Solo Leveling Arise August 22 update details: New Guild System, Hunters, Weapons, Events, Content, and System Improvements & Bug fixes

Netmarble has dropped the Solo Leveling Arise August 22 update with the highly anticipated Guild System along with new SSR Hunters, three Sung Jinwoo weapons, events, and costumes. Moreover, players can also get new Blessing Stones, skills, and skill runes, and unlock a new Job for Sung Jinwoo.

A new Weapon Custom banner featuring Sung Jinwoo and SR rank or lower Hunters’ weapons. That said, below are the complete details of the latest Solo Leveling Arise update, including system improvements & bug fixes.

New Guild System in Solo Leveling Arise August 22 update

Players with Sung Jinwoo level 20 or higher can create a Guild. (Image via Netmarble)

Players with Sung Jinwoo level 20 and more can access Guild from Quick Menu > Guild. Any player from around the world, regardless of their server, can join their favorite guild and get access to its content. They can challenge Guild bosses or play mini-games.

Players can also complete guild missions to earn guild coins, which can be exchanged for various items at the exchange shop. They can also earn guild contributions and exp. by clearing missions to level up. The items available in the guild exchange shop will increase with the guild level. Those with Sung Jinwoo level 40 or higher can create new Guilds.

New Hunters in Solo Leveling Arise August 22 update

New Hunters, Han Se-Mi and Go Gunhee. (Image via Netmarble)

Netmarble has debuted two new SSR Hunters, Han Se-Mi and Go Gunhee in the Solo Leveling Arise August 22 update. Players can obtain Han Se-Mi from her dedicated Rate-Up Draw banner, which will be available till September 12, 2024. She is a Wind-type character from the Healer class who wields her Exclusive Weapon, Coming of Age.

On the other hand, Go Gunhee’s dedicated rate-up banner will go live on August 28, 2024, in Solo Leveling Arise August 22 update. Players can also obtain him from the 100-Day Celebration login event for free. He is a Light-type Hunter belonging to the Tank class who wields his Exclusive Weapon, A Conviction, and a Calling.

New Weapons in Solo Leveling Arise August 22 update

Netmarble has introduced three Sung Jinwoo SSR weapons in the Solo Leveling Arise August 22 update. Here are the details:

New Sung Jinwoo weapons

Zeke’s Fragment: It is an SSR rarity Dark-type weapon, which players can obtain through Custom Draw.

It is an SSR rarity Dark-type weapon, which players can obtain through Custom Draw. Juicy Grilled Skewer: It is an SSR rarity Fire-type weapon, which players can get through the 100th Day Lucky Draw Capsule and Rock Paper Scissors event.

It is an SSR rarity Fire-type weapon, which players can get through the 100th Day Lucky Draw Capsule and Rock Paper Scissors event. Truth: Demon Knight’s Spear: It is an SSR rarity Light-type weapon and players can obtain it from the guild exchange shop.

New Events in Solo Leveling Arise August 22 update

Here is the list of all new events in Solo Leveling Arise August 22 update:

Grand Launch 100th Day Celebration event

Netmarble is holding many events to celebrate the title's 100-day release. (Image via Netmarble)

Netmarble is holding several events to celebrate the title’s 100th-day anniversary, which will be available until September 12, 2024.

Here are the details:

100th Day Special Lucky Capsule: This event is similar to Lucky Capsule events from previous updates. Players can use event tickets to draw Lucky Capsules and obtain several rewards, like Emma Laurent’s costume: Sizzling Summer, SSR weapon: Juicy Grilled Skewer, and more.

This event is similar to Lucky Capsule events from previous updates. Players can use event tickets to draw Lucky Capsules and obtain several rewards, like Emma Laurent’s costume: Sizzling Summer, SSR weapon: Juicy Grilled Skewer, and more. Rock Paper Scissors: This event is also similar to Rock Paper Scissors from previous updates. However, players will compete with a new NPC, Gian. It rewards various items, such as the SSR weapon Juicy Grilled Skewer, Special Lucky Capsule Ticket, and more.

This event is also similar to Rock Paper Scissors from previous updates. However, players will compete with a new NPC, Gian. It rewards various items, such as the SSR weapon Juicy Grilled Skewer, Special Lucky Capsule Ticket, and more. Stack Tank! - Heart Pounding Tank Tower!: It is a minigame, where players must stack tanks that fall from the sky. Each play will gather points based on the number of floors built. This event grants various rewards, such as Weapon Enhancement Gears, Special Lucky Capsule Tickets, and more.

It is a minigame, where players must stack tanks that fall from the sky. Each play will gather points based on the number of floors built. This event grants various rewards, such as Weapon Enhancement Gears, Special Lucky Capsule Tickets, and more. Protect the 100th Day Cake: It is a minigame in the Solo Leveling Arise August 22 update. Players must defeat the ants approaching to destroy the 100th Day Cake. They get points based on the ants killed in each play. This event rewards various items, Gold, and Special Lucky Capsule Tickets.

