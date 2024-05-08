  • home icon
  Solo Leveling Arise Special Dice Event: How to get Cha Hae-In Exclusive Weapon

Solo Leveling Arise Special Dice Event: How to get Cha Hae-In Exclusive Weapon

By Nidesh Acharya
Modified May 08, 2024 16:25 GMT
Solo leveling arise special dice event
You can get Cha Hae-In's Exclusive Weapon by playing the Special Dice Event in Solo Leveling Arise. (Image via Netmarble)

The Solo Leveling Arise Special Dice event offers players the opportunity to get Chae Hae-In’s Exclusive Weapon, The Sword of Light, among other things. This unit debuted with this item with the title’s release. You can summon her from the Rate-up banner and get her Exclusive Weapon through Special Dice.

You must earn dice by completing various missions to participate in the event. Then, you must roll it on the dice board to earn rewards, such as Gold, Draw Tickets, and more.

This article details the Solo Leveling Arise Special Dice Event and a guide to getting Chae Hae-In's Exclusive Weapon and other rewards.

Solo Leveling Arise Special Dice event: Everything you need to know

Participate in the Special Dice event by completing missions and earning dice. (Image via Netmarble)
Participate in the Special Dice event by completing missions and earning dice. (Image via Netmarble)

Solo Leveling Arise Special Dice will be available till May 29, 2024. First, you must earn dice by completing the missions on its event page. Then, roll it on the board to earn various in-game items as rewards.

Here is the list of missions featured in the event:

  • Log In for one day: One dice
  • Clear Gate five times: One dice
  • Clear Encore Missions two times: One dice
  • Draw from the Rate Up Draw 10 times: Three dice

All missions except Rate Up Draw are reset daily, and you can clear them every day to earn dice.

The dice board contains twenty-three slots, including two Special ones: Double and One More. If your token lands on the former, it moves forward into the number of spaces equal to the pips rolled in the previous move. On the other hand, the One More slot allows rolling dice again without consuming a ticket.

You can obtain two types of bonuses from the Special Dice event: Slot and Round. The former grants items based on the slot your token lands in on the board, whereas the Round rewards are based on the number of rounds completed. See below for the full details of Slot and Round rewards:

Slot rewards

The table below details all the slot rewards you can obtain by logging into the game daily:

Slot Number

Rewards

Slot 1

[Player] Skill Scroll I ✕ 2

Slot 2

Gold ✕ 5,000

Slot 3

Fire Melding Cube ✕ 1

Slot 4

Weapon Enhancement Gear I ✕ 10

Slot 5

Design ✕ 1

Slot 6

[Event] Cha Hae-In Weapon Design ✕ 5

Slot 7

Skill Scroll I ✕ 2

Slot 8

Artifact Enhancement Chip I ✕ 5

Slot 9

Ice Melding Cube ✕ 1

Slot 10

Gold ✕ 5,000

Slot 11

Design ✕ 1

Slot 12

[Event] Cha Hae-In Weapon Design ✕ 5

Slot 13

Dark Melding Cube ✕ 1

Slot 14

Gold ✕ 5,000

Slot 15

Skill Scroll I ✕ 2

Slot 16

Weapon Enhancement Gear I ✕ 10

Slot 17

Wind Melding Cube ✕ 1

Slot 18

[Event] Cha Hae-In Weapon Design ✕ 5

Slot 19

[Player] Skill Scroll I ✕ 2

Slot 20

Artifact Enhancement Chip I ✕ 5

Slot 21

Holy Melding Cube ✕ 1

Slot 22

Gold ✕ 5,000

Slot 23

Weapon Enhancement Gear I ✕ 10

Round Rewards

The table below shows all the rewards you can get by completing rounds on the dice board.

Rounds

Rewards

Complete 1 Round:


Rate Up Draw Ticket x 3

Complete 2 Rounds

Rate Up Draw Ticket x 3

Complete 3 Rounds

Rate Up Draw Ticket x 3

Complete 4 Rounds


Rate Up Draw Ticket x 3

Complete 5 Rounds


SSR The Sword of Light x 1 (Cha Hae-In's Exclusive Weapon)

Complete 6 Rounds and repeat

[Event] Cha Hae-In's Weapon Design x 4


How to get Chae Hae-In's Exclusive Weapon from the Special Dice event

You can craft Cha Hae In's Exclusive Weapon by completing five rounds of the dice board. (Image via Netmarble)
You can craft Cha Hae In's Exclusive Weapon by completing five rounds of the dice board. (Image via Netmarble)

First, clear the event's missions and earn dice. Then, you must complete five rounds of the board to get Cha Hae-In’s Exclusive Weapon, The Sword of Light.

You can also land your tokens on Slots 6, 12, and 18 to get the weapon’s design. Then, you can make it using the Crafting feature, which is accessible from the main menu. Crafting one unit of The Sword of Light Exclusive Weapon in Solo Leveling Arise requires eight Holy Mana Power Crystals, four Weapon Designs, and 20,000 Gold. Here are the steps to craft the weapon:

  • Open the Quick Menu by clicking the relevant option in the top-right corner of the screen.
  • Click Crafting button to enter the craft menu.
  • Tap the icon with the Hunter and Sword to view the list of craftable weapons.
  • Find The Sword of Light and tap on it.
  • On the left side of the screen, select the number of units you want to craft.
  • Then, tap the Craft button to get the weapon.

Additionally, you can make the weapon without using Holy Mana Power Crystal. Open the Crafting menu. Then, tap the icon with a Sword on the menu to open the Crafting screen containing only The Sword of Light. Lastly, click the Craft option on the right side of the screen to get the weapon. Making one The Sword of Light in this method requires 100 Weapon Design and 20,000 Gold.

