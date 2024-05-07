Solo Leveling Arise system requirements for all platforms

The developers released the Solo Leveling Arise system requirements on the title’s official Netmarble Forum. In the blog post, Netmarble released the pre-download schedule, maintenance time, and minimum and recommended specifications for all platforms. Solo Leveling Arise will be released on May 8, 2024, after the maintenance ends at 03:00 UTC +0 for PC, Mobile, and iOS devices.

Read on to find out about the minimum and recommended system requirements for Solo Leveling Arise.

Solo Leveling Arise system requirements: Minimum and recommended specs for PC, Android, and iOS

Details about Solo Leveling Arise minimum and recommended system requirements. (Image via Netmarble)

Solo Leveling Arise is based on the Solo Leveling anime and Manga series. It features characters and stories from the source material, with some game-exclusive characters made by the developers. The title offers an action-based combat system and gacha mechanics to summon characters and weapons.

Fans can experience the adventures of Sung Jinwoo and Solo leveling world in a new way on their iOS, Android, and PC devices. Below are the details of Solo Leveling Arise system requirements for all devices to run the title smoothly.

Solo Leveling Arise system requirements for iOS

Minimum specs:

OS: iOS 12.2 or higher

iOS 12.2 or higher RAM: 4GB or more

4GB or more Device: iPhone XS

Recommended specs:

OS: iOS 12.2 or higher

iOS 12.2 or higher RAM: 4 GB or more

4 GB or more Device: iPhone 11

Solo Leveling Arise system requirements for Android

Minimum specs:

OS: Android version 9.0 or higher

Android version 9.0 or higher RAM: 4 GB or more

4 GB or more Device: Galaxy S9

Recommended specs:

OS: Android version 9.0 or higher

Android version 9.0 or higher RAM: 6 GB or more

6 GB or more Device: Galaxy S20

Solo Leveling Arise system requirements for PC

Minimum specs:

CPU: i3 3220 3.3 GHZ

i3 3220 3.3 GHZ RAM: 8 GB

8 GB Graphics: GTX 1050

GTX 1050 OS: Windows 10 or higher

Recommended specs:

CPU: i5 4460 3.2 GHZ

i5 4460 3.2 GHZ RAM: 16 GB

16 GB Graphics: GTX 1660

GTX 1660 OS: Windows 10 or higher

Solo Leveling Arise PC version can be downloaded from the official website. (Image via Netmarble)

Notably, the emulators are not officially supported for the title. So, players must download the PC version to play it on the PC. Gamers can download the PC version from the title’s official website.

Follow the below-listed steps to download:

Visit the title’s official website at https://sololeveling.netmarble.com/en

Click the PC Version button on the homepage, opening a new page.

Click the Download Now button to download the official Netmarble launcher.

Install the .EXE file downloaded on your device.

Solo Leveling Arise will be installed automatically upon opening the Netmarble launcher after installation.

Additionally, players who have been playing the Solo Leveling Arise's early access version can continue the game from where they left off. The progression made in the early access won’t reset after the global launch.