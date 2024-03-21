Is the Solo Leveling manhwa still ongoing? Explained

The Solo Leveling manhwa has become a lot more in demand since the 2024 anime adaptation by A-1 Pictures has taken the franchise's popularity to an all-time high, which is why it is now attracting newcomers. A common question among them is whether the manhwa has already been completed. The answer to that is yes.

The truth of the matter is that the Solo Leveling manhwa came out in several formats and ran from 2016 to 2021. However, the main reason a lot of people are wondering about the status of the story is because the sequel, Solo Leveling: Ragnarok, is still being published.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

Explaining whether the Solo Leveling manhwa has ended

Expand Tweet

The Solo Leveling manhwa started in 2016 and ended in the final days of December 2021, with the protagonist, Sung Jinwoo, achieving the status of the Shadow Monarch and becoming the most powerful character in the entire series. Hence, people can go and purchase the manhwa from beginning to end if they want to know what happens once the first season of the anime concludes.

Furthermore, there is currently a sequel to the series, titled Solo Leveling: Ragnarok, which focuses on Jinwoo's son, Sung Suho. This story began its serialization on KakaoPage in April 2023 and was written by Daul, who took over from the original author of Solo Leveling, Chugong. This sequel continued the narrative of the first series.

The biggest difference is that Sung Jinwoo started at the very bottom of the power scale in the series, while Suho stands out as one of the strongest characters in the franchise ever since he was a child. Therefore, Jinwoo sealed his powers so he could have a healthy childhood, but said powers began to manifest again when he was a teenager, thus starting the main events of the sequel and Suho's journey.

The success and appeal of the Solo Leveling manhwa

Sung Jinwoo in the Solo Leveling manhwa (Image via DUBU/Chu Gong).

While it would be easy to pinpoint the anime adaptation as the reason why the franchise has become so popular, it is also fair to say that the Solo Leveling manhwa is the source of the franchise's success. This is not only because it is the source material, but also because the manhwa is among the most notorious South Korean comic in the last ten years or so.

Part of the appeal is the combination of RPG influences in the battle system and the ever-increasing stakes in the series, starting as a fairly straightforward story involving a young man trying to make money for his family and eventually becoming a conflict involving millennia-old entities like the Rulers and the Monarchs. There is also the inclusion of more elements into the battle system, such as the Shadows.

The Solo Leveling manhwa also has a very compelling protagonist in Sung Jinwoo, who starts at the very bottom among the Hunters and rises to the top through sheer hard work and a ruthless mindset. His crowning moment as the Shadow Monarch cements him as the strongest in his series and also the deciding factor in the war between the Rulers and the Monarchs.

Final thoughts

The Solo Leveling manhwa ended in the final days of 2021 and has been recently adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures. The franchise currently has a sequel called Solo Leveling: Ragnarok, which started publication in April 2023, and now is centered around Sung Jinwoo's son, Sung Suho.

Related articles

10 most terrifying Solo Leveling Villains, ranked

Who is Igris in Solo Leveling? Sung Jin-woo's oldest companion, explained

Does Solo Leveling Ragnarok follow Sung Jinwoo's son? The protagonist of the sequel, explained

Solo Leveling: Why did Ashborn choose Sung Jin-Woo? Explained