Solo Leveling Arise Seo Jiwoo build guide: Best artifacts, weapons, and more

For the best Seo Jiwoo build in Solo Leveling Arise, players must focus on boosting the Hunter's Critical Hit Rate and Damage, HP, and elemental damage. Seo Jiwoo is an SSR rarity Hunter who belongs to the Tank class and possesses the Water Attribute. All her skills deal Break damage, making her one of the best Hunters for boss fights, especially against Cerberus in Instance Dungeon game mode.

Seo can also spam her skills by activating the Training buff, which resets the cooldown of her basic skills. Additionally, she can pull up shields for the team and Super Armor for herself, prolonging everyone’s survival during fights.

This article gives the best Seo Jiwoo build with the recommended artifacts, weapons, and more.

Solo Leveling Arise Seo Jiwoo build: Best artifacts

Recommended Artifacts for Seo Jiwoo. (Image via Netmarble)

Seo Jiwoo is one of the must-have SSRs in Solo Leveling Arise due to her skill-spamming ability and ability to activate shields and apply the Break effect. However, only with the best build can she perform excellently and provide great utility for the team.

While choosing artifacts and accessories for a Seo Jiwoo build, focus on using those with HP, Critical Hit damage, and Water damage sub-stats. Here is the list:

Body-Set

Toughness: It increases Critical Hit Rate by 8% with a 2-set effect and Critical Hit damage by 32% with a 4-set effect.

It increases Critical Hit Rate by 8% with a 2-set effect and Critical Hit damage by 32% with a 4-set effect. Solid Analysis: Seo Jiwoo's damage to enemies under the Break effect increases by 15% with a 2-set effect, and when she attacks an enemy weak to Water type, her Break effect increases by 30%.

Seo Jiwoo's damage to enemies under the Break effect increases by 15% with a 2-set effect, and when she attacks an enemy weak to Water type, her Break effect increases by 30%. Guardian: Seo Jiwoo’s Shield effect increases by 30% with a 2-set effect. Additionally, when her team members or she activates the shield, the entire team's damage-dealing ability increases by 10% for 10 seconds with a 4-set effect.

Accessories

Executioner: When Seo Jiwoo attacks enemies with 40% or less HP, her damage increases by 8% with a 2-set effect, and when enemies have 70% or less HP, her damage increases by 20% with a 4-set effect.

When Seo Jiwoo attacks enemies with 40% or less HP, her damage increases by 8% with a 2-set effect, and when enemies have 70% or less HP, her damage increases by 20% with a 4-set effect. Outstanding Connection: When she tags out from the fight, all team members (including Jiwoo's) attacks increase by 12% or 10 seconds with the 2-set effect. The 4-set effect boosts the attack to 28% and its duration to 15 seconds.

Players can equip her with the Guardian and Outstanding Connection set for a Support Seo Jiwoo build. For a DPS-centric Seo Jiwoo, one can combine the Toughness or Solid Analysis with the Executioner set.

Solo Leveling Arise Seo Jiwoo build guide: Best weapons

Best weapons for Seo Jiwoo in Solo Leveling Arise. (Image via Netmarble)

For the best Seo Jiwoo build, use her Exclusive Weapon in Solo Leveling Arise, Unparalleled Bravery. It buffs her Critical Hit damage by 5%. Additionally, when she uses Water Dragon Rush and Lightning Kick skills and their Heavy Attack form, it buffs her Critical Hit damage by 1% (can stack up to 20 times).

Other best weapons for Seo Jiwoo are SR Steel Bow and Steel Staff. The former increases her Critical Hit damage by 9%, whereas the latter charges her Power Gauge by 4.5% while using a QTE Skill.

Solo Leveling Arise Seo Jiwoo build guide: Best teams

Recommended Hunters for Seo Jiwoo in Solo Leveling Arise. (Image via Netmarble)

The best Hunters in Solo Leveling Arise for a robust Seo Jiwoo build are below:

Choi Jong-In (SSR): Choi Jong-In can apply Burn to enemies and decrease their defense.

Choi Jong-In can apply Burn to enemies and decrease their defense. Lim Tae-Gyu (SSR): Lim Tae-Gyu is armed with the Break effect skills and deals immense damage.

Lim Tae-Gyu is armed with the Break effect skills and deals immense damage. Min Byung-Gu (SSR): Min Byung-Gu is the best healer who can increase the damage enemies take.

Min Byung-Gu is the best healer who can increase the damage enemies take. Nam Chae-Young (SR): Nam Chae-Young can inflict the Freeze and Break effect on enemies.

All the above Hunters synergize excellently with Seo Jiwoo, allowing her to deal more damage. Pairing Seo Jiwoo with Ming Byung-Gu and Nam Chae-Young is a robust team setup to finish the fight quickly.

Seo Jiwoo’s skills upgrading priority

All of Seo Jiwoo's skills can apply the Break effect. (Image via Netmarble)

Seo Jiwoo’s Basic, Support, and QTE Skills, and Basic Attack: Twin Dragon Strike deals Break damage to enemies. Her Ultimate is the most significant source of her damage, dealing 1484% damage from Seo’s HP.

For the best Seo Jiwoo build in Solo Leveling Arise, players can prioritize upgrading skills in this order:

Water Dragon Rush (Basic Skill) > Lethal Move: Water Transformation Strike (Ultimate Skill) > Water Dragon Lightning Kick (Support Skill) > Lightning Kick (Basic Skill) > Burst Punch (QTE Skill) > Twin Dragon Strike (Basic Attack).

That concludes our Seo Jiwoo build guide in Solo Leveling Arise. Interested players can check out our Emma Laurent build guide here.