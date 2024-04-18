Solo Leveling: Arise official global release date and countdown

Netmarble has announced the global release date of the highly anticipated RPG gacha title Solo Leveling: Arise. The title is based on the popular webtoon and anime series Solo Leveling, which follows the adventures of Sung Jinwoo. It features the story and characters from the source material, with some game-exclusive characters.

The game's early access version has been available in Canada since March 21, 2024. On April 18, 2024, Netmarble announced the highly awaited news of the title's global launch on the official X handle. Solo Leveling: Arise will be released globally for Android, iOS, and PC devices on May 8, 2024.

Countdown to Solo Leveling: Arise release date

Players will be able to download Solo Leveling: Arise from their respective app stores on May 8, 2024. The developer has revealed that the maintenance period for the title will end at 3 am (UTC +0).

Below is the countdown until the title’s official global release date:

Solo Leveling: Arise pre-registration rewards

Over 12 million players worldwide have pre-registered for the title. Those who haven’t pre-registered can do so by visiting the title’s official website. Netmarble will distribute the following in-game items as pre-registration rewards at launch:

Chic Black Suit Custome for Sung Jinwoo

Legendary Level Artifact Sets

2 Mana Power Crystals for each Attribute

100,000 Gold

When the title launches globally, players must log in with the same account they used to pre-register to receive the above rewards.

About Solo Leveling: Arise gameplay

Solo Leveling: Arise is an RPG game developed by Netmarble that features action-based combat mechanics. The title features gacha mechanics to obtain new characters and weapons. Players play as Sung Jinwoo, the main protagonist, and bring three other Solo Leveling Arise Hunters to assist in battles.

Players only control Sung Jinwoo during battles and tap the icon of other Hunters on the screen to perform a QTE attack while fighting. However, players can create a squad of three Hunters without Sung Jinwoo in some game modes like Gates and use one at a time in fights.

The RPG title offers two types of weapons: Player and Hunter. The Player weapons can only be equipped for Sung Jinwoo, whereas Hunter weapons can be equipped for other characters. Additionally, each character has an Exclusive Weapon that others cannot use.

There are over 20 characters available in the title’s early access version. Below is their list:

Silver Mane Baek Yoonho (Added on April 17 update)

Choi Jong-In

Lim Tae-Gyu

Woo Jinchul

Emma Laurent (game-exclusive character)

Seo Jiwoo

Baek Yoonho

Song Chiyul

Lee Bora

Min Byung-Gu

Han Song-Yi

Kim Sangshik

Kang Taeshik

Kim Chul

Hwang Dongsoo

Jo Kyuhwan

Yoo Jinho

Park Heejin

Anna Ruiz

Nam Chae-Young

Lee Joohee

Hwang Dongsuk

Park Beom-Shik

The title also features several game modes: Encore Mission, Story Mode, Instance Dungeon, Gates, Battlefield of Trials, Battlefield of Time, and Power of Destruction.

