All Hunters and their exclusive weapons in Solo Leveling Arise

Solo Leveling Arise is a new gacha RPG title based on the Solo Leveling anime series. Released on May 8, 2024, it features characters (Hunters) and stories from the source material. There are over 20 Hunters available to obtain from the in-game gacha. Each can wield their exclusive weapons, which makes their combat ability more robust. They are acquired by pulling on the gacha or crafting.

The Hunters differ in rarity, from the lowest R (Rare), SR, and (Super Rare) to the highest SSR (Super Super Rare). On the other hand, all exclusive weapons are of the SSR rarity. This article provides all the details about the Hunters and their exclusive weapons in Solo Leveling Arise.

All details about Solo Leveling Arise Hunters

There are over 20 Hunters in Solo Leveling Arise as of launch. (Image via Netmarble)

Sung Jinwoo in Solo Leveling Arise is the main character, who players primarily control in Story and Gates game modes. Other Hunters act as Jinwoo supporters and cannot be controlled while fighting in the mentioned game modes.

The Hunters have among these attributes: Water, Wind, Fire, Light, and Dark. They also perform one of these unique roles in fights: Tank, Fighter, Mage, Assassin, Ranger, and Healer. Each has unique upgradable abilities, skills, and exclusive weapons and can wear artifacts to boost their stats. They can be advanced up to Tier 5 with their dupes. Each Tier advancement unlocks a new passive skill.

In addition to exclusive weapons, they can also equip other weapons with either R or SR rarity. Below is the list of all Hunters available at Solo Leveling Arise's launch:

Anna Ruiz: Anna Ruiz is an SR rarity character with the Water attribute and belongs to the Ranger class.

Baek Yonhoo: Baek Yonhoo is an SSR rarity character with the Light attribute and belongs to the Tank class.

Silver Mane Baek Yonhoo: Silver Mane is a transformed version of Baek Yonhoo Mane in the Solo Leveling anime. However, Netmarble made it a separate character due to Silver Mane’s unique playstyle and skills. He is an SSR rarity character with the Dark attribute and belongs to the Fighter class.

Choi Jong-In: Choi Jong-In is an SSR rarity Hunter with the Fire attribute and belongs to the Mage class. He can inflict Burn effects on enemies.

Emma Laurent: Emam Laurent is the original game-exclusive character developed by Netmarble. She is an SSR rarity Hunter with the Fire attributes and belongs to the Tank class.

Han Song–Yi: Han Song-Yi is an SSR rarity character with the Water attribute and belongs to the Assassin class.

Hwang Dongsoo: Hwang Dongsoo is an SSR rarity Hunter with the Wind attribute and belongs to the Fighter class.

Hwang Dongsuk: Hwang Dongsuk is an SR rarity Hunter with the Dark attribute and belongs to the Tank class.

Jo Kyuhwan: Jo Kyuhwan is an SR rarity Hunter with the Light attribute and belongs to the Mage class.

Kang Taeshik: Kang Taeshik is an SR rarity Hunter with the Dark attribute and belongs to the Assassin class.

Kim Chul: Kim Chul is an SR rarity Hunter, possessing the Light attribute and belonging to the Tank class.

Kim Sangshik: Kim Sangshik is an SR rarity Hunter with the Wind attribute and belongs to the Tank class.

Lee Bora: Lee Bora is an SSR rarity Hunter with the Dark attribute and belongs to the Mage class.

Lee Joohee: Lee Johee is an SR rarity Hunter with the Water attribute and belongs to the Healer class.

Lim Tae Gyu: Lim Tae Guy is an SSR rarity Hunter with the Dark attribute and belongs to the Ranger class.

Min Byung-Gu: Min Byung-Gu is an SSR rarity Hunter with the Light attribute and belongs to the Healer class.

Nam Chae-Young: Nam Chae-Young is an SR rarity Hunter with the Water attribute and belongs to the Ranger class.

Park Beom-Shik: Park Beom-Shik is an SR rarity Hunter with the Wind element and belongs to the Fighter class.

Park Heejin: Park Heejin is an SR rarity Hunter with the Wind attribute and belongs to the Mage class.

Seo Jiwoo: Seo Jiwoo is an SSR rarity Hunter with the Water attribute and belongs to the Tank class.

