Solo Leveling Arise: How to get free SSR Woo Jinchul and more

Solo Leveling Arise might give away free SSR Woo Jinchul and other free SSR items to players during the initial days. Since the news about pre-registration for the game and its rewards went live, the community has been excitedly waiting for the title's launch. While nothing is confirmed yet, a reliable gacha leaker's recent posts have raised the community's expectations.

This article further investigated the claims, and here is everything you need to know about getting free SSR Woo Jinchul and other items in Solo Leveling Arise.

Will Solo Leveling Arise give away free SSR Woo Jinchul and other SSR items?

The latest update posted by @SLANewsEN, a reliable gacha game leaker, has sent a wave of excitement through the player base. Their post mentions a 14-day Check-In roadmap that claims that you can get 14 free rewards for logging in daily.

The roadmap further shows that you can get a Sung Jinwoo costume on your fourth daily login. Additionally, you will get the free SSR Woo Jinchul in Solo Leveling Arise on the seventh day and the free SSR Weapon on the fourteenth day.

Although not mentioned on the X post, the image posted also contains a 28-Day Check-In segment, which suggests that logging in daily for 21 days might bring more exciting rewards for you.

What are some of the SSR Characters in Solo Leveling Arise?

The aforementioned leaker account has also leaked a list of who they claim to be all the free SSR Characters announced so far in the title. Most of the original characters from the anime/manga, (including Emma Laurent and Seo Jiwoo) are in this list.

As per the post by @SLANewsEN, some of the most crucial characters in the SSR Characters list are:

So Jiwoo

Emma Laurent

Lee Bora

Hwang Dongsoo

Lim Tae-Gyu

Choi Jong-In

Baek Yoonho

Nam Chae-Young

Anna Ruiz

Woo Jinchul

Park Beom-Shik

Min Byung-Gu

However, do note that this information is subject to change, so when the game finally arrives, there may not be any free SSR Woo Jinchul and SSR Weapons giveaways.

