All Hunters and their exclusive weapons in Solo Leveling Arise

By Nidesh Acharya
Modified May 08, 2024 16:04 GMT
Solo Leveling Arise Hunters and Weapons
A list of all Solo Leveling Arise Hunters and their Exclusive Weapons (Image via Netmarble)

Solo Leveling Arise is a new gacha RPG title based on the Solo Leveling anime series. Released on May 8, 2024, it features characters (Hunters) and stories from the source material. There are over 20 Hunters available to obtain from the in-game gacha. Each can wield their exclusive weapons, which makes their combat ability more robust. They are acquired by pulling on the gacha or crafting.

The Hunters differ in rarity, from the lowest R (Rare), SR, and (Super Rare) to the highest SSR (Super Super Rare). On the other hand, all exclusive weapons are of the SSR rarity. This article provides all the details about the Hunters and their exclusive weapons in Solo Leveling Arise.

All details about Solo Leveling Arise Hunters

There are over 20 Hunters in Solo Leveling Arise as of launch. (Image via Netmarble)
There are over 20 Hunters in Solo Leveling Arise as of launch. (Image via Netmarble)

Sung Jinwoo in Solo Leveling Arise is the main character, who players primarily control in Story and Gates game modes. Other Hunters act as Jinwoo supporters and cannot be controlled while fighting in the mentioned game modes.

The Hunters have among these attributes: Water, Wind, Fire, Light, and Dark. They also perform one of these unique roles in fights: Tank, Fighter, Mage, Assassin, Ranger, and Healer. Each has unique upgradable abilities, skills, and exclusive weapons and can wear artifacts to boost their stats. They can be advanced up to Tier 5 with their dupes. Each Tier advancement unlocks a new passive skill.

In addition to exclusive weapons, they can also equip other weapons with either R or SR rarity. Below is the list of all Hunters available at Solo Leveling Arise's launch:

Anna Ruiz: Anna Ruiz is an SR rarity character with the Water attribute and belongs to the Ranger class.

Baek Yonhoo: Baek Yonhoo is an SSR rarity character with the Light attribute and belongs to the Tank class.

Silver Mane Baek Yonhoo: Silver Mane is a transformed version of Baek Yonhoo Mane in the Solo Leveling anime. However, Netmarble made it a separate character due to Silver Mane’s unique playstyle and skills. He is an SSR rarity character with the Dark attribute and belongs to the Fighter class.

Choi Jong-In: Choi Jong-In is an SSR rarity Hunter with the Fire attribute and belongs to the Mage class. He can inflict Burn effects on enemies.

Emma Laurent: Emam Laurent is the original game-exclusive character developed by Netmarble. She is an SSR rarity Hunter with the Fire attributes and belongs to the Tank class.

Han Song–Yi: Han Song-Yi is an SSR rarity character with the Water attribute and belongs to the Assassin class.

Hwang Dongsoo: Hwang Dongsoo is an SSR rarity Hunter with the Wind attribute and belongs to the Fighter class.

Hwang Dongsuk: Hwang Dongsuk is an SR rarity Hunter with the Dark attribute and belongs to the Tank class.

Jo Kyuhwan: Jo Kyuhwan is an SR rarity Hunter with the Light attribute and belongs to the Mage class.

Kang Taeshik: Kang Taeshik is an SR rarity Hunter with the Dark attribute and belongs to the Assassin class.

Kim Chul: Kim Chul is an SR rarity Hunter, possessing the Light attribute and belonging to the Tank class.

Kim Sangshik: Kim Sangshik is an SR rarity Hunter with the Wind attribute and belongs to the Tank class.

Lee Bora: Lee Bora is an SSR rarity Hunter with the Dark attribute and belongs to the Mage class.

Lee Joohee: Lee Johee is an SR rarity Hunter with the Water attribute and belongs to the Healer class.

Lim Tae Gyu: Lim Tae Guy is an SSR rarity Hunter with the Dark attribute and belongs to the Ranger class.

Min Byung-Gu: Min Byung-Gu is an SSR rarity Hunter with the Light attribute and belongs to the Healer class.

Nam Chae-Young: Nam Chae-Young is an SR rarity Hunter with the Water attribute and belongs to the Ranger class.

Park Beom-Shik: Park Beom-Shik is an SR rarity Hunter with the Wind element and belongs to the Fighter class.

Park Heejin: Park Heejin is an SR rarity Hunter with the Wind attribute and belongs to the Mage class.

Seo Jiwoo: Seo Jiwoo is an SSR rarity Hunter with the Water attribute and belongs to the Tank class.

