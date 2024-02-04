Solo Leveling: Why did Sung Jinwoo's appearance change? Explained

Solo Leveling episode 5 dropped a few hours ago, picking up where the previous one left off. Viewers were treated to the insane physical transformation that Sung Jin-Woo is going through in the anime, at least.

Starting as a slim, somewhat scrawny boy in episode 1, Jin-Woo is already on his way to becoming a muscular real Hunter. However, questions have been raised about why our loveable lead is experiencing such a drastic change that even the hospital nurses are swooning and blushing.

Solo Leveling: Why is Sung Jin-Woo's appearance changing?

Sung Jin-Woo in Solo Leveling (Image via A-1 Pictures)

To put it plainly, Jin-Woo's body is changing so quickly to the existence of the System. As seen from the Notifications that he checks in daily, he must complete tasks that serve as Daily Quests. Specifically, he is required to perform 100 push-ups, sit-ups, and squats with a 10-kilometer run.

Although simple, a workout routine such as this is quite challenging. Performing it regularly is bound to reward the trainee with impressive results, as seen in Jin-Woo's case. Additionally, the experience he gained and will gain in fights will contribute to his looks "maturing."

At the beginning of Solo Leveling, Jin-Woo was an E-rank Hunter who wasn't on any level. He had the appearance of a young boy with a skinny and frail physique. However, after a close encounter with death and the System's intervention, he underwent a drastic change in all spheres.

Barring his physique, he has also grown physically stronger due to his initial emphasis on the Strength stat. As of Solo Leveling episode 5, it stands at 50, with the other stats of Agility at 35, Perception at 29, Vitality at 27, and Intellect at 27. All this happens following the Hapjeong Subway Station Dungeon and his collection of many ability points.

For anime-only fans, Jin-Woo's abilities are similar to those of a video game. The more Quests/Missions he completes, subject to difficulty level, the more he will gain ability points to level up and grow himself, i.e., upgrade his stats.

Solo Leveling manhwa readers will know this is just the beginning of things. Numerous more battles await Jin-Woo, which are far more intense and will push him to his limits to get stronger.

In Conclusion

This is just the initial bit of Jin-Woo's journey. So far, he has figured out how the System works when leveling up, using his ability points, and managing his inventory of weapons and other items. Solo Leveling episode 5 started his growth by showcasing a change in appearance.

The next couple of Solo Leveling episodes will testify to how much his leveled-up stats affect him in battle. Previously, he struggled to kill even the most basic of Magic Beasts, i.e., Goblins. But now, he has taken down the Kasaka and is face to face with a C-rank Dungeon boss.

Armed with the dagger from the Subway Station fight, Jin-Woo must push himself to beat this one to come out alive.