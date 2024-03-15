Queen of Witches build in Black Clover Mobile: Gear set, best upgrades, and more

A Queen of Witches build in Black Clover Mobile has become crucial since she is arguably the most formidable champion in Black Clover M Season 5, and many players have summoned her. However, it is hard to find the most perfect combination for any champion without knowing about their skills in detail.

This article tries to analyze the Witch Queen’s skills in detail and provide you suggestions for the best skill pages and gear sets to use for her build.

Best skills to upgrade for Queen of Witches in Black Clover Mobile

Understanding the skills is crucial for the best Queen of Witches build in Black Clover Mobile (Image via Vic Game Studio)

Witch Queen is a red Healer champion in Black Clover M with amazing damage-dealing abilities. Therefore, she becomes one of the top-tier champions in the current Black Clover M meta-tier list.

Her first skill is single-target, coming in with 80% of ATK and MATK, which can then be increased to 100% when the skill is upgraded to Level 5. This skill also helps her deal continuous Bleed damage for two turns, and grants 15% of her own max HP to an ally Defender.

Her second skill also grants her 100% ATK and MATK damage once upgraded to Level 5. It also helps her inflict Burn damage to enemies for two turns, and is enhanced when her signature skill page is in use. You can find more details about her skills in our Queen of Witches skill analysis article.

Finally, her ultimate skill grants her a whopping 185% ATK and MATK damage once upgraded to Level 5. This skill helps her inflict Bleed damage on enemies for three turns, along with granting 50% Lifesteal to all allies for two turns. It also allows the Witch Queen to set the HP with the highest DEF to 30% of Max HP.

So, here's our verdict: Skill upgrade priorities will depend on the team formation you are going for. However, since the Witch Queen’s first and second skill stats are quite similar, you should prioritize upgrading her first and the ultimate skill, and then opt for the second skill.

The best skill pages for the Queen of Witches build in Black Clover Mobile

The designated SSR skill page is the best choice for Queen of Witches build in Black Clover Mobile (Image via Vic Game Studio)

Getting the designated skill page will be crucial for the best Queen of Witches build in Black Clover Mobile. This is especially true since her second skill gets enhanced when the designated “Imperfect” skill page (SSR) is in use.

Furthermore, when an enemy is suffering from continuous Bleed damage (which can be achieved using Witch Queen’s first skill), there is a 40 to 100% chance that the champion will grant 70 to 80% Increased DEF buff to all allies for two turn(s). This is a perfect fit for times when Black Asta is on the same team.

Designated SSR skill pages are hard to obtain and might eat up the stock of pulls you have saved for Mereoleona’s rumored global launch. Hence, you can also opt for other skill pages like Meat Enthusiast, which is an SR skill page for Charmy, another amazing Healer champion in Black Clover M.

Queen of Witches build in Black Clover Mobile: Gear set

Best Gearset for the optimal Queen of Witches build (Image via Vic Game Studio)

There are different ways to build Witch Queen in Black Clover M, depending on the composition of her team. However, the best Queen of Witches build in our opinion will be an HP-focused build. This is because most of the champion’s skills scale off of HP.

The best Queen of Witches build in Black Clover Mobile will require at least four sets of HP and two sets of speed. Four HP as her first skill grants 15% of her full HP to ally Defender, and speed since the champion has to be faster than Black Asta if you are considering putting them in the same team.

For the substat build of Queen of Witches, you can focus on the HP, DEF, Crit Res, and DMG Res-related substats.

Optimal Talent Set for the best Queen of Witches build in Black Clover Mobile

Best Talent Tree for Witch Queen build (Image via Vic Game Studio)

An optimal Talent Tree composition for the best Queen of Witches build in Black Clover Mobile should have Increased DEF and Iron Will for the Defense Talents. These will help you to increase DEF by 20% and grant Debuff Immunity for one turn when the HP is equal to or lower than 35%, which is again for when Black Asta is in your team.

For the Attack Talents, you can opt for Sharp Mind and Increased Crit DMG. This will help you with 5% increased DMG Dealt and 10% increased Crit DMG.

Finally, for the Support Talents list, you can use Resolution, which will grant Debuff Immunity for one turn upon resisting damage successfully. Additionally, go for Increased HP Recovery Received, which increases HP Recovery Received by 5%.

Best team combination for Queen of Witches build in Black Clover Mobile

Here is the best team composition for Queen of Witches (Image via Vic Game Studio)

Since the Witch Queen’s Unique Passive grants Crimson Blood to ally Defenders (Immortality to Defenders for one turn when their HP is equal to or lower than 30%) at the start of the battle, given all allies have the Power attribute (or Red power characters), having a mono red team can be perfect for the champion.

A standard mono-red team for Witch Queen will be a team consisting of Yuno, Queen of Witches, Black Asta, and Charmy. Yuno, one of the quickest champions in the game right now, will inflict Silence. Queen of Witches and Charmy both will be there to heal teammates, and Black Asta will defend the allies.

The best part about this team is the Queen of Witches build in Black Clover Mobile complements Black Asta’s skills perfectly, especially when his HP goes below 30. This turns him into a DPS character with high damage-dealing abilities. Besides, Witch Queen can also inflict great damage, along with Yuno, turning the team into one of the most formidable ones.

Creating a perfect Queen of Witches build in Black Clover Mobile can help you increase your chances of winning the title.

Follow for more Black Clover M-related content:

How to get SSR Swimsuit Vanessa for free || Should you pull <Ceremony> Charlotte and Magna || Black Clover M Season 5 details || Black Clover M Season 5 patch update