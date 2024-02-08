Solo Leveling Episode 6 preview and what to expect 

A-1 Pictures has released the preview synopsis and images for Solo Leveling Episode 6. The upcoming episode, titled The Real Hunt Begins, will be released on Sunday, February 11, 2024. The episode will first be televised on TOKYO MX and other networks. After that, it will be made available to stream on Crunchyroll.

The previous episode saw Sung Jin-Woo join an attack squad to enter a C-Class dungeon. He wasn't required to fight, yet he was set to receive a good payment. While the deal seemed too good to be true, Jin-Woo decided to take a risk and joined the squad alongside Yoo Jin-Ho. Soon after, Jin-Woo and Jin-Hoo were betrayed by the attack squad, setting up Jin-Woo to fight the dungeon boss.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Solo Leveling anime.

Solo Leveling episode 6 preview hints at Sung Jin-Woo defeating the Dungeon Boss

Sung Jin-Woo as seen in Solo Leveling episode 6 preview (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling episode 6 preview synopsis not only speaks about Hwang Dong-Suk's betrayal but also the aftermath of the battle against the Dungeon Boss. Therefore, it is very evident that Sung Jin-Woo is set to defeat the Dungeon Boss all by himself.

While he may face some trouble during the fight, the System's features are bound to help him defeat the strong foe. Therefore, fans can stay certain that the protagonist will leave unharmed after the battle against the Dungeon Monster. However, the battle should help Sung Jin-Woo understand the System a bit better.

Solo Leveling episode 6 preview hints at Yoo Jin-Ho being suspicious of Jin-Woo

Yoo Jin-Ho as seen in Solo Leveling episode 6 preview (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Yoo Jin-Ho, like the other Hunters, was led to believe that Sung Jin-Woo was an E-Rank Hunter. Thus, being a D-Rank Hunter himself, he believed it to be his responsibility to save Sung Jin-Woo from the dangerous ordeal. However, after the dungeon boss approached the two hunters, Sung Jin-Woo stepped forward to fight the monster. That development alone should shock Yoo Hin-Ho.

However, as evident from the episode preview, Sung Jin-Woo is set to defeat the dungeon boss. This should shock Jin-Ho as an E-Rank Hunter shouldn't be able to fight a C-Rank Dungeon Boss. This may lead Yoo Jin-Ho to become suspicious of Sung Jin-Woo's true Hunter rank.

Sung Jin-Woo may get assigned a new quest by the System

Hwang Dong-Suk as seen in Solo Leveling episode 6 preview (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The preview synopsis for Solo Leveling episode 6 also hinted at Sung Jin-Woo receiving a new quest from the System. Hence, fans can expect the protagonist to be thrown into another battle right after his victory against the dungeon boss.

However, it seems like Jin-Woo's opponents this time would not be any dungeon monsters but human beings. This is because one of the preview images gave fans a sneak peek at Hwang Dong-Suk. With this, it can be assumed that the attack squad will return in the upcoming episode.

Hence, Sung Jin-Woo might receive a new quest to kill all the enemies within his vicinity. However, this will be the first time Jin-Woo will be fighting a human being as a Hunter. Hence, it is to be seen how Jin-Woo deals with the ordeal presented to him.