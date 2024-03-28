How to get Essence Stones in Solo Leveling: Arise Early Access

The Essence Stones in Solo Leveling: Arise have multiple purposes, such as buying Gate and Encore Mission Keys. However, the most widely used function is exchanging 250 Essence Stones for one Draw Ticket to summon Hunters and weapons from the gacha. You can purchase a Daily Essence Stone Support bundle at the in-app store.

The bundle costs $8.01 and grants 200 Essence stones daily for 28 days. However, you might not have to spend your money because plenty of options are available to farm the stones, like playing Stories and side chapters, doing dailies and weeklies, and more.

This article will go through some of the best methods to obtain Essence Stones in Solo Leveling: Arise.

Note: This guide is based on the Solo Leveling: Arise Early Access version, which has been available in Canada since March 21, 2024. It is expected to be released globally in May 2024.

All methods to get Essence Stones in Solo Leveling: Arise

1) Story mode

Story mode is one of the best sources to get Essence Stones in Solo Leveling: Arise. (Image via Netmarble)

You can grind many Essence Stones in Solo Leveling: Arise's story mode. Clearing each stage for the first time in every chapter grants 50 Essence Stones. Each stage in all chapters offers three Battle Missions, which grant 15 stones each upon completion. After unlocking Hard mode, you can generate the same number of stones from each chapter.

Moreover, every side chapter’s stage also grants the same number of Essence Stones for first clearance and Battle Missions.

2) Hunter Archive

You can get Essence Stones by clearing each episode in Hunter Archive. (Image via Netmarble)

The Hunter Archive is a story mode dedicated to non-player Hunters. The Early Access version features the story of Lee Johee and Kang Taeshik. There are five episodes for each Hunter, and clearing every chapter grants 50 Essence Stones.

You need one Key to unlock each episode, which contains a visual novel-style presentation and battle segments. The Keys automatically replenish each day, with a maximum of three per day.

3) Encore Missions

Complete Battle Missions in Encore Mission stages to get Essence Stones in Solo Leveling; Arise. (Image via Netmarble)

Encore Missions is where you battle against various bosses that appeared in the story mode. The Early Access version features Blue Venom-fanged Kasaka, Viridescent Mage Fores, Cerberus, and Giant Arachnid. Each boss has eight tiers, with increased difficulty in every subsequent tier.

Each tier offers three battle missions, which grant 15 Essence Stones each upon completion. One Encore Mission key is required to play every stage, and you get three keys for free daily.

Instance Dungeon is another game mode you can play to obtain more Essence Stones. It has similar gameplay mechanics to Encore Missions. The Encore Missions game mode unlocks after clearing Chapter 5, whereas Instance Dungeon becomes accessible after Chapter 9.

4) Challenges

Clearing some tasks in Challenges grants Essence Stones as rewards. (Image via Netmarble)

The challenges comprise a series of tasks divided into 12 chapters. Each chapter has multiple tasks, and some grant Essence Stones upon clearance. Depending on the chapter, a single task can grant 20, 40, 50, 60, 80, and 100 stones. You can accumulate over 1000 Essence Stones in Solo Leveling: Arise from Challenges.

5) Codex

You can get Essence Stones from Codex by obtaining new weapons, Hunters, and more. (Image via Netmarble)

The Codex is the in-game menu where you can view the details of in-game items. It contains seven categories: Weapons, Shadows, Hunters, Artifacts, Runes, Blessing Stones, and Memorabilia. Collecting each item from other categories, except Artifacts and Memorabilia, grants a certain number of Essence Stones in Solo Leveling: Arise.

Obtaining every new Solo Leveling: Arise Hunter grants 50 Essence Stones, and every new Shadow, Weapon, Blessing Stone, and Rune grants 30 Essence Stones.

6) Special Commissions

Get Essence Stones in Solo Leveling: Arise by defeating the monsters at various difficulty levels featured in the Special Commissions. (Image via Netmarble)

Special Commissions features a list of monsters that appear in various game modes. In Early Access, there are 35 monsters listed in total, and each has five levels of difficulty, extending from one to five. You start with a Level 1 monster and unlock the subsequent levels upon defeating it the required number of times.

For instance, you must defeat a Level 1 monster 15 times to unlock its Level 2 difficulty, and a Level 2 monster 40 times to unlock the Level 3 difficulty. Completing each difficulty level of every monster grants 50 Essence Stones.

You can find the location of monsters in Special Commissions by clicking on the Move button (arrow) at the right side of each monster's portrait.

7) Achievements

Clearing Achievement missions also grants Essence Stones as rewards in Solo Leveling Arise. (Image via Netmarble)

Achievements offer multiple missions in four categories: Common, Collect, Dungeon, and Elevate. You can find a few missions in all the categories except the Dungeon, which grants Essence Stones in Solo Leveling: Arise.

There are two missions in the Common category, one in the Collect, and three in the Growth category that grant Essence Stones. You can view the mission details and rewards by clicking the Zoom icon on each task.

8) Tutorial

Reading each tutorial grants Essence Stones in Solo Leveling: Arise. (Image via Netmarble)

The tutorial is a one-time method to earn Essence Stones in Solo Leveling: Arise. You can learn about gameplay mechanics divided into various categories: Battle, Jinwoo, Hunter, Shadow, Equipment, and more. More tutorials will become available upon unlocking new content.

Each category has information about various gameplay mechanics. Learning about every mechanic grants 10 Essence Stones.

More ways to get Essence Stones in Solo Leveling: Arise

Clearing daily and weekly missions also grants Essence Stones as rewards. (Image via Netmarble)

Other ways for earning Essence Stones in Solo Leveling: Arise include mining the Gates, upgrading Hunters Pass, completing daily and weekly missions, and playing ongoing events. Moreover, other game modes like Battlefield of Trials, Battlefield of Time, and Power of Destruction also grant Essence Stones in Solo Leveling: Arise.

That concludes our guide to obtaining Essence Stones in Solo Leveling: Arise Early Access.

