Solo Leveling Arise Juicy Grilled Skewer weapon guide: How to get, stats, and skills

Juicy Grilled Skewer is an SSR Sung Jinwoo exclusive weapon Netmarble debuted in the Solo Leveling Arise August 22 update. This weapon inflicts Fire damage upon enemies with its attacks and skills. It buffs team members’ damage-dealing ability, elemental damage, and Jinwoo’s attack and recovers his HP. Additionally, it recovers Jinwoo’s MP (Mana Power) and buffs his defense.

Those wanting this SSR weapon don’t have to spend their Draw Tickets to pull on any banners. Instead, they must play various events included in the Grand Launch 100th Day Celebration event. This article provides a complete guide to obtaining the latest SSR Sung Jinwoo weapon, and details of its stats, and skills.

A complete guide to getting Juicy Grilled Skewer weapon in Solo Leveling Arise

You can get Juicy Grilled Skewer by playing three events in Solo Leveling Arise. (Image via Netmarble)

You can get Juicy Grilled Skewer in Solo Leveling Arise from three events: 100th Day Special Lucky Capsule, With Gian! Rock Paper Scissors, and Squeaky Clean Beach Cleanup. These events will be available till September 12, 2024. Here are the methods to obtain the SSR weapon from each event:

Trending

1) 100th Day Special Lucky Capsule

Special Lucky Capsule works similarly to Solo Leveling Arise’s gacha banners. You need Special Lucky Capsule Tickets to Draw on the capsule. It grants various in-game items at different drop rates. The table below shows the details:

Item Drop Rate Juicy Grilled Skewer Weapon ✕ 1 0.1000% (Event) Juicy Grilled Skewer Design ✕ 5 0.5000% (Event) Juicy Grilled Skewer Design ✕ 4 0.8000% (Event) Juicy Grilled Skewer Design ✕ 3 1.0000% (Event) Juicy Grilled Skewer Design ✕ 2 4.0000% (Event) Juicy Grilled Skewer Design ✕ 1 17.0000% Mana-Imbued Fabric ✕ 7 5.0000% Mana-Imbued Fabric ✕ 3 10.0000% Skill Scroll I ✕ 2 3.0000% Skill Scroll II ✕ 1 1.0000% Weapon Enhancement Gear I ✕ 5 6.0000% Weapon Enhancement Gear II ✕ 1 3.0000% Weapon Enhancement Gear III ✕ 1 1.0000% (Player) Skill Scroll I ✕ 2 3.0000% (Player) Skill Scroll II ✕ 1 1.0000% Powder of Blessing ✕ 5 9.0000% Rune Fragment ✕ 10 9.0000% (Hunter) Mana Power Elixir I ✕ 5 7.0000% (Hunter) Mana Power Elixir II ✕ 3 3.0000% (Hunter) Mana Power Elixir III ✕ 1 1.0000% Gold ✕ 5000 10.0000% Gold ✕ 10000 4.6000%

You can also craft this SSR weapon in Solo Leveling Arise using the (Event) Juicy Grilled Skewer Design. Go to the Crafting menu and select the weapon in the Event section. Crafting one unit of weapon requires 100 designs and 20,000 Gold.

2) With Gian! Rock Paper Scissors event

Another way of getting the SSR Sung Jinwoo weapon is by playing the Rock Paper Scissors event with a new NPC, Gian. The gameplay is similar to Rock Paper Scissors of previous updates. You will get six Rock Paper Scissors Coins for each win, four for each Draw, and three for each loss against Gian.

Those coins can be exchanged for various items in the event shop. You can get Juicy Grilled Skewer for 150 Rock Paper Scissors coins.

3) Squeaky Clean Beach Cleanup

In this event, you must defeat the boss, Desert Sand Stone Guardian, at different levels to get various rewards. There are two chapters in this event: Midday Beach Cleanup and Midnight Beach Cleanup. Currently, the Midday Beach Cleanup is available to play. Defeating the level 60 boss in the Midday Beach Cleanup chapter will reward the Juicy Grilled Skewer weapon.