It is a minigame in the Solo Leveling Arise August 22 update. Players must defeat the ants approaching to destroy the 100th Day Cake. They get points based on the ants killed in each play. This event rewards various items, Gold, and Special Lucky Capsule Tickets. Squeaky Clean Beach Cleanup: In this event, players must defeat the Desert Sand Stone Guardian boss, who is destroying the beach. There are two chapters, Midday Beach Cleanup and Midnight Beach Cleanup in this event. It rewards various items, including the SSR weapon Juicy Grilled Skewer, Special Lucky Capsule Tickets, and more.

In this event, players must defeat the Desert Sand Stone Guardian boss, who is destroying the beach. There are two chapters, Midday Beach Cleanup and Midnight Beach Cleanup in this event. It rewards various items, including the SSR weapon Juicy Grilled Skewer, Special Lucky Capsule Tickets, and more. 100th Day Daily Missions: Players can get several rewards by completing daily missions in this event. They can get 50 ✕ Custom Draw Tickets by completing a certain number of missions.

100th Day Celebration Treasure Hunt Event

Treasure Hunt Event will be available till September 22, 2024. (Image via Netmarble)

This event will be available till September 12, 2024. Players can obtain various in-game items by tapping each slot in the Treasure Hunt board. Doing so requires Treasure Hunt Event Tickets, which one can get by clearing missions on the event page. It rewards Rate Up Draw Tickets and Han-Semi and Go Gunhee Weapon Design Selection Chests.

100th Day Celebration Growth Tournament Event

100th Day Celebration Growth Tournament will be available till September 12, 2024. (Image via Netmarble)

This event will also be available till September 12, 2024, in Solo Leveling Arise August 22 update. Players must complete various missions featured in the event to earn points and get rewards based on the points earned. One can get Han Se-Mi and Go Gunhee’s Exclusive Weapon Selection Chest by earning the highest point of 1500.

Additionally, players can also obtain rewards based on the rankings they get at the end of the tournament. The rank rewards include various in-game items, such as Weapon Enhancement Gears, Gold, Artifact Enhancement Chips, and more.

Points & Loyalty events

Players can participate in various Points & Loyalty events in Solo Leveling Arise August 22 update. (Image via Netmarble)

Netmarble will hold various Points & Loyalty events, starting on different dates, until September 12, 2024. The table below shows the schedule for each event:

Events Schedule (UTC+0) 100th Day Celebration Growth Tournament After the maintenance on 08/22 to 09/12, at 00:00 Loyalty Event From 8/29, at 00:00 to 9/12, at 00:00 Weapon Growth Tournament From 8/31, at 00:00 to 9/5, at 00:00 Artifact Growth Tournament From 9/7, at 00:00 to 9/12, at 09:00 Armor I Challenge From 8/29, at 00:00 to 9/3, at 00:00 Accessory I Challenge From 9/5, at 00:00 to 9/10, at 00:00

New Content in Solo Leveling Arise August 22 update

New costumes in Solo Leveling Arise August 22 update. (Image via Netmarble)

Here is the list of new content in Solo Leveling Arise August 22 update:

New Sung Jinwoo Job Change: Players can unlock a new Sung Jinwoo Job, Monarch of Shadows: Soul Shepherd. The conditions to unlock it are clearing story chapter 15 (Soul Shepherd) on Hard mode, reaching 90,000 total power with Sung Jinwoo, and clearing Battlefield of Trials Floor 30 in Player Mode.

Players can unlock a new Sung Jinwoo Job, Monarch of Shadows: Soul Shepherd. The conditions to unlock it are clearing story chapter 15 (Soul Shepherd) on Hard mode, reaching 90,000 total power with Sung Jinwoo, and clearing Battlefield of Trials Floor 30 in Player Mode. New Costumes: Players can get new costumes for Han Se-Mi: Summer Night Stroll and Love at First Sea, Emma Laurent: Sizzling Summer, and Alicia Blanche: Lazy Break.

Players can get new costumes for Han Se-Mi: Summer Night Stroll and Love at First Sea, Emma Laurent: Sizzling Summer, and Alicia Blanche: Lazy Break. New Skill and Skill Runes: Players can get a new Sung Jinwoo skill, Sonic Stream, and four types of exclusive Skill Runes for the skill.

Players can get a new Sung Jinwoo skill, Sonic Stream, and four types of exclusive Skill Runes for the skill. New Blessing Stones: Netmarble has added two new Sung Jinwoo Blessing Stones, Swift Strike and We Are One.

Netmarble has added two new Sung Jinwoo Blessing Stones, Swift Strike and We Are One. New Archive Story and Secret Library: Netmarble has added Archive Story and Secret Library for Go Gunhee and Han Se-Mi. Players can unlock them after completing all Hunter Archive Stories.