Song Chiyul: Song Chiyul is an SR rarity Hunter with the Fire attribute and belongs to the Mage class.

Woo Jinchul: Woo Jinchul is an SSR rarity Hunter with the Wind attribute and belongs to the Tank class.

Yoo Jinho: Yoo Jinho is an SR rarity Hunter with the Light attribute and belongs to the Tank class.

All Exclusive Weapons in Solo Leveling Arise

You can craft the Exclusive Weapons of only SSR rarity Hunters in Solo Leveling Arise (Image via Netmarble)
You can craft the Exclusive Weapons of only SSR rarity Hunters in Solo Leveling Arise (Image via Netmarble)

As mentioned, each hunter has one exclusive weapon, which can be obtained by crafting. Note that one can only craft Exclusive Weapons of SSR rarity Hunters in Solo Leveling Arise as of this writing.

Like Hunters, weapons also have one of the six attributes. They possess upgradable abilities and skills and can be advanced using their dupes. The table below shows the list of all exclusive weapon and their details:

Exclusive Weapons

Hunter

Ability

Unparalleled Bravery

Seo Jiwoo

Increases Seo Jiwoo’s Critical hit damage.

Night Thoughts

Emma Laurent

Increases Emma’s damage dealing ability.

Solid Logic

Lee Bora

Increases Lee’s attack stat. Additionally, enemies who get hit by Bora’s Strengthening Charm skill, face an increased chance of receiving Critical Hit damage and Critical Hits.

An Open Hand

Hwang Dongsoo

Increases Hwang’s Wind damage and basic skill damage.

On a Different Level

Woo Junchul

Woo ignores the enemy's defense while attacking. It also increases Hunter’s damage-dealing ability.

Eternal Slumber

Min Byung-Gu

Increases Min’s HP, and buffs his and allies’ damage dealing ability.

Equivalent Exchange

Choi Jong-In

Increases Choi’s attack and the enemies inflicted with Burn get a decrease in their defensive ability.

Intercept

Lim Tae-Gyu

Increases Lim’s Dark damage and attacking stats.

Suppressed White Tiger’s Soul

Baek Yoonho

Increases Baek’s Light damage. It also increases his defense while he attacks with White Flames skill.

Howling White Tiger’s Soul

Silver Mane Baek Yoonho

Increases Silver Mane’s basic attack damage. When the basic attack lands, he takes 0.5% damage and deals 0.2% of the current HP to enemies.

Slayer’s Mercy

Nam Chae-Young

Increases Nam’s damage if there are no enemies within a 5m range. When she attacks enemies inflicted with Frozen, their defense decreases.

Decisions

Park Beom-Shik

Increases Park’s defense. Additionally, when Father’s Determination activates, he activates a shield.

Lonely Wanderer

Anna Ruiz

Increases Anna’s attack and enemies’ target decreases defense when they get hit by Poison Shower.

Someone’s Downfall

Kim Sangshik

Increases Kim’s Core Attack’s damage. It additionally boosts the basic attack’s damage casted after Core Attack skill.

First Bloom

Han Song-Yi

Increases Han’s Water damage, and Critical Hit damage when attacking a poisoned enemy.

The Plunder of the Soul

Hwang Dongsuk

Increases Hwang’s HP. Additionally, when Hwang gets hit, his damage dealing ability increases and recover HP.

Sweet Life

Jo Kyuhwan

Increases Jo’s attack. If his Magic Power is 50% or higher, his Core Attack, Basic Skill, and QTE Skill’s damage increases.

Still Got It

Song Chiyul

Increases Song’s Fire damage and increases damage dealing ability when he uses Basic Skill or Core Attack against Non-Boss Monsters.

All Good Days End

Lee Joohee

Increases Lee’s HP. Additionally, when she is tagged out from the fight, she and allies gain a Shield.

Nice to Meet You

Yoo Jinho

Increases Yoo’s attack, defense, and HP. When he obtains Potion, his attack, defense, and HP gets an additional increment.

Unstoppable Frenzy

Kang Taeshik

Increases Kang’s attack damage and deals additional damage to enemies under Bleeding effect

Intuition

Park Heejin

Increases Park’s Ultimate Skill damage. Additionally, all team members’ Ultimate SKill damage increases after Park uses her Ult

A Guardian’s Wish

Kim Chul

Increases Kim’s defense. Additionally, when he attacks a Stunned enemy, he ignores it’s defense.

The Sword of Light

Cha Hae-In

Increases Hae-In’s basic skill damage. Additionally, increases critical hit damage when she uses her basic skill.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Solo Leveling Arise guides, and news.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी