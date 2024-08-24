Solo Leveling Arise Truth Demon Knight’s Spear weapon guide: How to get, stats, and skills

Truth Demon Knight’s Spear is an SSR rarity weapon that Netmarble debuted in the latest Solo Leveling Arise August 22 update. This Sung Jinwoo weapon has the Light attribute and applies buffs that increase Jinwoo’s attack speed, and the weapon’s skill’s damage. Moreover, it can remove the skill’s cooldown period with the Corrupted Rules effect and can decrease the period at Advancement Tier 4.

You can get this latest Sung Jinwoo weapon with two methods that don’t involve pulling on any banners. This article will give a complete guide to obtaining the weapon, its stats, and skills in Solo Leveling Arise.

How to obtain Truth Demon Knight’s Spear weapon in Solo Leveling Arise

You can purchase Truth: Demon Knight's Spear's fragments at Guild Exchange Shop to craft the weapon. (Image via Netmarble)

You can craft the Solo Leveling Arise weapon, Truth Demon Knight’s Spear, to obtain it. Crafting one unit of the weapon requires 100 ✕ Truth Demon Knight’s Spear Fragment and 20,000 ✕ Gold. The fragments can be obtained from the Guild Exchange Shop. Guild members can purchase 10 fragments for 150 Guild Coins. However, the fragment will be available at the exchange shop only after the guild reaches level 3.

Additionally, you can buy 40 fragments before the shop resets each time. The guild shop resets every four days, meaning you can get one copy of Truth Demon Knight's Spear in 12 days. Another way to obtain the fragments is by opening the Guild Raid Chest you get from Rage Rewards. Getting the reward requires fighting the guild boss, Fachtna.

You will obtain Rage rewards based on the number of Rages you trigger while battling the boss. Guild Raid Chest has three rarities, from the lowest I to the highest III. Level I chest offers six items, whereas level II and level III offer seven items and each item has a unique drop rate.

You will obtain five Truth Demon Knight fragments from Level II and eight from Level III chests. They have a drop rate of 15.0000% in both the chests. After obtaining the fragments, Go to Main Menu > Crafting > SSR weapon crafting section. Then, choose the weapon and hit the craft button to get one unit of this Sung Jinwoo weapon.

Stats of Truth Demon Knight’s Spear weapon in Solo Leveling Arise

Stats of the SSR Sung Jinwoo weapon (Image via Netmarble)

The stats of Truth Demon Knight’s Spear at base level are given below:

Attack: 400

400 HP: 400

The stats of this SSR weapon at maximum level are given below:

Attack: 2500

2500 HP: 3750

3750 Precision: 4000

You can use Weapon Enhancement Gears (I, II, III) to upgrade its level and achieve the highest, 100. However, you must limit-break it every 20 levels to increase the level cap that requires the following in-game items:

20 to 40: Holy Melding Cube ✕ 5 and Design ✕ 2

Holy Melding Cube ✕ 5 and Design ✕ 2 40 to 60: Holy Melding Cube ✕ 7 and Design ✕ 6

Holy Melding Cube ✕ 7 and Design ✕ 6 60 to 80: Holy Melding Cube ✕ 14 and Precision Design ✕ 1

Holy Melding Cube ✕ 14 and Precision Design ✕ 1 80 to 100: Holy Melding Cube ✕ 21 and Precision Design ✕ 3

Also read: How to get Secured Marlin Surfboard

Skills of Truth Demon Knight’s Spear in Solo Leveling Arise

Skills of Truth: Demon Knight's Spear weapon (Image via Netmarble)

The details of Truth Demon Knight’s Spear’s attacks and skills are given below:

Basic Attack: It inflicts 186%/191%/195% damage of Sung Jinwoo’s attack at Stage 1/Stage 2/Stage 3.

It inflicts 186%/191%/195% damage of Sung Jinwoo’s attack at Stage 1/Stage 2/Stage 3. Core Attack: It deals 472% of Jinwoo’s attack.

It deals 472% of Jinwoo’s attack. Holy Knight’s Fury: This skill deals 475% of Jinwoo’s attack, cools down in 25 seconds, and consumes 40 MP (Mana Power).

Here are the details of this Sung Jinwoo weapon’s passive and effects at all Advancement Tiers:

Passive: When Jinwoo uses Holy Knight's Fury, it applies the Corrupted Rules effect. It removes the cooldown period of Holy Knight's Fury every 20 seconds. Additionally, the effect increases Light elemental damage by 10% for 4 seconds.

When Jinwoo uses Holy Knight's Fury, it applies the Corrupted Rules effect. It removes the cooldown period of Holy Knight's Fury every 20 seconds. Additionally, the effect increases Light elemental damage by 10% for 4 seconds. Advancement Tier 1: It increases Jinwoo’s attack speed and Holy Knight's Fury’s damage by 15%. If Holy Knight's Fury lands while Corrupted Rules is active, Jinwoo recovers MP by 1%.

It increases Jinwoo’s attack speed and Holy Knight's Fury’s damage by 15%. If Holy Knight's Fury lands while Corrupted Rules is active, Jinwoo recovers MP by 1%. Advancement Tier 2: It boosts Light elemental damage by 10%.

It boosts Light elemental damage by 10%. Advancement Tier 3: When Holy Knight's Fury lands, it applies the Corrupted Holy Knight’s Rage effect. The Corrupted Holy Knight’s Rage effect increases Holy Knight’s Fury’s damage by 2% which can stack up to 50 times.

When Holy Knight's Fury lands, it applies the Corrupted Holy Knight’s Rage effect. The Corrupted Holy Knight’s Rage effect increases Holy Knight’s Fury’s damage by 2% which can stack up to 50 times. Advancement Tier 4: It decreases the cooldown period of Holy Knight’s Fury by 20%.

It decreases the cooldown period of Holy Knight’s Fury by 20%. Advancement Tier 5: When Holy Knight’s Fury lands, it inflicts the Holy Knight’s Curse effect (can stack). At 5 stacks, the effect deals additional damage equal to 100% of Jinwoo’s attack. The effect persists for 60 seconds and is removed when the enemy takes extra damage.

Players must get dupes of Truth Demon Knight’s Spear only by crafting the SSR Solo Leveling Arise weapon.

