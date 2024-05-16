Solo Leveling Arise artifacts guide

Artifacts in Solo Leveling Arise are an essential part of hunter builds and are crucial to increasing their power. There are two types of artifact sets — Armor and Jewelry — and you can equip four from each to fill up the eight artifact slots. The game offers eight different options for Armor sets and six for Jewelry sets with each one offering different advantages.

Similar to Genshin Impact, each artifact set boasts a 2-piece and 4-piece set bonus which activates when the hunter is equipped with artifacts part of the same set. By selecting artifacts with desired stats and a strong set bonus, you can amplify the abilities of your hunters by a significant margin.

This comprehensive guide will explain how to use artifacts in Solo Leveling Arise.

What are the different types of artifacts in Solo Leveling Arise?

Artifacts, as seen in-game (Image via Netmarble || YouTube/RoKage)

As mentioned previously, artifacts are categorized into two types — Armor and Jewelry. The former includes a Helmet, Armor, Gloves, and Boots, whereas the latter features a Necklace, Ring, Bracelet, and Earrings. You should note that the main stats for some particular pieces are fixed whereas it is randomized for others. Additionally, you cannot get sub-stats that are the same as the main one.

It is recommended to outfit your hunters in Solo Leveling Arise with artifacts offering desirable main stats and sub-stats for each of the aforementioned eight slots.

Artifacts also come in four rarities — Common, Rare, Epic, and Legendary — which determine how many sub-stats it will originally have and to what level it can upgraded, further influencing your decision.

Artifact enhancement (Image via Netmarble || YouTube/RoKage)

After reaching a certain point, you will also have to enhance an artifact to further level it up. To do so, you will require an in-game item called Enhancement Chips which can be obtained by completing Gates.

How to get artifacts in Solo Leveling Arise?

Encore Dungeons (Image via Netmarble || YouTube/RoKage)

While artifacts can be obtained from high-level Gates, it is not a reliable method for farming. As such, you will have to rely on either Encore Dungeons or Instance Dungeons, based on the category of artifacts you wish to farm. The former offers Armor sets whereas the latter provides Jewelry sets.

Here is how to farm every artifact set in Solo Leveling Arise alongside its 2-piece and 4-piece effects:

Armor sets

Artifact set Set bonus How to get Armed 2-piece: Increase the user’s Attack by 5%. 4-piece: When attacking, ignores 15% of the target’s Defense and attacks. Gloves and Boots: Blue Venom-fanged Kasaka Helmet and Armor: Viridescent Mage Fores Destroyer 2-piece: Your Power Gauge Acquisition Rate increases by 20%. 4-piece: When the battle starts, charges Power Gauge by 50% and additionally increases the player and the party’s Power Gauge Acquisition Rate by 20%. Gloves and Boots: The Gatekeeper of Hell, Cerberus Helmet and Armor: Giant Arachnid Guardian 2-piece: The Shield effect increases by 30%. 4-piece: When a team member activates a Shield, it increases damage dealt by 10% for 10 seconds. Gloves and Boots: The Gatekeeper of Hell, Cerberus Helmet and Armor: Giant Arachnid Noble Sacrifice 2-piece: The user’s HP increases by 8%. 4-piece: Decreases the user’s Attack by 8%, but increases the team members’ Attack by 8%. Gloves and Boots: Blue Venom-fanged Kasaka Helmet and Armor: Viridescent Mage Fores One-hit Kill 2-piece: Increases Ultimate Skill damage by 25%. 4-piece: Decreases the Ultimate Skill cooldown by 40%. Gloves and Boots: The Gatekeeper of Hell, Cerberus Helmet and Armor: Giant Arachnid Solid Analysis 2-piece: Your damage dealt to enemies in the Break state increases by 15%. 4-piece: When attacking the Weakness attribute, increases Break effect by 30%. Gloves and Boots: Blue Venom-fanged Kasaka Helmet and Armor: Viridescent Mage Fores Solid Foundation 2-piece: Increases Basic Attack damage by 18%. 4-piece: Increases Core Attack damage by 18% and when the attack hits, charges Core Gauge by 60. Gloves and Boots: The Gatekeeper of Hell, Cerberus Helmet and Armor: Giant Arachnid Toughness 2-piece: Your Critical Hit Rate increases by 8%. 4-piece: Your Critical Hit Damage increases by 32%. Gloves and Boots: Blue Venom-fanged Kasaka Helmet and Armor: Viridescent Mage Fores

