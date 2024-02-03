Solo Leveling episode 6 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Solo Leveling episode 6 is scheduled to be broadcast at 12 am JST on Sunday, February 10, 2024, in Japan on Tokyo MX and other channels. Fans can stream the latest episode via Crunchyroll and other international platforms at 7 am PT on Saturday, February 9.

In Solo Leveling episode 5, viewers were treated to Sung Jin-Woo's incredible physical transformation, causing the nurses to swoon. It also glimpsed one of the seven S-rank Hunters, Baek Yoonho.

After a brief examination and subsequent enhancement of his abilities, Jin-Woo decides to join Hwang Dongsuk's raid party, only to discover that it leads to another challenging ordeal.

Solo Leveling episode 6 release date and time

According to the Solo Leveling episode release schedule, each episode is released on Sunday. There has been no known delay in the release schedule as of the present. Solo Leveling episode 6 will air in Japan at 12 am JST on Sunday, February 10, 2024. The English-subtitled version will be available for streaming internationally at the following times depending on fans' time zones:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time Saturday February 9, 2024 7 am Central Standard Time Saturday February 9, 2024 9 am Eastern Standard Time Saturday February 9, 2024 10 am Greenwich Mean Time Saturday February 9, 2024 3 pm Central European Time Saturday February 9, 2024 4 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday February 9, 2024 8:30 pm Philippine Time Saturday February 9, 2024 11 pm Australia Central Standard Time Sunday February 10, 2024 12:30 am

Where to watch Solo Leveling episode 6

Solo Leveling episode 6 will be broadcast on Japanese television channels such as Tokyo MX, GYT, GTV, BS11, CBC, and YTV. Crunchyroll will simulcast the episode in North America and Europe approximately one hour after the original Japanese TV broadcast.

In India, viewers can enjoy the episode and follow the Solo Leveling episode release schedule via Crunchyroll. Medialink has acquired the rights to broadcast in China.

It is important to note that each of the aforementioned streaming platforms requires a membership.

Solo Leveling episode 5 recap

Solo Leveling episode 5 began with the hospital nurses swooning over the new and improved Sung Jin-Woo. Even his sister, Jinah, noticed the physical changes in his body. Spending his points from his Dungeon run at the Hapjeong Subway Station, he decided to keep his powers a secret.

A Hunter who experienced a Second Awakening would be controversial enough. To add to it, in his case, a Hunter who grew stronger with each fight would light matters up further. He proceeded to look for the next suitable job and was contacted by a C-rank Hunter named Hwang Dongsuk.

With no healers and a team comprised mainly of Tanks and Fighters, he was called in to fill the quota as per Dungeon requirements. This is also when viewers are introduced to D-rank Hunter Yoo Jinho. The pair joined the main group and entered the odd-looking C-rank Dungeon portal.

A few steps in, insect-type beasts, specifically ants, attack them. However, it proved to be a minor challenge for the well-coordinated C-rankers. The group continued deeper into the Dungeon and found several injured beasts along the way till they arrived at the boss' chamber, which was covered in webs and Mana Crystals.

The boss was a Giant Spider that was asleep from the looks of it. Nonetheless, claiming that the tools were back in their car, Dongsuk left Jin-Woo and Jinho in the boss' chamber. But all this was a ruse. Upon Dongsuk's instruction, Kyuhwan blocked the entrance to the chamber, trapping the pair inside.

Unfortunately, the boss awoke due to the explosion, with Jin-Woo and Jinho in its sights. That was when Jin-Woo remembered Chu-yul's words about a gecko losing its tail to survive, i.e., crimes committed in Dungeons will be shrouded in mystery.

What to expect from Solo Leveling episode 6

As per the current episode, chapters 18 to 20 were covered from the source material. Solo Leveling episode 6 will most likely cover the next 5 to 7 chapters.

This is in accordance with a trend that can be traced back to episode 1, where the odd-numbered episodes covered 3 chapters each, and the even ones covered 6 to 8 chapters.

Anyhow, the next episode will showcase Jin-Woo taking on and beating the Dungeon boss. He will grow even stronger, given that he defeated a C-rank boss before regrouping with Dongsuk and Co. Realizing their motive, he also takes them down and leaves the Dungeon with Jinho.

