Solo Leveling Arise Min Byung-Gu build guide: Best artifacts, weapons, and more

Min Byung-Gu in Solo Leveling Arise is an SSR character who specializes in healing and supporting the team. Similar to the manhwa, his healing ability is quite strong and is currently the strongest support character you can obtain in the game. He is also one of the best standard SSRs in Solo Leveling Arise, thanks to his kit.

If you want to know how to build the S-rank hunter Ming Byung-Gu to maximize his supporting abilities and easily dust off fatal strikes, this article is for you. This character-build guide will cover his weapons, team composition, and how to best utilize him on the battlefield.

Solo Leveling Arise Min Byung-Gu build guide: Best weapons

You should always take into consideration Hunter's element, role, and abilities while selecting their weapon. For Min Byung-Gu, you should slot weapons that synergize well with the light affinity and something that can boost his supporting abilities.

The best weapon for him is Eternal Slumber, which is also his signature. This is one of the SSR choices and is catered to him as it boosts his ability to Heal and Support while also providing bonus HP.

The second best option for him is the SR Steel Staff, which can boost Attack, Defense, and HP. This also boosts Min's combat potential, making him able to dish out DPS numbers as well.

Solo Leveling Arise Min Byung-Gu build guide: Best artifacts

Min Byung-Gu's supporting abilities are based on his max HP. It is advised that you stack as much as you can to his health pool to boost both his offensive and supporting abilities. He has two best artifact sets in the game:

Holy Set

2-piece: Increases Hp by 8%

Increases Hp by 8% 4-piece: Decreases user's attack, but increases Team member's attack by 8%

Aquamarine Set

2-piece: When tagging out, increase your team's attack by 12% for 10 seconds (CD: 20 Seconds)

4-piece: Increase the Attack buff bonus to 28% and time to 15 seconds

Solo Leveling Arise Min Byung-Gu build guide: Best team synergy

Being one of the supporting characters, Min has a great synergy with most of the hunters. Here are a few team compositions that you can run with him:

Min, Cha Hae-In, Seo Jiwoo

Min, Baek Yonhoo, Cha Hae-In

Min, Baek Yonhoo Silver Mane, Lee Bora

Min, Lim Tae-Gyu, Lee Bora

Min, Emma Laurent, Choi Jong-In

Min synergizes with anyone in the game thanks to his buffs not catered around a single element. He is one of the most versatile teammates and can even double down as a damage dealer as long as you can dodge and parry attacks during combat scenarios.

