How to get Draw Tickets in Solo Leveling: Arise early access

Draw Tickets in Solo Leveling: Arise are resources that you use in the game’s gacha system, Draw. There are two types of Draw Tickets: Normal Draw Tickets (black) and Special Draw Tickets (white). The former lets you draw in the Selection Draw, and the latter on The Ultimate Hunter banner in early access.

The in-app store sells various packs, granting both types of tickets in exchange for real money. However, there are multiple methods to grind them, and this article provides them all, helping all players get as many free Draw Tickets in Solo Leveling: Arise as possible.

Remember, you must spend considerable time completing missions, tasks, and more to farm Draw Tickets.

Note: This guide is based on the Solo Leveling: Arise early access version, which has been available in Canada since March 21, 2024. It is expected to be released globally in May 2024.

All methods to get Draw Tickets in Solo Leveling: Arise

Story Mode

Main Story and Side Chapters' Normal and Hard difficulties grant Draw Tickets in Solo Leveling: Arise (Image via Netmarble)

Story Mode is a great source for various in-game items in this action RPG, one of which is Draw Tickets. Obtain two Normal Draw Tickets by clearing each chapter. Additionally, obtain two more by clearing all battle missions in each stage of every chapter.

This is also true for all side chapters each main chapter offers. Obtain two for clearing a side chapter and two more for clearing all Battle Missions in each stage. Story mode is the best way to farm Draw Tickets in Solo Leveling: Arise.

Battlefield of Trials

You can get 30 Normal Draw Tickets from the Battlefield of Trials (Image via Netmarble)

Battlefield of Trials offers Normal Draw Tickets in Solo Leveling: Arise. It offers two game modes: Player, which requires Sung Jinwoo in the team comp, and Hunters, where you create a team with non-player Solo Leveling: Arise Hunters. Each mode contains 30 floors and grants different in-game items, including Normal Draw Tickets.

You get five Draw Tickets in Floors 5, 10, 15, 20, 25, and 30, totaling 30 in each mode. Clearing all floors in both modes will help you accumulate up to 60 Draw Tickets.

Challenges

Clearing each chapter in Challenges grants 10 Normal Draw Tickets (Image via Netmarble)

Enter the Challenges interface by clicking its icon in the Quick Menu. It offers 12 chapters, each offering varying amounts of tasks, totaling 356. Completing one chapter unlocks the subsequent ones. Clearing each chapter grants 10 Normal Draw Tickets in Solo Leveling: Arise.

The tasks in each chapter are simple, such as clearing specific chapters, upgrading Sung Jinwoo, and enhancing Artifacts.

Special Commission

Defeating monsters featured in the Special Commission list also grants Draw Tickets (Image via Netmarble)

Special Commission is a feature that unlocks upon clearing Chapter 7. It is accessible from the Quick Menu and lists monsters that appear in the Gates. Kill each monster a specified number of times to earn points, and you get Normal and Special Draw Tickets in Solo Leveling: Arise based on the total number of points obtained.

This point-based reward system starts at 10 points, and the maximum you can earn is 180. Every 20 points you earn, starting from 10 (up to 90), grants one Normal Draw Ticket, and every 20 points from 20 (up to 100) grants one Special Draw Ticket.

Every 20 points you earn, starting from 110 (up to 170), grants two Normal Draw Tickers, and every 20 points from 120 (up to 180) grants two Special Draw Tickets. You can accumulate up to 13 Normal and Special Draw Tickets in Solo Leveling: Arise.

Achievements

Several missions in Achievements grant Draw Tickets as rewards upon completion (Image via Netmarble)

Access the Achievements section from the Quick Menu. You will see four categories: Common, Collect, Elevate, and Dungeon. Each category offers various Achievement missions you can complete to obtain various rewards.

Common category offers two types of missions: Log in for a certain number of days and Draw a certain number of times. Complete these missions and earn Normal Draw Tickets in Solo Leveling: Arise. Obtaining a certain number of costumes in the Collect category is a mission that also grants Normal Draw Tickets.

Switch to the Dungeon category to find a mission that tasks in clearing specific chapters. Completing these missions grants Special Draw Tickets.

More ways to earn Draw Tickets in Solo Leveling: Arise

Daily check-in events are among the best sources for obtaining Draw Tickets in Solo Leveling: Arise (Image via Netmarble)

Other ways to earn Draw Tickets in Solo Leveling: Arise include playing events, upgrading Hunters Pass’s level, and exchanging them with Platinum Commemorative Coins. Play an ongoing event, Special Dice, to accumulate 12 Special Draw Tickets. Additionally, check-in events that are currently active grant Normal Draw Tickets for logging in to the game during the event period.

To obtain Normal Draw Tickets from the Hunters Pass, upgrade them to Levels 5, 10, 20, and 25. Each level grants 2 Normal Draw Tickets, for a total of 8.

Lastly, the Celebration Coin Exchange section in the Exchange shop also grants one Special and one Normal Draw Ticket for 20 Platinum Commemorative Coins. You can buy both tickets up to 10 times with 200 coins each.

That concludes our guide to obtaining Draw Tickets in Solo Leveling: Arise early access.

