Solo Leveling: Arise weapons tier list for March 2024 (Early Access)

This Solo Leveling: Arise weapons tier list will help you build and use the best pick from the available options. It ranks all player and non-player hunters’ weapons into various tiers based on their utility in the current meta. Solo Leveling: Arise's Early Access version features over 50 weapons with upgradable abilities and passives.
You can advance them by collecting their dupes that unlock various buffs and effects. Selecting the best ones to upgrade and use is just as crucial as choosing the best hunters; they make a massive difference in battles.
With that said, below is a complete Solo Leveling: Arise weapons tier list, helping you choose the most robust ones to upgrade and use.
Note: This guide is based on the Solo Leveling: Arise Early Access version, which has been available in Canada since March 21, 2024. The full global release is reportedly set to arrive later this year.
Solo Leveling: Arise weapons tier list - Choose the best ones to upgrade and use
Solo Leveling: Arise offers two types of weapons: Player and Hunter. The former weapon type can only be equipped to Sung Jinwoo and others by non-player hunters. Each hunter also has one exclusive weapon, which grants additional passive effects when equipped.
The weapons come in varying rarities: Super Super Rare (SSR), Super Rare (SR), and Rare (R). They also have one of these unique elemental types: Fire, Water, Wind, Light, and Dark. Each monster you encounter is weak to a specific type of element, and using the weapon of that elemental type deals 150% increased damage.
Below is a complete Solo Leveling: Arise weapons tier list ranking all options into SS, S, A, B, and C tiers. You will find the player and hunter weapons in two separate tier lists.
Solo Leveling: Arise weapons tier list: All player weapons ranked
SS-tier
The most overpowered ones are in the SS category of this Solo Leveling: Arise weapons tier list. They can quickly kill any monster you face during battles.
- Thetis’ Grimoire
- Demonic Plum Flower Sword
- Shadow Scythe
- Vulcan’s Rage
- The Huntsman
S-tier
The weapons in the S category have impressive damage output, but have certain flaws that make them weaker than the SS. However, with proper upgrades, they can become just as powerful. Upgrade them whenever possible for best results.
- Demon King’s Longsword
- Radiru Family’s Longbow
- West Wind
- Frostbite Falchion
A-tier
When using the weapons from the A category, upgrade and advance them whenever possible. They are average and work better against monsters in early to some mid-game content.
- Knight Killer
- Dragonscale Broadsword
- Orb of Avarice
- Baruka’s Dagger
- Lustrous Longsword
- Orc’s Broadsword
B-tier
You must upgrade and advance the B-category weapons whenever possible. They require significant resources, such as Gold in Solo Leveling: Arise, and constant upgrades to become more lethal.
- Kasaka’s Venom Fang
- Burning Demon’s Grimoire
- Rock Golem Hammer
- Demon Knight’s Spear
- Black Hawk
- Naga Guardian Dragon’s Trident\
C-tier
The C category of this Solo Levelling: Arise weapons tier list includes those arms that aren’t viable. It's best to salvage them and obtain raw materials to upgrade the weapons that rank at SS, S, A, or B tiers.
- Knight’s Sword
- Grave Keeper’s Scythe
- Sandstorm Cube
- Lizard Glaive
- Razan’s Blade
- Ice Elf’s Bow
- Lycan Slayer
- Kim Songshik’s Sword
- Arachnid's Hand Crossbow
Solo Leveling: Arise weapons tier list - All hunter weapons ranked
SS-tier
- Unparalleled Bravery (Seo Ji Woo's exclusive weapon)
- On a Different Level (Woo Jinchul’s exclusive weapon)
- Solid Logic (Lee Bora’s exclusive weapon)
S-tier
- Intercept (Lim Tae-Gyu’s exclusive weapon)
- Suppressed White Tiger’s Soul (Baek Yoonho’s exclusive weapon)
- Night-Thoughts (Emma Laurent’s exclusive weapon)
- An Open Hand (Hwang Dongsoo’s exclusive weapon)
- Eternal Slumber (Min Byung-Gu’s exclusive weapon)
A-tier
- Equivalent Exchange (Choi Jong-In’s exclusive weapon)
- Steel Bow
- Steel Dagger
- Ancient Grimoire
- Essence of Magic
B-tier
- Bow
- Steel Shield
- Dagger
- Shield
C-tier
- Hatchet
- Steel Longsword
- Steel Staff
- Staff
- Sword
- Core Axe
That concludes our Solo Leveling: Arise weapons tier list. Follow Sportskeeda for more guides on this game:
