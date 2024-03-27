How to get EXP in Solo Leveling: Arise

Obtaining EXP in Solo Leveling: Arise is crucial for in-game progression. EXP increases Sung Jingwoo’s in-game level and enables you to boost his stats, such as HP, Attack, Precision, Cooldown Reduction, and Critical damage. Additionally, other characters’ in-game level is capped to the current maximum level of Sung Jinwoo. Furthermore, you must reach a certain level with Jinwoo to unlock the contents after Chapter 7.

You can farm EXP in multiple ways, such as playing different game modes or progressing through the story. However, these methods require patience, heavy farming, and plenty of time. Here are all available ways to get EXP in Solo Leveling: Arise.

All ways to get more EXP in Solo Leveling: Arise to level up faster

Activity Funds

Activity Funds system is the idle way to get EXP in Solo Leveling: Arise (Image via Netmarble)

Activity Funds is the Solo Leveling: Arise’s idle system to get various in-game items. It grants EXP, Gold, and enhancement items. You get a certain amount of EXP based on your Activity Funds tier. For instance, If the Activity Funds tier is 8, you get 9 EXP per minute. You can increase the tier by upgrading Jinwoo’s and Hunters’ in-game levels to improve your per-minute earnings.

The Activity Funds accumulate in-game items over time and reach their full capacity in 24 hours, after which they stop generating more income. Then, you must claim all accumulated items to reset so that it starts gathering funds again.

Gates

Gates can help you earn plenty of EXP in Solo Leveling: Arise (Image via Netmarble)

Gates is a game mode that unlocks after you’ve changed Sung Jinwoo’s Job to Assassin. There are several types of Gates, as listed below:

Normal Gates: These are playable with Jinwoo or non-player Hunters.

These are playable with Jinwoo or non-player Hunters. Dungeon Breaks: These are playable only with Jinwoo included in your team comp.

These are playable only with Jinwoo included in your team comp. Red Gates: These are the most difficult Gates that unlock upon clearing Chapter 7.

These are the most difficult Gates that unlock upon clearing Chapter 7. Bonus Gates: They spawn in random locations.

They spawn in random locations. Special Gates: These Gates have stages with special requirements for completion, such as destroying treasure chests or defending goblin waves.

Gates also has varying difficulty levels, which change based on Sung Jinwoo’s in-game level. The more you upgrade Jinwoo, the more difficulty you unlock. You can click the rescan button at the bottom right to change the difficulty.

Each Gate rewards you with various in-game items, including EXP. You can view the missions at the bottom of the screen in the Gates interface. Clearing them grants additional EXP.

Main Story

Main Story is the best source for EXP in Solo Leveling: Arise (Image via Netmarble)

Main Story is another game mode to get EXP in Solo Leveling: Arise. In this mode, you play Jinwoo's story from the Solo Leveling webtoon. The story mode has two difficulties: Normal and Hard. You can unlock the latter after clearing Chapter 11 in Normal mode.

Each stage where you combat enemies grants various rewards, including EXP upon clearance. The latter chapter grants more EXP upon clearance. You form a team of three non-player Hunters led by Jinwoo in the main story stages and defeat the boss to clear one.

Side Chapter

You must complete all Side Chapter stages to increase your EXP income in Solo Leveling: Arise. (Image via Netmarble)

Each chapter also offers side stages that can be cleared to get more EXP in Solo Leveling; Arise. You play as the Solo Leveling: Arise Hunter, whose chapter it is about in the side story. However, they grant less EXP than the main chapters.

Unlocking the Hard Mode also unlocks the same for side chapters, rewarding a substantial amount of EXP compared to normal difficulty. It is highly recommended that the side stories of each chapter be played and cleared, especially in the early game, to farm more in-game items.

