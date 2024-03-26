Choosing the best SSR weapons for Sung Jinwoo will help players progress faster. Sung Jinwoo is the main character in Solo Leveling: Arise, which players use to clear content and progress in-game. The action RPG title features over 20 exclusive weapons for Sung Jinwoo. Players can get them from the in-game gacha system in varying rarities: Rare (R), Super Rare (SR), and Super Super Rare (SSR).

Without question, SSR weapons are the most robust, but a few stand out and offer great utility during battle. This article lists some of the best SSR weapons for Sung Jinwoo in Solo Leveling: Arise. While most are acquirable from the gacha, players can obtain one by completing the missions.

Solo Leveling: Arise: 4 best SSR weapons for Sung Jinwoo

Demonic Plum Flower Sword and Shadow Scythe are some of the best SSR weapons for Sung Jinwoo in Solo Leveling: Arise (Image via Netmarble)

Players can summon weapons from the in-game gacha system using Essence Stones or Draw Tickets in the Solo Leveling: Arise banners. Each has a unique basic, core, and main skill with a cooldown period. The weapons can be advanced up to five stars by collecting their dupes.

At one-star Advancement, the weapon gives an additional effect, and upgrading it further gives various buffs. That said, below are some of the best SSR weapons for Sung Jinwoo in Solo Leveling: Arise.

1) Demonic Plum Flower Sword

Demonic Plum Flower Sword is one of the best SSR weapons for Sung Jinwoo, and it boosts his critical damage (Image via Netmarble)

Demonic Plum Flower Sword is among the best SSR weapons for Sung Jinwoo to land critical hits on monsters. This Solo Leveling: Arise weapon deals Dark elemental damage to monsters. Its main skill, Swift Flight, deals damage equal to 1287% of Jinwoo’s attack and has a 25-second cooldown period. The weapon applies the Plum Flower effect after using the main skill, which increases critical hit damage by 12% (can stack up to 3 times).

Performing a successful Dash after using Plum Flower applies the Full Bloom effect. It increases the speed of Swift Flight by 20%, Jinwoo’s attack, and Critical Hit by 4% for 8 seconds.

Players can unlock the Amplifying Draw effect after Advancing it to one star. It increases the probability of landing a Critical Hit with the following attack after Swift Flight by 2%.

2) Demon King’s Longsword

Demon King’s Longsword is one of the best SSR weapons for Sung Jinwoo, with both offensive and defensive abilities (Image via Netmarble)

Demon King’s Longsword is among the best SSR weapons and has both offensive and defensive abilities. This Solo Leveling: Arise weapon deals Wind elemental damage upon enemies. Its main skill, Lightning, creates a shield equal to 10% of Jinwoo’s Max HP for 3 seconds and has a 25-second cooldown period.

Additionally, he launches a counterattack and applies Stun and Storm of White Flames upon enemies when performing a successful one. The Stun immobilizes enemies for 3 seconds. Storm of White Flames, on the other hand, increases Jinwoo’s attack by 8% and deals damage equal to 100% of his attack every second for 10 seconds.

At an Advancement of one star, it applies the Stroke of Lightning effect every five attacks. It deals damage equal to 50% of Jinwoo’s attack and cools down in one second. At an Advancement of five stars, it applies Benediction of the White Flames.

The Benediction of the White Flames creates a Shield and stuns the target for two seconds when the counterattack fails. If the counterattack fails, it deals AoE damage equal to 500% of Jinwoo’s attack.

3) Thetis’ Grimoire

Thetis' Grimoire in Solo Leveling Arise (Image via Netmarble)

Thetis’ Grimoire is one of the best SSR weapons for Sung Jinwoo. It deals Water elemental damage to enemies. Its main skill, Water Spray, grants a 100% chance to inflict the Cold Ice effect and has a 25-second cooldown period. The Cold Ice interrupts the enemy and deals 10% additional damage when the effect ends after four seconds.

At an Advancement of one star, Thetis’ Grimoire applies Deep Erosion to the enemy under the Cold Ice effect. The Deep Erosion lasts 15 seconds and increases the damage by 24% to enemies who are weak to Water-type.

4) Shadow Scythe

Shadow Scythe is one of the best SSR weapons for Sung Jinwoo that players can obtain for free (Image via Netmarble)

Shadow Scythe is one of the best SSR weapons for Sung Jinwoo. Players can obtain it for free by completing Chapter 9 and Chapter 12 Challenges. There are 12 chapters in the Challenges section, and each offers multiple missions that grant various in-game items upon completion.

Solo Leveling: Arise players can get one by clearing the Chapter 9 mission: Clear Ch. 12 Ep. 1 (The Return). Additionally, one can get another copy by clearing the Chapter 12 mission: Participate in the Power of Destruction one time.

Shadow Scythe deals Dark element damage to enemies. Its main skill, Essence Harvest, deals damage equal to 1454% of Jinwoo’s attack and has a 25-second cooldown period. Additionally, using Essence Harvest, the weapon consumes 5% of Jinwoo’s current HP and increases skill damage by 100%.

At an Advancement of one star, this Solo Leveling: Arise weapon applies the Edge of Darkness effect to Sung Jinwoo if his HP is below 70%. The Edge of Darkness increases Jinwoo’s critical hit rate by 25%.

