Solo Leveling: Arise redeem codes (March 2024) and redemption guide

Solo Leveling: Arise redeem codes offer various in-game items for free. They are the best source to obtain valuable resources such as Essence Stones, Draw Tickets, and more without grinding or spending money at the in-app store. There is one code active in March 2024 that you can redeem in the title’s early access version to obtain a few Draw Tickets for free.

The redeem codes don’t last for long and expire after a specific time, so it is a good idea to use them as soon as possible to claim all freebies successfully. This article lists all active Solo Leveling: Arise redeem codes for March 2024. You can also find a step-by-step guide on redeeming them.

All Solo Leveling: Arise redeem codes for March 2024

You can get 2 Normal Draw Tickets with Solo Leveling: Arise redeem code in March 2024 (Image via Netmarble)

Below are all active Solo Leveling: Arise redeem codes granting freebies in March 2024:

Redeem Code Rewards Hunterpass1st 2 Normal Draw Tickets

The above code grants Normal Draw Tickets that you can use to summon on the Selection Draw banner in Solo Leveling: Arise. You can select four SSR items in the banner to boost their drop rate.

Note that the code above won’t remain valid for long. Therefore, you are advised to redeem them immediately. It is also important to note that you can use any code only once per account to claim free rewards.

How to redeem Solo Leveling: Arise codes

Tap the Enter Redeem Code in the Official Channels category to open the code redemption page (Image via Netmarble)

There are two methods to redeem codes in Solo Leveling: Arise — an in-game method and the official Netmarble forum. Note that Apple users cannot redeem codes via the in-game method and must redeem it on the Netmarble official forum. Below is a step-by-step guide for both methods.

In-game method

Launch Solo Leveling: Arise on your device.

Clear the tutorial, which takes around 30 minutes.

Click the Quick Menu button at the top right corner of the screen.

button at the top right corner of the screen. Tap the Settings button above the Exit in the bottom right corner of the screen. This will open several options: Graphics, Sound, Language Settings, Control Settings, Notifications Settings, Game Settings, and Account Settings .

button above the in the bottom right corner of the screen. This will open several options: . Switch to Account Settings and tap the Redeem Code button at the right side of the screen below the Customer Support .

and tap the button at the right side of the screen below the . A dialog box with the Enter Redeem Code box appears on your screen. Copy and paste the code into the box and click the Confirm button twice to claim freebies.

Tap the Confirm button twice to claim freebies from the Solo Leveling: Arise redeem code. (Image via Netmarble)

Netmarble official forum

Launch your desired browser on your device.

Visit Netmarble’s official forum for Solo Leveling: Arise at https://forum.netmarble.com/slv_en

for Solo Leveling: Arise at https://forum.netmarble.com/slv_en In the Official Channels category, click on Enter Redeem Code . This will open a new window on your browser with two empty boxes.

category, click on . This will open a new window on your browser with two empty boxes. Enter your in-game account details in the Enter Member Code box. You can find your account details in the Account Settings in-game. Copy and paste it into the box.

box. You can find your account details in the in-game. Copy and paste it into the box. Enter the above redeem code in the Enter Coupon Code box.

box. Tap Confirm and claim the reward from the in-game mailbox.

Press the copy button below the Account Details and enter it into the Enter Member Code box (Image via Netmarble)

