Solo Leveling: Who is the White Tiger Guild's leader? Everything to know about Baek Yoonho

Solo Leveling features several powerful characters who play prominent roles in the story. However, some of them do not appear frequently throughout the series. A very good example of that is the leader of the White Tiger Guild, Baek Yoonho, whom most fans of the anime adaptation likely remember from the events of the first episode.

Yoonho is a very capable S-Rank Hunter who made his debut in the series a lot earlier in the anime than compared to the Solo Leveling manhwa to set up the events of the upcoming Jeju Island arc. His character exemplifies how Hunters must deal with loss in this world and how they persevere despite the bloodshed they witness in this field of work.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

Explaining who Baek Yoonho is in the Solo Leveling series

As his name suggests, Baek Yoonho is a S-Rank South Korean hunter. He was a part of the group that failed during the events of the 3rd Jeju Island Raid a few years prior to the main events of the manhwa. While he initially appears in chapters 59 and 47 of the web novel and the webtoon, respectively, he made an appearance on the first episode of the anime adaptation, featuring the aforementioned raid.

It was through this event and the loss of his teammate Eunseok that Yoonho decided to form his own team, the White Tiger Guild. He is one of the first individuals in the series to highlight the strength of the protagonist, Sung Jinwoo, stating that the latter "had no limits." He also cares deeply about his guild, which was shown when Hwang Dongsoo choked one of his employees, and Yoonhoo was willing to fight him over that.

However, the most notorious element of Yoonho is his transformation magic, making him one of the most unique fighters in the entirety of the series. He is able to turn into a white tiger-like figure while still retaining his humanoid traits, which enhance his strength, speed, and reflexes. In addition, he is also able to determine the strength level of his enemies, regardless of whether they are monsters or hunters.

Hunters in the series

Some of the most prominent Hunters in the series (Image via Chugong/DUBU/Webtoon).

The Hunters include some of the main characters in the Solo Leveling series, including the protagonist, Sung Jinwoo. They are the humans who gained special abilities at certain points in their lives and follow the Hunter profession, which focuses on them going to special Dungeons to defeat dangerous creatures for materials that are worth a lot of money.

The abilities that each Hunter gets can vary a lot, but the main issue is that they are granted a certain degree of power and cannot grow stronger, which is why a ranking system was created to give an accurate description of how powerful they are. Sung Jinwoo is the exception to the rule because he has access to the system, therefore allowing him to train and grow stronger as the series progresses.

Final thoughts

Baek Yoonho is an S-Rank Hunter who formed his own guild in the Solo Leveling series after the 3rd Jeju Island Raid. Later on, he also participates in the fourth Raid and shows his transformation magic, which is one of the most peculiar in the series and also allows him to measure an opponent's strength.

