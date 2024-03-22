Solo Leveling: Arise pity, soft pity, and guaranteed pull guide

Netmarble has launched early access for its highly anticipated action RPG game, Solo Leveling: Arise, in Canada and Thailand. It is based on the Solo Leveling webtoon and anime series and features characters, a hunting experience, and a story from the source material. The title has a gacha system to obtain new characters and weapons with which you participate in the hack-and-slash combat experience.

Pulling on the banners in the gacha requires a Draw Ticket, which can be exchanged for 250 Essence Stones. The banners also feature pity systems, which increase the chance of obtaining higher-tier characters and weapons.

This article provides detailed info about the banners and the pity systems of Solo Leveling: Arise.

All Solo Leveling: Arise banners

Solo Leveling: Arise features two types of banners in the early access: Selection Draw and Limited Hunter Draw. Players can use Selection Draw Ticket in the former banner and Special Draw Ticket in the latter to pull characters and weapons.

The characters and weapons come in varying rarities, from the lowest R (Rare) and SR (Super Rare) to the highest SSR (Super Super Rare). The probability of obtaining an R rarity item is 90%, SR is 8.800%, and SSR is 1.2%.

Below are the details of the banners featured in the early access of this title based on Solo Leveling manhwa and anime series.

The Ultimate Hunter

The Ultimate Hunter is a time-limited Solo Leveling: Arise banner that ends on April 18, 2024. Players must use a Special Draw Ticket or 250 Essence stones to pull once for this banner. It features an SSR character, Choi Jong-In, at an increased drop rate of 0.600%.

Except for the featured character, the drop rate of 1.2% in SSR items is equally divided among other SSR items at 0.43% each. Below is the list of featured SSR characters and weapons:

Characters

Choi Jong-In

Emma Laurent

Lee Bora

Hwang Dongsoo

Min Byung-GU

Woo Jinchul

Lim Tae-Gyu

Baek Yoonho

Seo Jiwoo

Weapons

Shadow Scythe

Demonic Plum Flower Sword

The Huntsman

Vulcan’s Rage

Theti’s Grimoire

Demon King’s Longsword

Selection Draw banner

It is a normal banner where players can select four SSR items, including characters and weapons, for the rate up. Players can use a Selection Draw Ticket or 250 Essence Stones to summon once on this banner.

The selected items will enjoy an increased drop rate of 0.150% each. On the other hand, the probability rate of obtaining SSR items except for the rate up list is divided equally into 0.060%. The Selection Draw banner features the same characters and weapons as The Ultimate Hunter except the SSR Choi Jong-In.

Solo Leveling: Arise banner pity, soft pity, and guaranteed pull

Given below are the details of pity, soft pity, and guaranteed pull for each banner in the Solo Leveling: Arise early access.

The Ultimate Hunter

The probability of obtaining the featured SSR character, Choi Jong-In, is 0.600%. Players are guaranteed an SSR item with a 50% chance of receiving the character and a 50% chance of obtaining the weapon within 80 pulls. One can either get an SSR weapon or a character with hard pity.

The soft pity starts after 64 pulls, increasing the drop rate of SSR items. As of this writing, there are no further details about The Ultimate Hunter’s pity system.

Selection Draw banner

The Selection Draw banner allows the selection of four SSR items with an increased drop rate of 0.150% each. Players are guaranteed an SSR item within 80 pulls, with a 50% chance of obtaining the selected items and a 50% chance of obtaining other SSR items.

Furthermore, the 50% rate is equally divided between the four selected items. This means the probability of obtaining one of each selected SSR item is 25%. If a player fails to get one of the selected items in the first 80 pulls, the probability of obtaining one SSR item from the selection list is increased by 25% in the subsequent 80 pulls.

The soft pity triggers after 64 pulls, increasing the rate of obtaining an SSR item by 5.8% with each pull until the hard pity. All banners’ pity systems reset after a player receives an SSR character.

That's all for the Solo Leveling pity system.