Solo Leveling fans convinced they're "witnessing greatness" after episode 4

Solo Leveling episode 4, which premiered on January 27, 2024, was nothing short of exceptional. The fight sequences featuring the Lycans, Sung Jin-Woo's revelation and hunger to become stronger, the animation of the boss fight, and the voice acting by Taito Ban are thoroughly and completely perfect.

The release of the fourth episode sparked a wildfire on social media, with fandom showering praise on A-1 Pictures and Taito Ban for the VA. Ban's exceptional performance took the already epic final scene to a dizzying height. It was one of the series' most anticipated fights, and it absolutely lived up to those expectations.

Fans claim to "witness greatness" after Solo Leveling episode 4

Solo Leveling episode 4, released on January 27, 2024, exceeded the hype it had built up. The episode showcased Sung Jin-Woo facing his fears and quite literally leveling up. From battling the Lycans to taking down the Dungeon boss, all of the fights were visually stunning with mind-blowing voice acting.

The fight against the Blue Venom-Fanged Kasaka was a testament to the effort and dedication Jin-Woo's voice actor, Taito Ban, put into the role. To put things into context, Jin-Woo easily dispatched a horde of Lycans to reach level 15. Realizing the need to progress, he stepped forward and headed to the boss.

At the bottom of the station, Sung Jin-Woo confronted the Kasaka. Armed only with a broken blade, he struggled to do even a single bit of damage. But then he remembers the fear and despair he felt in the Cartenon Temple; compared to that, this was nothing.

With a renewed will to fight and a sort of desperation to get stronger, he charges at the enemy and manages to grab hold of its neck. Ditching the blade entirely, he uses brute force to squeeze through and break through its hardened scales and crush the snake's neck, thereby defeating the boss.

The entire fight sequence was already epic, and Taito Ban's breathtaking performance as the VA further elevated the scene to new heights. It was one of those moments where the actor immersed themselves in the role, losing themselves in the character.

This single shot captured the actor putting their heart and soul into the scene, resulting in a performance that breathed life and added a whole new depth to the moment.

As soon as the episode aired, fans of the series rushed to social media to heap praise on the VA and the studio for exceeding expectations. Initially, the announcement of the animating studio and the cast was met with a slight hesitation from the anime community.

However, both the studio and the VAs involved soared above expectations to deliver an incredible end product. The comment sections of various posts were flooded with reactions like "W," "Epic," "Peak," and much more.

Fans also wondered why Taito Ban wasn't previously considered for main character roles with the potential to pull off such an amazing performance.

Solo Leveling episode 4 really lived up to the hype, like earlier episodes. It continued to delve into Jin-Woo's development as a character and his leveling up in what can be called his "second life." The events of this episode depict just how powerless he once was, and his intense desire to become stronger led him to go ballistic on the Kasaka.

It also sets the stage for his physical transformation and another raid that he signs up for in the next episode. Fans can also expect to see Hwang Dongsuk and Yoo Jinho being introduced as well.