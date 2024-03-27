How to get Gold in Solo Leveling: Arise early access

Gold in Solo Leveling: Arise has many purposes, such as boosting heroes and weapon levels, enhancing Artifacts, etc. It is an essential resource every player will need to build their Hunters and progress through the story comfortably. The obvious way to obtain this item is by purchasing various packs that grant it in the in-app store.

F2P players have multiple methods of farming Gold. Since upgrading Hunters and weapons requires a considerable amount of this resource, one must be prepared to do some heavy farming. Managing this item efficiently is also crucial. With that in mind, below are all the ways to get Gold in Solo Leveling: Arise.

Note: This article is based on the Solo Leveling: Arise early access version, which has been available in Canada since March 21, 2024. The title is expected to be released globally in May 2024.

All ways to get more Gold in Solo Leveling: Arise

Story mode

Clearing the main story and side story stages in Normal or Hard yields Gold in Solo Leveling: Arise (Image via Netmarble)

Playing the Story mode and clearing its stages grants you Gold in Solo Leveling: Arise. This mode offers the Normal and Hard difficulty options, the latter of which unlocks after you clear Chapter 11. You can accumulate more Gold in Hard than in Normal. Additionally, clearing each stage in a chapter grants more Gold than the previous one, regardless of the difficulty you're playing on.

Each main chapter also has a side chapter that features stories involving supporting characters from the Solo Leveling manhwa. It's advisable to these, as they offer Gold in Solo Leveling: Arise as well.

Activity Funds

You can earn Gold passively from the Activity Funds system in Solo Leveling: Arise (Image via Netmarble)

The Activity Funds system is the best way to earn Gold in Solo Leveling: Arise passively. It generates various in-game items for the player passively for 24 hours, after which you must claim them to reset the feature. You earn a specific amount of Gold per minute based on your Activity Funds tier through this system. At tier 9, the feature generates 11 Gold per minute for you.

Your Activity Funds tier increases as you upgrade Sung Jinwoo's in-game level. Furthermore, you can upgrade Hunters’ level to acquire additional Gold through this system. For instance, if all your Hunters’ levels total between 100 and 200, you get 0.5% more.

Selling Artifacts

You can sell lower-rarity or unused Artifacts to get more Gold in Solo Leveling: Arise (Image via Netmarble)

Artifacts are gear pieces in this action RPG title that boost characters' overall stats, such as HP, Defense, and more. You can enhance them to make them more robust and offer additional stat bonuses. The Artifact system unlocks upon clearing Chapter 5’s first episode, The Hidden Quest.

All characters, including Sung Jinwoo, can equip the gear pieces in question to become more potent during combat. You can farm Artifacts in the Encore Missions and Instance Dungeon game modes. Then, you can sell lower-rarity or rarely used items in this category to earn Gold. Clearing stages in both these game modes also yields the resource as a clearance reward.

Gates missions and mining

Mine the Gates after clearing them to get more Gold in Solo Leveling Arise (Image via Netmarble)

Gates in Solo Leveling: Arise is a mode that offers various stages featuring different monsters and drops multiple in-game items. It includes several types of Gates. You can complete missions requiring you to clear three of these to earn rewards — these can cycle between Gold and EXP. If Gates missions offering EXP are active, clear them to get a Gold bonus quest.

After finishing any particular Gate, you can dispatch a mining team to obtain various bonuses. It’s recommended to mine instantly after clearing a Gate because the rewards will be available only for a limited time. You can get Gold in Solo Leveling: Arise by mining in each Gate.

The higher your mining level team, the more of this item you can accumulate. You can increase the team’s level by collecting mining caps. It’s highly advisable to mine frequently to increase the level and obtain a higher amount of Gold.

Exchange Shop

You can exchange Commemorative Coins for Gold in Solo Leveling: Arise from the in-app store (Image via Netmarble)

Obtaining Gold in Solo Leveling: Arise from the in-app store is also possible. Click on Quick Menu and enter the Shop by clicking its icon. Then, switch to the Exchange Shop menu and access the Celebration Coin Exchange section.

You can exchange 300 Commemorative Coins for 10,000 Gold and 120 Platinum Commemorative Coins for 100,000 Gold. Note that you can purchase Gold 10 times with the former and three times with the latter type of coins. Both commemorative and Platinum Commemorative coins can be obtained by summoning characters and weapons in the available Solo Leveling: Arise banners.

Challenges

Complete tasks in Challenges section to get Gold in Solo Leveling: Arise (Image via Netmarble)

Each story chapter offers a series of tasks you can complete to get various in-game items, including Gold in Solo Leveling: Arise. The challenges span Chapters one to twelve, cumulatively offering 356 tasks. You can visit the Challenges menu by clicking it in the Quick Menu to see them.

The tasks are simple and require clearing specific chapters and Gates, enhancing Artifacts, upgrading Sung Jinwoo’s level, and more. Clearing them grants a certain amount of Gold, depending on the chapter you are in.

Note that you must complete the tasks sequentially. You won’t be able to claim the rewards from a challenge if you haven’t completed a previous one.

Battlefield of Trials

Battlefield of Trials is a mode that grants Gold in Solo Leveling Arise (Image via Netmarble)

Battlefield of Trials is a game mode that unlocks after clearing Chapter 7’s fourth episode. It offers two segments: Player and Hunter, each containing 30 floors. You must clear each floor by defeating a monster wave and a boss. In the Player mode, you need to form a team with Sung Jinwoo. On the other hand, you create a team of three Solo Leveling: Arise Hunters to clear floors in Hunter.

The first floor and every fifth one after it provides Gold, meaning you can get it on floors 1, 6, 11, 16, 21, and 26. You can accumulate over 200,000 Gold upon clearing all the 30 floors all in each mode.

More ways to get Gold in Solo Leveling: Arise

You can farm Gold in Solo Leveling: Arise by playing events. (Image via Netmarble)

you can get more Gold in Solo Leveling: Arise by playing the Battlefield of Time game mode, upgrading the Hunters Pass level, and participating in various events. The events available in early access that grant Gold in Solo Leveling: Arise are Collect Letters, Special Dice, Hunter Preview, and 14-Day Check-In.

Click the game's Quick Menu and tap the option with a star enclosed by a circle on the right side to access current events.