Song Chiyul: Song Chiyul is an SR rarity Hunter with the Fire attribute and belongs to the Mage class.

Woo Jinchul: Woo Jinchul is an SSR rarity Hunter with the Wind attribute and belongs to the Tank class.

Yoo Jinho: Yoo Jinho is an SR rarity Hunter with the Light attribute and belongs to the Tank class.

All Exclusive Weapons in Solo Leveling Arise

You can craft the Exclusive Weapons of only SSR rarity Hunters in Solo Leveling Arise (Image via Netmarble)

As mentioned, each hunter has one exclusive weapon, which can be obtained by crafting. Note that one can only craft Exclusive Weapons of SSR rarity Hunters in Solo Leveling Arise as of this writing.

Like Hunters, weapons also have one of the six attributes. They possess upgradable abilities and skills and can be advanced using their dupes. The table below shows the list of all exclusive weapon and their details:

Exclusive Weapons Hunter Ability Unparalleled Bravery Seo Jiwoo Increases Seo Jiwoo’s Critical hit damage. Night Thoughts Emma Laurent Increases Emma’s damage dealing ability. Solid Logic Lee Bora Increases Lee’s attack stat. Additionally, enemies who get hit by Bora’s Strengthening Charm skill, face an increased chance of receiving Critical Hit damage and Critical Hits. An Open Hand Hwang Dongsoo Increases Hwang’s Wind damage and basic skill damage. On a Different Level Woo Junchul Woo ignores the enemy's defense while attacking. It also increases Hunter’s damage-dealing ability. Eternal Slumber Min Byung-Gu Increases Min’s HP, and buffs his and allies’ damage dealing ability. Equivalent Exchange Choi Jong-In Increases Choi’s attack and the enemies inflicted with Burn get a decrease in their defensive ability. Intercept Lim Tae-Gyu Increases Lim’s Dark damage and attacking stats. Suppressed White Tiger’s Soul Baek Yoonho Increases Baek’s Light damage. It also increases his defense while he attacks with White Flames skill. Howling White Tiger’s Soul Silver Mane Baek Yoonho Increases Silver Mane’s basic attack damage. When the basic attack lands, he takes 0.5% damage and deals 0.2% of the current HP to enemies. Slayer’s Mercy Nam Chae-Young Increases Nam’s damage if there are no enemies within a 5m range. When she attacks enemies inflicted with Frozen, their defense decreases. Decisions Park Beom-Shik Increases Park’s defense. Additionally, when Father’s Determination activates, he activates a shield. Lonely Wanderer Anna Ruiz Increases Anna’s attack and enemies’ target decreases defense when they get hit by Poison Shower. Someone’s Downfall Kim Sangshik Increases Kim’s Core Attack’s damage. It additionally boosts the basic attack’s damage casted after Core Attack skill. First Bloom Han Song-Yi Increases Han’s Water damage, and Critical Hit damage when attacking a poisoned enemy. The Plunder of the Soul Hwang Dongsuk Increases Hwang’s HP. Additionally, when Hwang gets hit, his damage dealing ability increases and recover HP. Sweet Life Jo Kyuhwan Increases Jo’s attack. If his Magic Power is 50% or higher, his Core Attack, Basic Skill, and QTE Skill’s damage increases. Still Got It Song Chiyul Increases Song’s Fire damage and increases damage dealing ability when he uses Basic Skill or Core Attack against Non-Boss Monsters. All Good Days End Lee Joohee Increases Lee’s HP. Additionally, when she is tagged out from the fight, she and allies gain a Shield. Nice to Meet You Yoo Jinho Increases Yoo’s attack, defense, and HP. When he obtains Potion, his attack, defense, and HP gets an additional increment. Unstoppable Frenzy Kang Taeshik Increases Kang’s attack damage and deals additional damage to enemies under Bleeding effect Intuition Park Heejin Increases Park’s Ultimate Skill damage. Additionally, all team members’ Ultimate SKill damage increases after Park uses her Ult A Guardian’s Wish Kim Chul Increases Kim’s defense. Additionally, when he attacks a Stunned enemy, he ignores it’s defense. The Sword of Light Cha Hae-In Increases Hae-In’s basic skill damage. Additionally, increases critical hit damage when she uses her basic skill.