Netmarble has added Archive Story and Secret Library for Go Gunhee and Han Se-Mi. Players can unlock them after completing all Hunter Archive Stories. New Reverse Story Chapter: Netmarble has added Reverse mode for The Hidden Chapter that was added in the Solo Leveling Arise August 31 update.

Netmarble has added Reverse mode for The Hidden Chapter that was added in the Solo Leveling Arise August 31 update. Battlefield of Trials: Netmarble has added new floors from 51 to 60 to the Battlefield of Trials in Players and Hunters mode.

Netmarble has added new floors from 51 to 60 to the Battlefield of Trials in Players and Hunters mode. Battle Tier: The developers have also expanded the Battle Tier from 41 to 45.

The developers have also expanded the Battle Tier from 41 to 45. Mining Team: Netmarble has also expanded the maximum Mining Team level from level 20 to 30.

In addition to the above-listed content, Netmarble has made several improvements to the existing ones. Here is the list:

1) Increase in Reputation Level rewards

Netmarble has increased the rewards players can obtain upon reaching Level Reputation level 20 and every five levels. The table below shows the details:

Reputation Level Rewards 20 Marks of Time I ✕ 15 25 Gold ✕ 100,000 30 (Tier 3) Gem ✕ 3 35 Marks of Time I ✕ 20 40 Gold ✕ 150,000 45 (Tier 3) Gem ✕ 4 50 Marks of Time II ✕ 15 55 Gold ✕ 200,000 60 (Tier 4) Gem ✕ 2 65 Marks of Time II ✕ 20 70 Gold ✕ 250,000

Players who’ve already reached the above-listed Reputation level will get corresponding rewards in their mailboxes.

2) Battlefield of Trials Challenge New Season

Here is the rule applied for Player and Hunters mode in the Battlefield of Trials Challenge’s latest season:

Category Applied Rule Player (Sung Jinwoo) Contract With Darkness: Increases Attack by 35% when all equipped weapons are Dark weapons. Dark Mana Power: When MP is 70% or higher it increases Dark damage by 50%. Hunters Ray of Light: Healer hunters’ HP increases by 100%. Refreshing Mana Power: When the user’s MP is 60% or higher it increases their Wind damage by 30%. Meteorite: Uses “Meteorite.” MP Consumption: The monster will continuously use a MP Reduction Skill against nearby players.

3) New Weapon Custom Draw banner

A new Weapon Custom Draw is available in the Solo Leveling Arise August 22 update, featuring Sung Jinwoo and SR rank Hunters’ weapons. Players can select two SSR Sung Jinwoo weapons to boost their drop rate.

Here is the list of weapons players can choose for the rate-up:

Zeke’s Fragment

Skadi

Phoenix Soul

Moonshadow

Demonic Plum Flower Sword

The Huntsman

Vulcan’s Rage

Thetis’ Grimoire

Demon King’s Longsword

Shadow Scythe

System Improvements & Bug Fixes

Below is the list of System Improvements & Bug Fixes that Netmarble has made in the Solo Leveling Arise August 22 update:

System Improvements

Improved UI for easier Army of Shadows management.

Added description to Woo Jinchul’s Suppress skill. (Stuns the target for three seconds when hit.)

Revised Cha Hae-In’s skill description. (Applies [Waltz of the Sword] effect when hit to Applies [Waltz of the Sword] effect upon usage)

The displayed number of possessed Mana-imbued Fabrics on the top of the Costumes Codex screen.

Added details on stage boss and boss specifics in Story 17-7 (Many Hands Make Light Work).

Adjusted entrance level for certain Stories.

Added cutscene skip feature when Vulcan appears in Workshop of Brilliant Light - Demons' Castle 50F.

The reset period of certain weekly content will be adjusted from Wednesday to Thursday.

Bug Fixes

Fixed the issue where the Pursuing Death Stalker appears to the back of the hunter when coming out from the ground in certain circumstances.

Fixed the issue where cool time was missing in descriptions for certain Blessing Stones.

Fixed the missing cooldown display in the description of certain Blessing Stones.

Fixed the issue where Legendary Artifacts were unable to be sold in bulk.

Fixed the issue where the Phantom Foxes summoned by Lee Bora's attacks while moving while playing Battlefield of Times Hobgoblin Leader.

Fixed the issue where a red dot alarm is displayed even if there are no claimable rewards are missions to complete when entering the Hunter Pass tab.

Fixed the issue where the “Back” button does not function after entering the Secret Library in the Hunter Archive in certain circumstances.

Fixed the intermittent issue where Essence Stones are not immediately distributed after completing Hunter Archive stories.

Netmarble has also added new packages for players to buy at the in-app store in Solo Leveling Arise August 22 update. Moreover, the developers have also added SSR Yoo Soohyun to the Custom Draw List. She can also be selected in the Rate Up List.

