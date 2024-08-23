Solo Leveling Arise Zeke’s Fragment weapon guide: How to get, stats, and skills

Zeke’s Fragment is the new Sung Jinwoo weapon introduced in Solo Leveling Arise August 22 update. It is an SSR rarity weapon that has a Dark Attribute. The weapon boosts Sung Jinwoo's defense by granting him Super Armor and increases his damage by giving him the Refined Fragment buff. This weapon can deal damage two times with its skill, Zeke’s Advent.

That said, this article provides a complete guide on obtaining this weapon, and its stats, skills, and materials required to upgrade and limit-break in Solo Leveling Arise.

How to get Zeke’s Fragment in Solo Leveling Arise?

You can get Zeke's Fragment from the Custom Draw Banner and Weapon Custom Draw Banner. (Image via Netmarble)

Obtaining Zeke’s Fragment in Solo Leveling Arise requires pulling on the Custom Draw banner and the new Weapon Custom Draw banner. You can select it in the Rate-Up list on both banners. Pulling on the Custom Draw banner requires Custom Draw Tickets. On the other hand, pulling on the Weapon Custom Draw banner costs Weapon Custom Draw Tickets.

You can get Weapon Custom Draw Tickets at the Guild Exchange Shop. One ticket costs 50 ✕ Guild Coins. The coins can be obtained by completing daily and weekly guild missions and fighting against the guild boss.

If you select the weapon for the Rate-Up list in the Custom Draw banner, the probability of it dropping will rise to 0.15%. On the other hand, the Rate-Up list in the new Weapon Custom Draw banner will raise this Sung Jinwoo Weapon drop rate to 0.30%.

Stats of Zeke’s Fragment weapon in Solo Leveling Arise

Stats of Zeke's Fragment. (Image via Netmarble)

Below are the stats of Zeke’s Fragment at the base level, 1, in Solo Leveling Arise:

HP: 400

400 Attack: 400

Below are its stats at the maximum level, 100, in Solo Leveling Arise:

Attack: 2500

2500 HP: 3750

3750 Precision: 4000

Upgrading the weapon’s level requires Weapon Enhancement Gears in Solo Leveling Arise. You need the below-given items to limit-break the weapon:

20 to 40: Dark Melding Cube ✕ 5 and Design ✕ 2

Dark Melding Cube ✕ 5 and Design ✕ 2 40 to 60: Dark Melding Cube ✕ 7 and Design ✕ 6

Dark Melding Cube ✕ 7 and Design ✕ 6 60 to 80: Dark Melding Cube ✕ 14 and Precision Design ✕ 1

Dark Melding Cube ✕ 14 and Precision Design ✕ 1 80 to 100: Dark Melding Cube ✕ 21 and Precision Design ✕ 3

Skills of Zeke’s Fragment in Solo Leveling Arise

Below are the details of Zeke’s Fragment’s Basic Attack, Core Attack, and Skills at the base level:

Basic Attack: The weapon inflicts damage equal to 186%/191%/195% of Sung Jinwoo’s attack at stage 1/2/3.

The weapon inflicts damage equal to 186%/191%/195% of Sung Jinwoo’s attack at stage 1/2/3. Core Attack: Jinwoo performs an upward spear swing that deals 472% damage to his attack.

Jinwoo performs an upward spear swing that deals 472% damage to his attack. Zeke’s Advent (Skill): This skill deals two types of attack damage: Javelin Attack and Drop Attack consecutively. Javelin Attack deals damage equal to 630% of Jinwoo’s attack and Drop Attack inflicts damage equal to 1260% of Jiwnoo’s attack. Zeke’s Advent cools down in 25 seconds and both the attack damage costs 70 MP (Mana Power). When using the skill, Jinwoo throws the spear to deal Javelin Attack damage and a bolt of black lightning strikes the ground where it lands, dealing Drop Attack damage.

Below are the details of Zeke’s Fragment’s passive and its effect at each Advancement Tier:

Passive: When Jinwoo uses Zeke’s Advent after using a Javelin Attack, he immediately follows up with a Drop Attack. Using the Javelin Attack applies the Fragment Retrieval effect. On the other hand, using Drop Attack grants Super Armor to Jinwoo. The Super Armor effect reduces Jinwoo’s damage taken by 50% for five seconds. When the Fragment Retrieval effect ends, it inflicts the Refined Fragment effect. The Refined Fragment increases Zeke’s Advent and Zeke’s Return’s damage by 50% for three seconds.

When Jinwoo uses Zeke’s Advent after using a Javelin Attack, he immediately follows up with a Drop Attack. Using applies the effect. On the other hand, using grants to Jinwoo. The effect reduces Jinwoo’s damage taken by 50% for five seconds. When the effect ends, it inflicts the effect. The increases and damage by 50% for three seconds. Advancement Tier 1: Zeke’s Return activates after Jinwoo uses a Drop Attack. It deals damage and consumes MP the same amount as Drop Attack . When he uses Zeke’s Return in sequence with Drop Attack, it increases the attack’s damage by 50%.

Zeke’s Return activates after Jinwoo uses a Drop Attack. It deals damage and consumes MP the same amount as Drop Attack When he uses Zeke’s Return in sequence with Drop Attack, it increases the attack’s damage by 50%. Advancement Tier 2: It increases Jinwoo’s Dark damage by 10%.

It increases Jinwoo’s Dark damage by 10%. Advancement Tier 3: Jinwoo can use Drop Attack more swiftly. Using a Drop Attack immediately applies the Refined Fragment effect. Additionally, when he uses a Drop Attack and Zeke’s Return sequentially, the cooldown of Zeke’s Advent decreases by two seconds.

Jinwoo can use Drop Attack more swiftly. Using a immediately applies the Refined Fragment effect. Additionally, when he uses a Drop Attack and Zeke’s Return sequentially, the cooldown of Zeke’s Advent decreases by two seconds. Advancement Tier 4: Zeke’s Advent cooldown decreases by 20%.

Zeke’s Advent cooldown decreases by 20%. Advancement Tier 5: When Jinwoo uses a Drop Attack and Zeke’s Return sequentially, it enhances the Refined Fragment buff and applies the Black Lightning Fragment effect for three seconds. The Black Lightning Fragment increases Zeke’s Advent and Zeke’s Return’s damage by 80%. Additionally, it increases the critical hit rate of Zeke’s Advent and Zeke’s Return by 20%.

Players can upgrade this robust SSR weapon’s Advancement Tier to level 5. Doing so requires using the dupes of Zeke’s Fragment.

