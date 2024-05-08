How to get Exclusive Weapons in Solo Leveling Arise

All hunters have Exclusive Weapons in Solo Leveling Arise. These are of SSR rarity, and equipping them yields additional passive effects that buff allies and the user as well as debuffs enemies. These effects are valuable in fights and help you defeat foes swiftly. You can’t obtain SSR Exclusive Weapons from the in-game gacha system like Sung Jinwoo’s weapons.

You must use an in-game feature to obtain these items for Hunters. The method doesn’t require Essence Stones or Draw Tickets; you must farm certain materials to craft Exclusive Weapons in Solo Leveling: Arise.

A complete guide to get Exclusive Weapons in Solo Leveling Arise

Obtaining Exclusive Weapons in Solo Leveling Arise requires a fair amount of time and dedication. You must spend the majority of your time farming in-game resources. Below are all available methods to get Exclusive Weapons for every hunter.

Events

You can get Solo Leveling Arise events to get an Exclusive Weapon of the debut character. (Image via Netmarble)

In-game events are a great way to get free Exclusive Weapons in Solo Leveling Arise. For instance, you can get Cha Hae In's The Sword of Light Exclusive Weapon from the ongoing event, Special Dice, by collecting 100 Weapon Designs in it. This is a featured character on the Rate-up banner, available until May 29, 2024.

Crafting

You can craft Exclusive Weapons in Solo Leveling Arise using Mana Power Crystal, Gold, and Weapon Designs. (Image via Netmarble)

Crafting is an in-game feature that is unlocked when Sung Jinwoo reaches level 7. You can enter the Crafting menu from the Main Menu and craft weapons, Artifact enhancement materials, and Exclusive Weapons in Solo Leveling Arise.

Notably, Exclusive Weapons of SSR rarity Hunters in Solo Leveling Arise are only available to make using the Crafting feature as of this writing. You need three items for this: Mana Power Crystals, Weapon Designs, and Gold.

There is a Mana Power Crystal for each weapon attribute: Dark, Fire, Holy (Light), Wind, and Water. You must use the crystals based on the attribute of the item you want to craft. For instance, making Wind-type Exclusive Weapon involves Wind Mana Power Crystals, Fire-type requires Fire Mana Power Crystals, and so on.

On the other hand, Weapon Designs and Gold are common items required for crafting. You need eight Mana Power Crystals, four Weapon Designs, and 20,000 Gold to craft one Exclusive Weapon. After acquiring the necessary items, follow the below-listed steps:

Tap Quick Menu in the top-right corner of the screen.

in the top-right corner of the screen. Scroll down and click on Crafting .

. Tap the option containing the icon of a Hunter and Sword . It opens the list of craftable Exclusive Weapons.

. It opens the list of craftable Exclusive Weapons. Select the one you want to craft.

On the right side, select the number of that item you want to get.

Click the Craft option to get the Exclusive Weapon.

How to obtain crafting materials for Exclusive Weapons in Solo Leveling Arise

You can farm for crafting materials by playing various game modes. (Image via Netmarble)

Below are the details of how to get all Exclusive Weapons’ crafting materials:

Gold: Gold has many sources in Solo Leveling Arise, such as Story mode, Gates, and other game modes. It is the most common and easiest currency to obtain.

Weapon Designs: Weapon Designs can be acquired by salvaging SSR rarity weapons. You can also exchange them at the Exchange Shop in the Shop menu. One Weapon Design requires Mana Power Imbued Casting, which is obtained by salvaging rare SR weapons. Another way to get them is by playing Battlefield of Time game mode, which unlocks upon clearing Chapter 10 at Normal difficulty.

Mana Power Crystals: Mana Power Crystals can be obtained by playing the Battlefield of Time game mode, where you fight bosses and minions. Like Weapon Designs, you can exchange these in the Exchange Shop.

As of this writing, 11 Exclusive Weapons in Solo Leveling Arise are available for crafting. Here are the details:

A Gentle Touch: Hwang Dongsoo’s Wind-type Exclusive Weapon

Hwang Dongsoo’s Wind-type Exclusive Weapon Eternal Slumber: Min Byung-Gu’s Light-type Exclusive Weapon

Min Byung-Gu’s Light-type Exclusive Weapon Night-Thoughts: Emma Laurent’s Fire-type Exclusive Weapon

Emma Laurent’s Fire-type Exclusive Weapon On a Different Level: Woo Jinchul’s Wind-type Exclusive Weapon

Woo Jinchul’s Wind-type Exclusive Weapon Equivalent Exchange: Choi Jong-In’s Fire-type Exclusive Weapon

Choi Jong-In’s Fire-type Exclusive Weapon Intercept: Lim Tae-Gyu’s Dark-type Exclusive Weapon

Lim Tae-Gyu’s Dark-type Exclusive Weapon Solid Logic: Lee Bora’s Dark-type Exclusive Weapon

Lee Bora’s Dark-type Exclusive Weapon Suppressed White Tiger’s Soul: Baek Yoonho’s Light-type Exclusive Weapon

Baek Yoonho’s Light-type Exclusive Weapon Howling White Tiger’s Soul: Silver Mane Baek Yoonho’s Dark-type Exclusive Weapon

Silver Mane Baek Yoonho’s Dark-type Exclusive Weapon Unparalleled Bravery: Seo Jiwo’s Water-type Exclusive Weapon

Seo Jiwo’s Water-type Exclusive Weapon The Sword of Light: Cha Hae In’s Light-type Exclusive Weapon

That concludes our guide to get Exclusive Weapons in Solo Leveling Arise.