Also read: Solo Leveling Arise Amamiya Mirei build guide

Stats of Juicy Grilled Skewer weapon in Solo Leveling Arise

Stats of Juicy Grilled Skewer. (Image via Netmarble)

Below are the stats of the Juicy Grilled Skewer weapon at base level in Solo Leveling Arise:

Attack: 400

400 HP: 400

Here are the stats of this SSR weapon at maximum level in Solo Leveling Arise:

Attack: 2500

2500 HP: 3750

3750 Precision: 4000

You can upgrade the weapon’s in-game level with Weapon Enhancement Gears in Solo Leveling Arise. However, you must limit-break the weapon at every 20 levels to increase its level further. Here is the list of items required to limit-break:

20 to 40: Fire Melding Cube ✕ 5 and Design ✕ 2

Fire Melding Cube ✕ 5 and Design ✕ 2 40 to 60: Fire Melding Cube ✕ 7 and Design ✕ 7

Fire Melding Cube ✕ 7 and Design ✕ 7 60 to 80: Fire Melding Cube ✕ 14 and Precision Design ✕ 1

Fire Melding Cube ✕ 14 and Precision Design ✕ 1 80 to 100: Fire Melding Cube ✕ 21 and Precision Design ✕ 3

Skills of Juicy Grilled Skewer weapon in Solo Leveling Arise

Attacks and skill of Juicy Grilled Skewer. (Image via Netmarble)

You can find the details of the weapon’s basic attack, core attack, and skills of this Solo Leveling Arise weapon:

Basic Attack: It deals 73%/77%/83% damage of Jinwoo’s attack at Stage 1/2/3.

It deals 73%/77%/83% damage of Jinwoo’s attack at Stage 1/2/3. Core Attack: It deals 492% damage of Jinwoo’s attack and inflicts the Airborne effect when the final hit lands.

It deals 492% damage of Jinwoo’s attack and inflicts the Airborne effect when the final hit lands. Smoky and Juicy: This skill deals 1180% damage of Jinwoo’s attack, cools down in 25 seconds, and consumes 200 MP (Mana Power) when used. It also inflicts the Airborne effect when the final hit lands.

Here are the details of passive and effects at each Advancement Tier:

Passive: When Jinwoo uses Smoky and Juicy it inflicts the Sizzling Grill effect. It also inflicts 3 instances of Juicy Meat and Smokey Large Green Onion effects. Whenever Jinwoo gets each of the Juicy Meat or Smoky Large Green Onion instances, he gets additional effects. The Sizzling Grill increases team members’ Fire damage by 5% when within the area. It also boosts team members’ damage dealt by 5%. These effects persist for 7 seconds. The Juicy Meat restores 3% of Jinwoo's HP. It also buffs Jinwoo’s attack by 1% for 10 seconds. The Smoky Large Green Onion restores 3% of Jinwoo’s MP. It also buffs his defense by 1% for 10 seconds.

When Jinwoo uses it inflicts the effect. It also inflicts 3 instances of effects. Whenever Jinwoo gets each of the instances, he gets additional effects. The increases team members’ damage by 5% when within the area. It also boosts team members’ damage dealt by 5%. These effects persist for 7 seconds. The restores 3% of Jinwoo's HP. It also buffs Jinwoo’s attack by 1% for 10 seconds. The restores 3% of Jinwoo’s MP. It also buffs his defense by 1% for 10 seconds. Advancement Tier 1: The number of Juicy Meat and Smoky Large Green Onion instances can stack up to four times. When these instances run out, the weapon deals additional damage equal to 50% of the original damage.

The number of Juicy Meat and Smoky Large Green Onion instances can stack up to four times. When these instances run out, the weapon deals additional damage equal to 50% of the original damage. Advancement Tier 2: It buffs Jinwoo’s Fire damage by 10%.

It buffs Jinwoo’s Fire damage by 10%. Advancement Tier 3: It enhances the effects of Juicy Meat and Smoky Large Green Onion. Juicy Meat recovers 5% HP and increases attack by 3% for 10 seconds. Smoky Large Green Onion restores 5% MP and buffs defense by 3% for 10 seconds.

It enhances the effects of Juicy Meat and Smoky Large Green Onion. Juicy Meat recovers 5% HP and increases attack by 3% for 10 seconds. Smoky Large Green Onion restores 5% MP and buffs defense by 3% for 10 seconds. Advancement Tier 4: It decreases the cooldown of Smoky and Juicy by 20%.

It decreases the cooldown of Smoky and Juicy by 20%. Advancement Tier 5: It enhances the effects of Sizzling Grill. It increases team members’ Fire damage by 10%. Additionally, it buffs team members’ damage-dealing ability by 10% for 7 seconds.

Also read: Solo Leveling Arise Seo Jiwoo build guide

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!