Top 5 must-have standard SSR characters in Solo Leveling Arise

Like any gacha game, SSR characters in Solo Leveling Arise are top-class hunters you can recruit. You will meet many faces here, from completely minor characters from the manhwa to friends Sung Jinwoo made during his journey. SSR hunters possess powerful abilities that will help you while fighting enemies.

Not all SSR characters in Solo Leveling Arise have the same capability to stand above the rest. Some are severely underpowered, leading you to wonder why they're in the game's highest category, while some are game-breaking and will stay on top of the game's meta for a while.

This article will cover the best SSR hunters you can have and the ones you should target if you decide to reroll in Solo Leveling Arise.

Note: This article is subjective as it's based on the writer's experience and reflects their opinion. It also won't include Chae Hae-In and Baek Yonhoo (Silver Mane) because being limited units, they are the strongest SSR characters in Solo Leveling Arise.

Best standard SSR characters in Solo Leveling Arise as of patch 1.0

There are quite a few standard SSR characters in Solo Leveling Arise, but only a few stand above the rest. We will list the top-rated hunters who were invaluable during our journey in Solo Leveling Arise.

Woo Jinchul

You will finally see Woo Jinchul in action (Image via Netmarble)

Woo Jinchul is one of the best SSR characters in Solo Leveling Arise. He boasts a powerful kit, devastating enemies with his attacks, and doubles down as a great support character when you play as Sung Jinwoo. The best part is you get both him and his SSR weapon for free by just logging in to the game.

Emma Laurent

Emma boasts powerful offensive abilities (Image via Netmarble)

Emma is a tank-type character according to the game's codex, but you'll be surprised at how powerful her attacks are. Wielding fire as her element, she can devastate enemies in a large area and can end a fight instantly. If you got her from the Standard Banner, don't go for a reroll account as she's one of the Best SSRs in Solo Leveling Arise, rivaling even Choi Jong-In.

Min Byung-Gyu

Min Byung-Gyu is one of the best SSR characters in Solo Leveling Arise (Image via Netmarble)

The retired S-rank hunter played a crucial part in the Jeju Island arc. He is the game's strongest healer with a well-balanced offensive kit that puts him on the pedestal as a reroll target. You should set him as one of the priority targets in the Standard Banner of Solo Leveling Arise.

Choi Jong-In

Choi is currently the best standard damage dealer (Image via Netmarble)

Choi hails as the unrivaled damage-dealing king in Solo Leveling Arise right now. He is the game's strongest standard SSR character, and much like the webtoon, he boasts powerful offensive fire magic in his arsenal. He can burn your enemies to a crisp instantly, so you should get him as he is one of the best SSR characters in Solo Leveling Arise.

Seo Jiwoo

Seo boasts powerful breaking abilities and a useful shield (Image via Netmarble)

Seo Jiwoo is a powerhouse in the game. Her offensive and supportive abilities are one of the best as she can devastate enemy shields with her attacks and provide support by providing a shield. She's an extraordinary character whom you should prioritize in the Standard Banner in Solo Leveling Arise.