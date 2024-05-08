Solo Leveling Arise Special Dice Event: How to get Cha Hae-In Exclusive Weapon

The Solo Leveling Arise Special Dice event offers players the opportunity to get Chae Hae-In’s Exclusive Weapon, The Sword of Light, among other things. This unit debuted with this item with the title’s release. You can summon her from the Rate-up banner and get her Exclusive Weapon through Special Dice.

You must earn dice by completing various missions to participate in the event. Then, you must roll it on the dice board to earn rewards, such as Gold, Draw Tickets, and more.

This article details the Solo Leveling Arise Special Dice Event and a guide to getting Chae Hae-In's Exclusive Weapon and other rewards.

Solo Leveling Arise Special Dice event: Everything you need to know

Participate in the Special Dice event by completing missions and earning dice. (Image via Netmarble)

Solo Leveling Arise Special Dice will be available till May 29, 2024. First, you must earn dice by completing the missions on its event page. Then, roll it on the board to earn various in-game items as rewards.

Here is the list of missions featured in the event:

Log In for one day: One dice

Clear Gate five times: One dice

Clear Encore Missions two times: One dice

Draw from the Rate Up Draw 10 times: Three dice

All missions except Rate Up Draw are reset daily, and you can clear them every day to earn dice.

The dice board contains twenty-three slots, including two Special ones: Double and One More. If your token lands on the former, it moves forward into the number of spaces equal to the pips rolled in the previous move. On the other hand, the One More slot allows rolling dice again without consuming a ticket.

You can obtain two types of bonuses from the Special Dice event: Slot and Round. The former grants items based on the slot your token lands in on the board, whereas the Round rewards are based on the number of rounds completed. See below for the full details of Slot and Round rewards:

Slot rewards

The table below details all the slot rewards you can obtain by logging into the game daily:

Slot Number Rewards Slot 1 [Player] Skill Scroll I ✕ 2 Slot 2 Gold ✕ 5,000 Slot 3 Fire Melding Cube ✕ 1 Slot 4 Weapon Enhancement Gear I ✕ 10 Slot 5 Design ✕ 1 Slot 6 [Event] Cha Hae-In Weapon Design ✕ 5 Slot 7 Skill Scroll I ✕ 2 Slot 8 Artifact Enhancement Chip I ✕ 5 Slot 9 Ice Melding Cube ✕ 1 Slot 10 Gold ✕ 5,000 Slot 11 Design ✕ 1 Slot 12 [Event] Cha Hae-In Weapon Design ✕ 5 Slot 13 Dark Melding Cube ✕ 1 Slot 14 Gold ✕ 5,000 Slot 15 Skill Scroll I ✕ 2 Slot 16 Weapon Enhancement Gear I ✕ 10 Slot 17 Wind Melding Cube ✕ 1 Slot 18 [Event] Cha Hae-In Weapon Design ✕ 5 Slot 19 [Player] Skill Scroll I ✕ 2 Slot 20 Artifact Enhancement Chip I ✕ 5 Slot 21 Holy Melding Cube ✕ 1 Slot 22 Gold ✕ 5,000 Slot 23 Weapon Enhancement Gear I ✕ 10

Round Rewards

The table below shows all the rewards you can get by completing rounds on the dice board.

Rounds Rewards Complete 1 Round:

Rate Up Draw Ticket x 3 Complete 2 Rounds Rate Up Draw Ticket x 3 Complete 3 Rounds Rate Up Draw Ticket x 3 Complete 4 Rounds

Rate Up Draw Ticket x 3 Complete 5 Rounds

SSR The Sword of Light x 1 (Cha Hae-In's Exclusive Weapon) Complete 6 Rounds and repeat [Event] Cha Hae-In's Weapon Design x 4



How to get Chae Hae-In's Exclusive Weapon from the Special Dice event

You can craft Cha Hae In's Exclusive Weapon by completing five rounds of the dice board. (Image via Netmarble)

First, clear the event's missions and earn dice. Then, you must complete five rounds of the board to get Cha Hae-In’s Exclusive Weapon, The Sword of Light.

You can also land your tokens on Slots 6, 12, and 18 to get the weapon’s design. Then, you can make it using the Crafting feature, which is accessible from the main menu. Crafting one unit of The Sword of Light Exclusive Weapon in Solo Leveling Arise requires eight Holy Mana Power Crystals, four Weapon Designs, and 20,000 Gold. Here are the steps to craft the weapon:

Open the Quick Menu by clicking the relevant option in the top-right corner of the screen.

by clicking the relevant option in the top-right corner of the screen. Click Crafting button to enter the craft menu.

button to enter the craft menu. Tap the icon with the Hunter and Sword to view the list of craftable weapons.

to view the list of craftable weapons. Find The Sword of Light and tap on it.

and tap on it. On the left side of the screen, select the number of units you want to craft.

Then, tap the Craft button to get the weapon.

Additionally, you can make the weapon without using Holy Mana Power Crystal. Open the Crafting menu. Then, tap the icon with a Sword on the menu to open the Crafting screen containing only The Sword of Light. Lastly, click the Craft option on the right side of the screen to get the weapon. Making one The Sword of Light in this method requires 100 Weapon Design and 20,000 Gold.