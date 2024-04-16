Solo Leveling Arise early access April update: Maintenance, server downtime, compensation, and more

Netmarble has announced the first Solo Leveling Arise early access April update, offering new content to fans. It is the first update after the title’s early access version which has been available to players since March 21 in Canada. The Developers Note released on Netmarble's official Solo Leveling Arise forum revealed all content planned for April.

Following the Developer’s Note, Netmarble uploaded a notice on April 16, revealing details of all upcoming content and events that will end. Players will also get various in-game items as compensation rewards because the server will go offline during the period.

Read on to find out everything about the Solo Leveling Arise early access April update.

Note: This guide is based on the Solo Leveling: Arise early access version, which has been available in Canada since March 21, 2024. The full global release is reportedly set to arrive later this year.

All details about Solo leveling Arise early access April update

A screenshot from the Netmarble's Solo Leveling Arise official forum announcing the upcoming update. (Image via Netmarble)

Netmarble will start the Solo Leveling Arise early access’s first update on April 16 at 23:50 which ends on April 17 at 05:00 (UTC +0). The server will shut down during the period, and players won’t be able to log in to the game.

Netmarble will distribute 300 Essence Stones, 1 Gate Key, and 10 Weapon Enhancement Gear II as compensation rewards. Players must claim the reward after the maintenance ends on April 17 till April 18 at 14:59 (UTC +0). The free in-game items will be sent to all users’ in-game mailboxes.

Details of all upcoming content in Solo Leveling Arise early access April update

Below are the details of all upcoming content in the Solo Leveling Arise early access April update:

New SSR Hunter & Hunter Exclusive weapon

New Weapon for SSR Sung Jinwoo

Two new types of Red Gates

New events

New packages

While Netmabrle has disclosed the new Hunter in the Developer Notes, details about other content, such as events, Hunter Exclusive and Sung Jinwoo weapons, Red Gates, and packages, will be known after the update.

Silver Mane Baek Yoonho is the new Fighter-class Hunter with Dark attribute, debuting in Solo Leveling Arise early access April update. The S-rank Hunter Baek Yoonho can transform into a tiger-like humanoid monster in the webtoon. Upon considering the skills and combat style of both the original and beast forms, Netmarble decided to make them two separate playable characters.

Silver Mane Baek Yoonho specializes in closed-range fights and dealing severe damage to a single enemy. He has claws on both hands that can easily tear down any foe.

In addition to the introduction of new content, the following ongoing events and packages will become unavailable after April 17 at 12 pm UTC +0:

Events

Hunter Preview: Choi Jong-In

Choi Jung-In’s Exclusive Weapon: Equivalent Exchange (Event Craft)

Special Dice

World Drop & Collect Letters Event

Packages

Reset [Total Purchases] Count in the [Bonus] tab of the shop

The limited-time banner, The Ultimate Hunter, featuring Choi Jong-In, will end on April 18 at 9 am UTC +0.

Interested players can check our Solo Leveling Arise tier list for an easy in-game journey.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback