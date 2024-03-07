Black Clover M Season 5: Should you pull for Charlotte and Magna?

Black Clover M Season 5 brings two heroes, i.e., <Ceremony> Charlotte and Magna, new inclusions to the gameplay like Gear Transcendence and more. Since the update is only a day away from its scheduled launch, the community is wondering whether to summon these two new characters.

A quick overview of <Ceremony> Charlotte and Magna tells you that they are very powerful. However, since the Black Clover M Season 5 trailers showed glimpses of the Witch Queen, and rumors about Mereoleona's launch on the global server are growing strong, this is a crucial crossroads for players.

Should you pull for <Ceremony> Charlotte in Black Clover M Season 5?

<Ceremony> Charlotte

<Ceremony> Charlotte in Black Clover M Season 5 is among the most-awaited releases in the title. The green supporter champion has 120 speed without Dupes, which brings her among the top five units in that regard.

Charlotte’s first skill grants [SP +1] buffs to allies with the highest ATK stat. Her first skill’s ATK and MATK % are at 80. However, it increases up to 100% when the skill is upgraded to level five.

Charlotte’s second skill will give [SP +2] to a designated ally, which can increase to three when combined with the first skill. She also grants allies a [Debuff Immunity] for one turn. There is a 40% chance to reduce Charlotte’s second skill’s cooldown by one turn as well. However, once it is upgraded to level five, the probability of this happening increases to 100%. So this is among the best skills of the unit.

Charlotte’s ultimate grants all allies a 30% [Reduced DMG Taken] and a [DEF PEN Lv. 3] to the ally with the highest ATK for two turn(s). Furthermore, if the ally has a [Barrier], it also grants an [Extend Barrier Duration by one turn(s)] Buff. The [Reduced DMG Taken] can increase to 54% at ultimate skill level five.

So the unit provides amazing support for allies with her skills one and two. Besides, her ultimate makes her a perfect suit for characters like William, another top-tier character in the current meta-tier list.

Charlotte’s Combined Attack deals up to 85% ATK and MATK to the enemy at level five and also grants the partnered mage 100% of their own Max HP as a [Barrier] for two turn(s) before attacking.

Once you implement the LR +2 Dupe, it will grant the ally with the highest All ATK a [Barrier] equal to 50% of its own Max HP for two turn(s). However, when you use LR +5, each turn will grant an ally with the highest All ATK a [Barrier] equal to 50% of their own Max HP for two turn(s) and grant self [Taunt Immunity].

All things considered, pulling for <Ceremony> Charlotte from Black Clover M Season 5 can be incredibly helpful for global players.

Should you pull for <Ceremony> Magna in Black Clover M Season 5?

<Ceremony> Magna

On the other hand, <Ceremony> Magna is a Red Attacker in Black Clover M Season 5 who can deal immense damage. However, unfortunately for fans, since Gear Transcendence is arriving in this patch in Black Clover M Season 5, it makes him an average unit at best.

Since Gear Transcendence adds extra stats to every gear, this makes every champion a little more powerful, and despite being an attacking unit, because Magna’s defensive stats are low, it will be hard for him to outlive the champions in the game.

Magna’s skills one and two are pretty similar. If the enemy is suffering from [Burn] damage, Magna inflicts extra [Burn] damage for two turn(s). It also inflicts [Burn] on the enemy, dealing constant damage for two turn(s). While his skill two has the same effects, it can be enhanced with the signature Skill Page, after which it inflicts [Block HP Recovery] to an enemy for two turn(s).

For every instance of continuous [Burn] damage an enemy is taking, Magna’s ultimate grants an [Increased DMG Dealt] buff. Furthermore, it grants an [Extra Turn] upon killing an enemy. So you would mostly try to finish enemies with his ultimate and inflict [Burn] on the next turn.

However, since Magna has very low defensive stats, you will have to get at least two Dupes for him since LR +2 inflicts [Stun] status ailment for one turn(s) upon an enemy taking continuous [Burn] damage. Besides, his LR +5 helps him get [Stun Immunity] permanently as well.

Since a defensive unit like Black Asta is already there in the global server, Magna can become useless despite his vast damage-dealing skills. Therefore, it may not be worth wasting pulls on him, given that top-tier characters like Mereoleona, Witch Queen, and others will soon enter the meta, and you will need to save for them too.

