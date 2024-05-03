Solo Leveling Arise early access survey: How to get Essence Stones

Netmarble is conducting a new Solo Leveling Arise early access survey to collect players’ feedback. Fans playing the early access can participate in the survey and earn Essence Stones as rewards. Essence Stones are the most valuable resources used for summoning new Hunters and items from the in-game gacha. The rewards will be distributed after the official launch, so obtaining these free in-game items will be helpful.

Although everyone can participate in the survey, players who meet certain conditions are the only fortunate ones to get Essence Stones. Below are all details about the Solo Leveling: Arise early access survey and how to get Essence Stones by completing it.

Solo Leveling Arise early access survey: Everything you need to know

The Solo Leveling Arise early access survey will be available till May 7, 2024 (Image via Netmarble)

The Solo Leveling Arise early access survey started on May 2, 2024, at 12:45 pm and will end on May 7, 2024, at 5:45 pm. Netmarble will distribute the rewards after the global release of Solo Leveling Arise. Below are the reward details:

Survey Completion Reward: 1000 Essence Stones

1000 Essence Stones Thoughtful Survey (for 500 Hunters): 1000 Essence Stones

You must be of Hunter level 30 or above to receive the above-listed rewards. All players can participate in the survey only once per account. Additionally, you have to start again from the beginning if you leave the survey mid-way because the answers won’t be saved separately.

How to get Essence Stones from the Solo Leveling Arise early access survey

As mentioned previously, you will get Essence Stones by completing the survey. There are 22 questions; most ask you to rate the satisfaction level of the game modes, such as story, Gates, and more. Others ask about your honest opinions on the title’s content, feedback about the title, and any bugs or inconveniences faced while playing.

That said, follow the below-listed steps to participate and get Essence Stones from the Solo Leveling Arise early access survey:

Start the app’s early access version on your device.

Close the pop-up with upcoming events and other news to make the early access survey’s pop-up appear. You can restart the app if you accidentally close the Solo Leveling Arise early access survey pop-up.

Click the Complete Survey button in the pop-up to start the survey.

button in the pop-up to start the survey. Agree to the terms and conditions and click Next.

Enter your Player ID (PID) in the first question, answer all questions, and click the Submit button to complete the survey.

Note that entering the wrong PID will result in no rewards, even if you complete the survey and answer all questions. Therefore, follow the below-listed steps to copy and paste the PID to avoid any errors:

Click the Main Menu button at the top right of the screen next to the Mail button.

button at the top right of the screen next to the button. Then, click the Settings button at the bottom right above the power button. It opens the settings menu.

button at the bottom right above the button. It opens the settings menu. Go to the Account section. You will see your account details on the right side of the screen.

section. You will see your account details on the right side of the screen. Tap the Copy button below the Account Details to copy your PID.

You are guaranteed to get 1000 Essence Stones by completing the survey. However, only 500 players who thoughtfully answer the questions will be able to get an additional 1000 Essence Stones. Therefore, it is recommended that you answer all questions carefully to get 2000 Essence Stones.