Best ways to get Weapon Enhancement Gears in Solo Leveling Arise

Weapon Enhancement Gears in Solo Leveling Arise are of three tiers, from the lowest I and II to the highest III. You can use gears of any tier to upgrade weapons and boost their strength. The only difference among the three is that tier I gives 300 weapon EXP, tier II gives 1,500, and tier III gives 7,500. They are used to upgrade all weapons currently available in the title, including Sung Jinwoo’s.

Weapons are paramount in this RPG title because they have various skills, grant stat points that contribute to the Total Power, and unique buffs depending on their rarity. That said, below are all methods to get Weapon Enhancement Gears in Solo Leveling Arise.

All ways to get Weapon Enhancement Gears in Solo Leveling Arise

1) Activity Funds

Claim Weapon Enhancement Gears from the Activity Funds daily (Image via Netmarble)

Activity Funds is an idle system that collects funds for 24 hours. You can log out from the title and claim several in-game items, including EXP and Gold in Solo Leveling Arise by logging in at any time. The system also grants some amounts of tier 1 Weapon Enhancement Gears in Solo Leveling Arise.

Note that if you do not claim resources for 24 hours, the Activity Funds’ capacity becomes full, i.e., 100%, and it won’t gather anything after that. Therefore, always remember to claim the fund before the time limit and reset the system’s timer.

2) Daily Missions

You can get 10 Weapon Enhancement Gears daily by completing daily missions (Image via Netmarble)

Each day, you get new tasks that grant a certain number of points upon completion. You will obtain various in-game items by reaching each daily points milestone, which are 20, 40, 60, 80, and 100. Upon earning a total of 40 points, you will get 10 Weapon Enhancement Gears in Solo Leveling Arise.

You can claim the 10 tier 1 gears daily by reaching the daily points milestone of 40. The milestones rewards also include Essence Stones, Reputation XP, Low-tier Mana Power Crystal, and more.

3) Gates

All Normal Gates grant Weapon Enhancement Gears in Solo Leveling Arise (Image via Netmarble)

If you want to obtain Weapon Enhancement Gears in the Solo Leveling Arise Gates game mode, clear as many Normal Gates as possible daily. Only Normal Gates, which are blue, grant Weapon Enhancement Gears. It’s highly recommended to sweep the gates that are lower than the A rank.

You will get tier 1 gears from E, D, C, and B-rank gates. On the other hand, S and A rank gates grant tier 2 gears along with tier 1. Additionally, note that you will obtain a higher number of gears by clearing the gates of higher difficulty levels.

4) Salvage Weapons

You can salvage weapons of any rarity to get Weapon Enhancement Gears. (Image via Netmarble)

You can salvage weapons of all rarities, including Sung Jinwoo’s and Hunters’ Exclusive Weapons. Salvaging is a recycling feature that grants Weapon Enhancement Gears, Weapon Designs, and Mana Power Imbued Castings based on the weapon’s rarity.

Click the Salvage button next to Level at the bottom left corner of the Weapons menu to salvage a weapon. You can obtain Weapon Enhancement Gears tier 1 or tier 2 based on the weapons’ Level and Advancement tiers. It’s highly recommended that you salvage only R-rarity or SR ones that you don’t use. Avoid touching the SSR ones, especially if you are a F2P player.

5) Exchange Shop

You can get Weapon Enhancement Gears at the Mana Crystal and Weapons Material Exchange shops (Image via Netmarble)

You can purchase Weapon Enhancement Gears in Solo Leveling Arise at the Weapons Material Exchange shop for Traces of Dimensions or visit the Mana Crystal Exchange shop and exchange gears for Low-tier Mana Crystal. The weapons shop gives five tier 2 gears for 750 Traces of Diamonds, available to exchange 30 times daily before the shop resets.

Similarly, you can exchange 30 Low-tier Mana Crystal for 10 tier 1 gear at the Mana Crystal Exchange shop. It is also available to trade up to 30 times daily before the shop resets. You can get Low-tier Mana Crystal by mining the Gates and Traces of Dimensions by salvaging weapons in Solo Leveling Arise.

6) Challenges

Complete various missions in each chapter of Challenges to get Weapon Enhancement Gears (Image via Netmarble)

Challenges is an in-game feature that has 23 chapters. Each chapter has several missions that grant in-game items upon completion. You can get weapons, Gold, Instance Keys, Encore Mission Keys, and Weapon Enhancement Gears in Solo Leveling Arise.

You can either get Weapon Enhancement Gears of tier I or tier II by completing the mission that rewards it in Challenges.

7) Events

You can play new events in each update to get Weapon Enhancement Gears (Image via Netmarble)

Events are the best source of farming various in-game items. Netmarble introduces new events and tournaments in each update. You can complete tasks or collect points based on the event type to get rewards, such as Artifact Enhancement Chips, Designs, and Melding Cube Selection Chest.

Additionally, you can go to the event shop and exchange Weapon Enhancement Gears for event tickets. Along with events, Netmarble also conducts nine tournaments, cumulatively called Points Event, in each update. Of those, Dungeon Exploration, Artifact Enhancement Growth, and Weapon Growth Challenge tournaments grant Weapon Enhancement Gears in Solo Leveling Arise.

Additionally, you will also get some Weapon Enhancement Gears based on the ranking you obtain at the end of each tournament. You can check the tournaments’ schedule in each new update’s patch notes posted in the title’s official Netmarble forum.

