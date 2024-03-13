The Queen of Witches in Black Clover M: Abilities and more details

The Black Clover Mobile community has been excited about the launch of The Queen of Witches in Black Clover M since the new season 5 trailer went live. This SSR character from the Forest of Witches squad is a Power-type, Healer-class, red champion. Her skills can inflict high damage on enemies while simultaneously providing allies with HP recovery.

As the community waits for the grand entrance of The Queen of Witches in Black Clover M, this article will offer a complete hero analysis to help you prepare better for the new champion.

The Queen of Witches in Black Clover M: Release date

The Queen of Witches is among the most awaited units since the Black Clover Mobile Season 5 launch. She will arrive on March 14, 2024, at 4:00 am IST (UTC +5 hrs 30 mins). This new unit possesses overwhelming magic that helps her accurately predict the future. Her blood magic is capable of healing the wounds of her allies and dealing immense damage to enemies as well.

The Queen of Witches in Black Clover M: complete skill analysis

Black Clover M’s new Queen of Witches unit can solve your team’s Healer problem. With her on your side, you now have a Healer who is also a great damage-dealing unit. Here is what The Queen of Witches in Black Clover M has to offer:

Skill 1: Grasp of Fresh Blood

This single target skill has 80% ATK and MATK damage, which can go up to 100% once you have upgraded Grasp of Fresh Blood to level five. When this ability is used, she will cast magic at high speed and deal vast damage to enemies.

With her first skill, The Queen of Witches will inflict Bleed, dealing continuous damage for two turns. Since Bleed will take damage equal to 5% of her maximum HP at the start of the turn, her survivability could skyrocket.

She will also offer HP Recovery with this skill, granting 15% of her own max HP to a Defender (ally0. While this game has a cap on the amount of HP that can be recovered, Grasp of Fresh Blood makes The Queen of Witches a perfect fit for Black Asta’s team, another Defender in Black Clover Mobile.

Skill 2: Chamber of Blood

Chamber of Blood is an amazing damage-dealing skill for a Healer (Image via Vic Game Studio)

Chamber of Blood has an ATK and MATK% of 60, which is increased to 100% when you upgrade it to level five. Sharp thorns of blood will emerge from the ground and will inflict vast damage to enemies.

With this skill, The Queen of Witches can inflict continuous Poison, Bleed, and Burn damage on an enemy for two turns. However, this ability gets enhanced when using her signature skill page, and that allows the unit to inflict the Reduced HP Recovery Received Lv. 4 debuff on an enemy for two turns.

Special Skill: Blood Stain of Destruction

The Queen of Witches in Black Clover M has a unique special skill where the basic ATK and MATK% of the ability is 125. This is further increased to 185 once Blood Stain of Destruction is upgraded to level five. This skill is also a multi-target skill.

When this ability is used, large, sharp thorns of blood emerge from the ground and damage all enemies. The Queen of Witches inflicts Bleed on an enemy and deals continuous damage for three turns. It will grant 50% Lifesteal to all allies for two turns.

Furthermore, when the skill is in use, the queen will set the HP of one ally with the highest DEF to 30% of Max HP.

The amazing abilities of The Queen of Witches in Black Clover M make her a formidable unit and a perfect teammate for SSR Defenders like Black Asta, especially due to her first skill.

