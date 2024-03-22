This Solo Leveling: Arise reroll guide enables players to obtain their desired characters and weapons from the in-game gacha. The title's early access is available in Canada and Thailand and features two banners: The Ultimate Hunter and Selection Draw. Players can use Special Draw Tickets on the former and Normal Draw Tickets on the latter or 250 Essence Stones to summon once.

Solo Leveling: Arise is available for PC and mobile devices, and the rerolling method is easy. Players can skip the tutorial during reroll, which makes the process less time-consuming.

This article provides a thorough Solo Leveling: Arise reroll guide for mobile and PC devices.

Solo Leveling: Arise reroll: A step-by-step guide

The Solo Leveling: Arise reroll process steps are quick and easy to follow. (Image via Netmarble)

After installing and booting up Solo Leveling: Arise for the first time, you must complete the tutorial, which takes approximately 30 minutes. Following that, you will have cleared Chapters 1 and 2 and unlocked the gacha system.

You can skip the tutorial after deleting or resetting your existing account and starting the game again with a new one. This feature makes the rerolling process extremely quick.

See below the step-by-step Solo Leveling: Arise reroll guide for mobile and PC devices.

How to reroll in Solo Leveling: Arise on Android and iOS

Tap the Reset Account button to perform a Solo Leveling: Arise reroll on mobile devices (Image via Netmarble)

Follow the below-listed steps to reroll on Android and iOS devices:

Install the game and log in with a guest account.

Play the tutorial, which takes around 30 minutes. You will unlock the in-game gacha system, Draw , and clear Chapters 1 and 2.

, and clear Chapters 1 and 2. Claim Essence Stones from the Tutorial, Shop, Codex, Achievement menus, Normal Draw Tickets from the Challenges, and a 14-day Check-In event.

from the from the and a event. Head to the in-game gacha system and summon your desired banner.

Click the Quick Menu button at the top right corner of the main screen if you don’t get the desired characters or weapons.

button at the top right corner of the main screen if you don’t get the desired characters or weapons. Click the Settings button at the bottom left side above the Quit button.

button at the bottom left side above the button. Switch to the Account Settings section and click the Reset Account button.

section and click the button. Agree to the contents, click the Reset Account button, and proceed with the reset.

and proceed with the reset. Sign in as a Guest, and a dialog box on the screen will ask whether you want to skip the tutorial.

Agree to the contents and click the Skip Tutorial button.

You can earn approximately 2000 Essence Stones and 13 Normal Draw Tickets from the Tutorial, Shop, and Codex, clearing all Chapters 1 and 2 missions. Upon resetting the account for reroll, these earnings will be retained, after which you can claim all rewards and draw on the banners again.

How to reroll in Solo Leveling: Arise on PC

You must create multiple Gmail accounts to perform a Solo Leveling: Arise reroll on PC. (Image via Netmarble)

You must create multiple Gmail accounts to reroll on PC. After logging in to one, perform all the steps listed above. If you don’t get the desired characters or weapons, go to Account Settings and log out or delete your current in-game account. Sign in with a new Gmail, skip the tutorial, and roll on the banners.

That concludes our Solo Leveling: Arise reroll guide.

Follow Sportskeeda for more game-related guides.

How to get free SSR items in Solo Leveling: Arise || Solo Leveling: Arise pity, soft-pity and guarantee pull guide