Jewelry Set

Artifact set Set bonus How to get Berserker 2-piece: When the user has 50% HP or less, their damage dealt increases by 15%.

4-piece: HP condition has been changed to 70% and Damage Dealt Increase effect increases to 30%. Bracelet and Necklace: Steel-fanged Lycan

Ring and Earrings: Igris the Red Champion on the Field 2-piece: Increases Attack by 5% for 4 seconds when landing a Critical Hit.

4-piece: The Attack Increase effect stack maximum increases to 4 instances. Bracelet and Necklace: Steel-fanged Lycan

Ring and Earrings: Igris the Red Concentration of Firepower 2-piece: Increases Skill MP Consumption Rate by 20%, but increases damage dealt by 5% and decreases Basic Skill Cooldown by 5%.

4-piece: Increases Damage Increase effect to 18% and Cooldown Reduction effect of Basic Skills to 18%. Bracelet and Necklace: Steel-fanged Lycan

Ring and Earrings: Igris the Red Executioner 2-piece: When attacking enemies with 40% or less HP, increases damage dealt by 8%.

4-piece: HP condition has been changed to 70% and Damage Increase effect increases to 20%. Bracelet and Necklace: Steel-fanged Lycan

Ring and Earrings: Igris the Red Expert 2-piece: When landing a Critical Hit, has a 25% chance to increase Attack by 0.8%.

4-piece: Increases Activation Rate to 50% and Attack Increase effect to 1.6%. Bracelet and Necklace: Steel-fanged Lycan

Ring and Earrings: Igris the Red Outstanding Connection 2-piece: When tagging out, increases the Attack of you and your team members by 12% for 10 seconds.

4-piece: Increases Attack Increase effect to 28% and duration to 15 seconds. Bracelet and Necklace: Steel-fanged Lycan

Ring and Earrings: Igris the Red

Best artifact set for each hunter in Solo Leveling Arise

Sung Jinwoo build (Image via Netmarble || YouTube/RoKage)

Hunters have different abilities and stat requirements. As such, the best artifact set will vary for each one. Let's look at the best Armor and Jewelry artifact options for every SSR character present in the game as of this writing:

Sung Jinwoo : Destroyer || Expert

: Destroyer || Expert Cha Hae-In : Toughness or Armed || Expert or Champion on the Field

: Toughness or Armed || Expert or Champion on the Field Baek Yoonho : Toughness or Armed || Expert or Berserker

: Toughness or Armed || Expert or Berserker Emma Laurent : Noble Sacrifice || Outstanding Connection

: Noble Sacrifice || Outstanding Connection Lee Bora : Armed || Expert or Champion on the Field

: Armed || Expert or Champion on the Field Choi Jong-In : Armed || Expert or Champion on the Field

: Armed || Expert or Champion on the Field Seo Jinwoo : Toughness || Expert or Outstanding Connection

: Toughness || Expert or Outstanding Connection Hwang Dongsoo : Solid Foundation || Executioner or Berserker

: Solid Foundation || Executioner or Berserker Lim Tae-Gyu : Armed or Solid Foundation || Expert or Outstanding Connection

: Armed or Solid Foundation || Expert or Outstanding Connection Woo Jinchul : Solid Foundation || Executioner or Berserker

: Solid Foundation || Executioner or Berserker Min Byung-Gu: Toughness || Outstanding Connection

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Solo Leveling Arise hub.