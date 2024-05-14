Solo Leveling Arise Emma Laurent build guide: Best artifacts, weapons, and more

For the robust Emma Laurent build in Solo Leveling Arise, players should focus on boosting her Max HP, Defense Penetration, and elemental damage. She is a Tank class Hunter of SSR rarity with Fire elemental-type. Although she is a Tank, her damage-dealing ability is at par, if not more, with other DPS Hunters, which makes her one of the must-have SSRs in Solo Leveling Arise.

Her Exclusive Weapon is Night-Thoughts, which increases the damage she deals by 4% to the enemies under the Break effect. Additionally, her damage increases when the Heat Absorption triggers.

Below are the best artifacts, weapons, and more for the best Emma Laurent build in Solo Leveling Arise.

Solo Leveling Arise Emma Laurent build: Best artifacts

Recommended Artifacts for the robust Emma Laurent build (Image via Netmarble)

As said, while using Artifacts and Accessories for Emma Laurent in Solo Leveling Arise, one should focus on increasing her HP, Defense Penetration, and Fire Damage. Below are the best Artifacts and Accessories set for the best Emma Laurent build:

Body-Set

Holy Robe (Noble Sacrifice): Its 2-set effect increases Emma’s HP by 8%. On the other hand, its 4-set effect boosts her and other team members' attacks by 8%.

Almighty Kargalgan (One-Hit Kill): Its 2-set effect increases Emma's Ultimate Skill's damage by 25%. On the other hand, its 4-set effect decreases her Ultimate Skill's cooldown period by 40%.

Accessories

Viridescent Necklace (Concentration of Firepower): Its 2-set effect increases Emma’s Skill MP (Mana Points) consumption rate by 20%, damage-dealing ability by 5%, and decreases her Basic Skill’s cooldown period by 5%. On the other hand, its 4-set effect boosts the damage increase and cooldown reduction effect to 18% from 5%.

Aquamarine (Outstanding Connection): Its 2-set effect increases Emma's and other team members' attack by 12% for 10 seconds when she exits the battlefield. On the other hand, its 4-set effect boosts the attack increase effect to 28% from 12% for 15 seconds.

Solo Leveling Arise Emma Laurent build: Best weapons

Emma Laurent's Exclusive Weapon, Night-Thoughts in Solo Leveling Arise (Image via Netmarble)

The recommended weapon for the best Emma Laurent build is her Exclusive Weapon, Night-Thoughts. It increases the damage she deals by 4% to the enemies under the Break effect. Additionally, her damage-dealing ability increases by 1.5% when the Heat Absorption is triggered (can stack up to 4 times).

Except for her Exclusive Weapon in Solo Leveling Arise, players can give her Ancient Grimoire. It is the best SR weapon for the best Emma Laurent build. At the maximum level, it increases Emma’s Power Gauge Acquisition Rate by 32% and her Attack, Defense, and HP by 10%.

Solo Leveling Arise Emma Laurent build: Best teams

Best teammates for the robust Emma Laurent build in Solo Leveling Arise (Image via Netmarble)

The recommended teammates for the best Emma Laurent build are Choi Jong-In, Min Byung-Gu, and Baek Yoonho. She can be the Support Hunter and sub-DPS in a team with Choi Jong-In. On the other hand, players can also use her as the main DPS with other Solo Leveling Arise Hunters. Players can also use Seo Jiwoo, Cha Hae-In, Silver Mane Baek Yoonho, and Park Heejin with Emma.

Emma Laurent’s skills and upgrading priority in Solo Leveling Arise

Emma Laurent's skills in Solo Leveling Arise (Image via Netmarble)

All of Emma Laurent’s skills and basic attacks deal Break damage. Her Basic Attacks, Sword of Revenge and Flare Strike, and QTE Skill, Flame Judgement, deal weak Break damage. On the other hand, her Basic Skill, Burn Up and Support Skill, Roaring Flame, deals medium, and her Basic Skill, Flame Cleave, deals heavy Break damage.

Here are the details of Basic and Special skills of this SSR Hunter in Solo Leveling Arise:

Basic Skills

Burn Up: It deals 777% damage from Emma’s Max HP and increases Emma’s damage by 10% while attacking the enemy inflicted with Burn. The skill inflicts AoE damage and has a cooldown period of 8 seconds.

Flame Cleave: It deals the same amount of damage and grants the same amount of damage increase effect while attacking as the Burn Up skill. The skill has a cooldown period of 12 seconds.

Special Skills

Roaring Flames (Support): It deals 555% damage from Emma’s Max HP and applies Heat Absorption and Heat Emission effects. It has a cooldown period of 25 seconds.

Flame Judgment (QTE): It deals 777% damage from Emma's Max HP and applies the Burn effect. It has a cooldown period of 20 seconds.

Burning Pride (Ultimate): It deals 1555% damage from Emma's Max HP and cools down in 45 seconds. When the Heat Absorption effect is active, the skill's damage decreases by 33.5%, and the cooldown time and Power Gauge Consumption are reduced by 50%. When the Heat Emission is active, the skill's damage increases by 77.77%.

Players can upgrade Emma's skills in this order: Burn Up > Ultimate > Flame Cleave > Roaring Flames > Flame Judgment.