Netmarble has announced a new Rate-Up banner in Solo Leveling Arise featuring Emma Laurent. She is the game's first original character, not a part of the Solo Leveling manhwa and anime series. She is an A-rank Hunter and a Justitia Guild of France member in the game's lore. Emma wields her Exclusive Weapon, Night-Thoughts, which boosts her damage output.

That said, below are all the details about the upcoming Emma Laurent banner, its release date, and the countdown in Solo Leveling Arise.

All details about Solo Leveling Arise Emma Laurent banner release date and countdown

The Inextinguishable Flame will be available from May 15 to May 29, 2024. (Image via Netmarble)

The Emma Laurent banner is called The Inextinguishable Flame and will be available for a limited time. It will be released on May 15, 2024, and available in-game until May 29, 2024, at 12:00 (UTC+0). Players must use Rate-Up Draw Tickets or 250 Essence Stones to summon once on the banner.

In the Rate-Up banner, the drop rate of featured characters increases by 5.8% after 64 pulls. The featured SSR character is guaranteed to drop within 80 pulls. If players don’t get the featured character within 80 pulls, they will get it in the next 80.

Below is the countdown until The Inextinguishable Flame banner featuring the SSR Hunter's release date:

About Emma Laurent’s skills in Solo Leveling Arise

Emma Laurent in Solo Leveling Arise. (Image via Netmarble)

Emma Laurent is an SSR rarity Tank class Hunter in Solo Leveling Arise who deals Fire elemental damage. Her attacks inflict weak, medium, or heavy Break damage, making bosses immovable for a brief period. Despite being a Tank, she can deal massive amounts of damage, which makes her one of the best Hunters.

Here is a brief introduction to Emma’s skills at the base level:

Basic Skills

Burn Up: It deals 777% damage of Emma’s Max HP and cools down in eight seconds. The skill inflicts medium Break damage and when she attacks a Burning enemy, the damage increases by 10%.

Flame Cleave: It deals 777% damage of Emma’s Max HP and cools down in 12 seconds. The skill inflicts heavy Break damage and when she attacks a Burning enemy, the damage increases by 10%.

Special Skills

Roaring Flame (Support Skill): It deals 555% damage of Emma’s Max HP and cools down in 25 seconds. The skill inflicts medium Break damage and applies the Airborne effect after the final hit lands. Additionally, it applies Heart Absorption and Heat Emission effects in Solo Leveling Arise.

Flame Judgement (QTE Skill): It deals 777% damage from Emma’s Max HP and cools down in 70 seconds. The skill inflicts weak Break damage and Burns the enemy. Burn deals 17.77% damage of Emma’s Max HP every three seconds for 30 seconds.

Burning Pride (Ultimate): It deals 1555% damage from Emma’s Max HP and cools down in 45 seconds. When the heat absorption is active, its damage increases by 33.33%, but the Power Gauge consumption and Cooldown period are reduced by 50%. On the other hand, when Heat Emission is active, its damage increases by 77.77%.

Emma Laurent’s Basic Attacks are Sword of Revenge and Flare Strike; both deal weak Break damage. Flare Strike also inflicts the Burn effect on enemies.

That concludes our details on Emma's upcoming banner. Interested players can check out our Cha Hae-In build guide in Solo Leveling Arise here.