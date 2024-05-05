Top 5 games like Solo Leveling Arise

Finding games like Solo Leveling Arise can be challenging in the expansive gacha gaming universe. Although the game will be released on May 8, 2024, there are many titles in the gacha gaming universe that have supernatural abilities and class-based combat systems like SLA.

While it might be hard to find one that almost replicates Solo Level Arise, there are a few that come close to what players are expecting, and this article will discuss five such games.

NOTE: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Honkai Impact 3rd and four other games like Solo Leveling Arise to try

5) Middle-Earth: Shadow of War

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War is one of the best games like Solo Leveling Arise in the current market. (Image via Monolith Productions)

Despite being an action-adventure title, Middle-Earth: Shadow of War, the sequel to the popular Warner Bros. game Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor, resembles Solo Leveling Arise. Similar to SLA's main protagonist, Sung Jinwoo, Middle-Earth: Shadow of War is based on the heroics of Tailon who is trying to save the shadow of the orcish hordes revolving over Middle Earth.

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War's innovative Nemesis System helps Tailon recruit defeated orcs to their cause. This is also similar to Sung Jinwoo's abilities, making the title very similar to Solo Leveling Arise.

4) Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy shares a lot of resemblance with Solo Leveling Arise. (Image via Hotta Studio)

Tower of Fantasy, an open-world action role-playing title, is among the best games like Solo Leveling Arise, the highly anticipated upcoming action RPG title. Developed by Hotta Studio, this title takes you to the fantasy world of Aida.

You will play the role of a wanderer fighting mutant creatures and hostile environments, similar to what Sung Jinwoo does against the Necromancers in Solo Leveling Arise.

However, Solo Leveling Arise will have a class-based combat system which is different from the hack-and-slash combat system of Tower of Fantasy.

3) The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross

Seven Deadly Sins Grand Cross is a popular mobile gacha game. (Image via Netmarble)

The open-world life simulation title from Netmarble is one of the best games like Solo Leveling Arise in the industry. Seven Deadly Sins Grand Cross is based on a world in a time where humans and those unlike coexisted. The Holy Knights were the protectors of the Kingdom of Lioness.

As Princess Elizabeth, suspecting the betrayal from the Holy Knights sets on her journey to find the ones who can stop them, the MC will tag along. Players can choose from the title's plethora of characters to join forces with the princess in her adventurous journey to defeat the Holy Knights.

Despite some simple differences, the title is currently among the best games like Solo Leveling Arise as, similar to the main protagonist of SLA, you will also choose a character to defeat the enemies.

2) Honkai Impact 3rd

Honkai Impact 3rd is among the best games like Solo Leveling Arise. (Image via miHoYo)

Honkai Impact 3rd is a popular Action Adventure title from HoYoverse (and a predecessor to Honkai Star Rail) that easily enters the list of games like Solo Leveling Arise. Players can choose three Valkyries for their teams to combat against various enemies.

Similar to Solo Leveling Arise, this game has unique attacks, evasion, switches, and different skills, and types players can use. There are three main types of Valkyrie: the Mech, Biologic, and Psychic. Each type has its own advantages and disadvantages compared to the others.

There are also two other types of Valkyrie called the Quantum and Imaginary. They are disadvantaged over each other, but neutral over the above-mentioned types. Such nature of gameplay and characters also share similarities with Solo Leveling Arise.

1) Punishing Gray Raven

Punishing Gray Raven also shares a lot of similarities with Solo Leveling Arise. (Image via Kuro Games)

This popular action Role Playing Game (action RPG) is one of the best games like Solo Leveling Arise currently available out there. The characters of this game (known as Constructs) try to fight various cybernetic enemies in a post-apocalyptic world as the last hope of mankind.

The player will become a commandant of a team of some of the best Constructs in Punishing Gray Raven (a team has three Constructs) to wipe off these enemies from the face of the earth. Players will be able to use different skills like Solo Leveling Arise to fight against these cybernetic enemies in this hack-and-slash title.

You can obtain Pings in the middle of fights which will fire off the skills. Getting three of the same Pings can help you fire off a powerful version of that skill.

There are many other gacha games like Solo Leveling Arise that you will love to play, but, these are the top choices because of their resemblance with the manga/anime-inspired title in game type, combat system, and more.

