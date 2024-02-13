Why Solo Leveling's protagonist Sung Jinwoo is not a typical Shonen main character, explored

Solo Leveling's protagonist, Sung Jinwoo, is undoubtedly the highlight of the entire series. His journey from the 'Weakest Hunter of all Mankind' to the strongest character has been nothing short of a spectacle, as it has captivated people all over the world.

Due to the spectacular storytelling, top-notch art style, and exhilarating action sequences, the hype and excitement surrounding the ongoing Solo Leveling anime is currently through the roof. Viewers from all over the world are deeply invested in the protagonist Sung Jinwoo's story and his desire to become the strongest Hunter in the World.

Following the release of the anime's sixth episode, however, relatively newer audiences are starting to realize that Jinwoo is not just a typical shonen main protagonist, as the complexity of his character goes far beyond what meets the eye at first glance.

Exploring Sung Jinwoo's character in Solo Leveling

Solo Leveling's protagonist, Sung Jinwoo was initially a shy and timid person (image via A-1 Pictures)

At the beginning of the series, Sung Jinwoo appeared as a frail and timid individual, who had a habit of endangering his life daily by participating in Dungeon Raids. Despite having little to no magical power, Jinwoo had to participate in raids and continue his job as a Hunter, to provide for his sister and pay for his mother's treatment.

Throughout his whole career, Jinwoo was belittled and mocked wherever he went, simply due to his lack of strength or magical abilities that are usually displayed by a Hunter. However, he never backed away from danger and chose to participate in as many raids as he could.

No matter how perilous the circumstances were, Jinwoo always managed to escape with his life. That said, he was always more beaten up than the rest of his raid party members, mainly due to his inability to protect himself against stronger opponents.

As such, he was often shunned by his teammates, who considered him to be nothing more than a hassle. Despite all this, Jinwoo continued his job as a Hunter for his family's sake.

Sung Jinwoo as seen in Solo Leveling episode 5 (image via A-1 Pictures)

Sung Jinwoo has always been the one who was closer to death than anyone else, yet he desperately resisted it every time. It was this quality of his that led to him gaining the ability to get stronger by using the System.

Ever since he discovered this newfound ability, Jinwoo embarked on a journey to become the strongest Hunter in the world. Along the way, the readers witnessed his growth from a weak and timid individual who was looked down upon by everyone to a hero who saved the world countless times from unfathomable danger and destruction.

Even after he became the strongest character in the series, Sung Jinwoo never lost his benevolent nature and inherent kindness. Despite undergoing a massive change, both appearance and personality-wise, Jinwoo cared deeply about the family and friends that he made along the way.

He never showed any particular signs of arrogance or overconfidence in his abilities and was rather shown to be selfless, as he often put his own life on the line to save his comrades.

What sets Sung Jinwoo apart from other shonen anime characters is perhaps the lack of any righteous hang-ups. Although he never really strayed away from his moral compass, he has been shown to often adapt to situations as and when required. This was showcased particularly in episode 6 of the ongoing Solo Leveling anime, where Jinwoo massacred his raid party members to guarantee his own survival.

A defining moment for his character, it showcased that Jinwoo was a morally gray individual and could be greedy like a regular person. That said, he does have a heart of gold, genuinely cares about other people, and is willing to go to any lengths to keep his loved ones safe.

Solo Leveling's protagonist, Sung Jinwoo does not hesitate to kill when necessary (image via A-1 Pictures)

Unlike other shonen protagonists, Jinwoo does not have a 'no-killing rule' and shows no mercy to those who cross him. He once brutally murdered Hwang Dongsoo in the Solo Leveling manhwa, after the latter kidnapped and tortured Yoo Jinho, one of Jinwoo's closest friends. He was also seen to have a disdainful attitude towards his enemies, as he openly ridiculed them sometimes and slaughtered them indiscriminately.

While such characteristics do differentiate him from the majority of the Shonen protagonists, they also make his character more compelling than others. Jinwoo knows the pain and humility of being weak, which is why he desperately struggled to get stronger so that he could protect and provide for those he cared about.

He is aware that he lives in a world where the survival of the strongest matters more than anything else and is therefore not hesitant to end the lives of those who threaten his own. However, Jinwoo isn't heartless enough to trample over the lives of people weaker than him, even if the same was done to him throughout his life.

Final Thoughts

Sung Jinwoo's compelling journey throughout the series has captivated a lot of people all over the world, who look forward to seeing his character fully fleshed out in the ongoing anime. As demonstrated above, the Solo Leveling protagonist is clearly one of the best Shonen main characters.