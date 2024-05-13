Solo Leveling Arise Cha Hae-In build guide: Best artifacts, weapons and more

Cha Hae-In is an SSR rarity character in Solo Leveling Arise. Netmarble debuted the Hunter at the title’s global launch and is a featured character in The Radiant Battlefield Dancer Rate-Up banner. She is a Fighter class character with the Light elemental type. She excels at dealing massive Light elemental damage to enemies, making her an outstanding DPS against bosses.

In addition to insane damage, she can inflict Unrecoverable debuff that makes the targets unable to recover HP for 30 seconds. Her Exclusive Weapon is called The Sword of Light, which increases her basic skill and Critical hit damage.

This article gives the best Cha Hae-In build guide for Solo Leveling Arise, helping players use her kit optimally.

Solo Leveling Aeise Cha Hae-In build guide: Best artifacts

Best artifacts for Cha Hae-In in Solo Leveling Arise. (Image via Netmarble)

While choosing artifacts, Accessories, and Weapons in Solo Leveling Arise for a robust Cha Hae-In build, players should focus on boosting the character's damage, especially critical damage.

Below are the best artifact sets for the fighter in Solo Leveling Arise:

Body-set

Hard Leather set (Toughness): It increases her Critical Hit Rage by 8% when two items from this set are equipped and 32% when all four items are equipped.

It increases her Critical Hit Rage by 8% when two items from this set are equipped and 32% when all four items are equipped. Almighty Kargalgan set (One-Hit Kill): Its 2-set effect increases Cha Hae-In's Ultimate Skill damage by 25%. On the other hand, its 4-set effect decreases her Ultimate Skill’s cooldown by 40%. Players are advised to equip all four items of Almighty Kargalgan because Cha’s Ultimate is the biggest source of her damage, dealing 3889.5% damage of her attack at the maximum level, 10.

Accessories

Viridescent (Concentration of Firepower): Its 2-set effect increases Cha Hae-In’s MP Consumption by 20%, boosts her damage by 5%, and decreases Basic Skill’s cooldown by 5%. On the other hand, its 4-set effect boosts her Damage Increase effect and reduces Basic Skills’ cooldown reduction effect to 18%.

Its 2-set effect increases Cha Hae-In’s MP Consumption by 20%, boosts her damage by 5%, and decreases Basic Skill’s cooldown by 5%. On the other hand, its 4-set effect boosts her Damage Increase effect and reduces Basic Skills’ cooldown reduction effect to 18%. Red-eyed (Champion on the Field): Its 2-set effect increases Cha’s attack by 5% for seconds whenever she lands a Critical hit. On the other hand, its 4-set effect causes the attack increase to stack up to four times.

Solo Leveling Arise Cha Hae-In build guide: Best Weapons

Cha Hae-In's Exclusive Weapon, The Sword of Light, in Solo Leveling Arise. (Image via Netmarble)

The best weapon for any Hunter is their Exclusive Weapon in Solo Leveling Arise. Likewise, Cha Hae-In’s best weapon is her Exclusive Weapon, The Sword of Light. It increases her Basic Skill damage by 20% at the max level and Advancement. When Cha uses her Basic Skill, her Critical damage increases by 8% for 12. This effect can stack up to six times.

Players can get Cha Hae-In’s Exclusive Weapon by crafting or from the event, Special Dice, which will be available till May 29, 2024. One can use the SR rarity weapon, Steel Bow until they unlock her Exclusive Weapon. It increases Cha’s Critical Hit damage by 24% and HP, attack, and defense by 10% at the maximum level.

Cha Hae-In’s skills in Solo Leveling Arise

Cha Hae-In in Solo Leveling Arise. (Image via Netmarble)

Below are the skills of the SSR rarity Hunter in Solo Leveling Arise at maximum level:

Basic Attacks

Swift Sword: It deals equal to 300%/318%/340.5% of Cha’s attack at Stage 1/2/3.

It deals equal to 300%/318%/340.5% of Cha’s attack at Stage 1/2/3. Sword Dance: It deals Light elemental damage equal to 1629% of her attack. Additionally, she inflicts the Airborne effect upon the final hit.

Basic Skills

The Dancer: It deals damage equal to 513% of Cha’s attack while consuming 66 MP and has a cooldown of 12 seconds. If Cha lands a Critical Hit, the skill applies the Waltz of the Sword effect. Additionally, she inflicts The Dancer effect while using the skill.

It deals damage equal to 513% of Cha’s attack while consuming 66 MP and has a cooldown of 12 seconds. If Cha lands a Critical Hit, the skill applies the Waltz of the Sword effect. Additionally, she inflicts The Dancer effect while using the skill. Sword of Light: It deals damage equal to 2664% of Cha’s attack while consuming 264 MP (Mana Power) and cools down in 12 seconds. The skill knocks down enemies upon the final hit. Cha’s damage increases by 15% if she attacks the enemy under the Brand effect. Additionally, Cha applies the Unrecoverable effect when the skill hits the enemy.

Special Skills

Light Strike (Support Skill): It deals damage equal to 1295% of her attack and cools down in 25 seconds. When the skill hits, it knocks down enemies and applies Brand and Unrecoverable effects.

It deals damage equal to 1295% of her attack and cools down in 25 seconds. When the skill hits, it knocks down enemies and applies Brand and Unrecoverable effects. Rampant of Light (QTE Skill): It deals damage equal to 1689% of her attack and cools down in 20 seconds. When the skill hits, it applies Airborne and Brand effects.

It deals damage equal to 1689% of her attack and cools down in 20 seconds. When the skill hits, it applies Airborne and Brand effects. Light of the End (Ultimate): It deals damage equal to 3889.5% of her attack and cools down in 45 seconds. When this skill hits, it applies the Airborne effect, and Cha’s damage increases by 30% if the enemy is under the Brand effect.

Explanation of effects:

Waltz of the Sword: While this effect is active, Cha can use The Dancer skill an infinite number of times for three seconds.

While this effect is active, Cha can use The Dancer skill an infinite number of times for three seconds. The Dancer: The Dancer effect increases Cha’s attack and Critical Hit damage by 8% (can stack up to 3 times) for ten seconds.

The Dancer effect increases Cha’s attack and Critical Hit damage by 8% (can stack up to 3 times) for ten seconds. Unrecoverable: This effect prevents enemies from recovering HP for 30 seconds.

This effect prevents enemies from recovering HP for 30 seconds. Brand: It increases Cha’s Critical Hit rate and damage by 12% to enemies hit with the skills that trigger it (Light Strike and Rampant of Light).

Players can prioritize upgrading her skills in this order: The Dancer, Light of the End (Ultimate), Sword of Light, Light Strike, and Rampant of Light.