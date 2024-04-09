How to get Invite Letters in AFK Journey

Invite Letters in AFK Journey are the currencies you use to get new heroes from the in-game gacha system, Noble Tavern. The title features three types of Invite Letters: Epic (used in Epic Recruitment), Rate Up (used in Rate-Up Recruitment), and All-Hero (used in All-Hero Recruitment). You can farm Epic and All-Hero by playing various game modes, but the same is not valid for the Rate-Up.

This guide lists all methods to obtain each type of Invite Letter in AFK Journey.

All methods to get Invite Letters in AFK Journey

Farm Epic and All-Hero Invite Letters in various ways. (Image via Farlight)

You must farm heavily to obtain Epic Invite Letters in AFK Journey. Although there are multiple ways, each grants them in a few numbers. On the other hand, All-Hero Invite Letters are more convenient to get hold of, and you can get plenty with farming. Here are all the methods to obtain all types of Invite Letters.

How to obtain All-Hero Invite Letters in AFK Journey

Below is the list of all methods you can farm to acquire All-Hero Invite Letters.

Honor Duel

Participate in Honor Duel to earn All-Hero Invite Letters (Image via Farlight)

Honor Duel is a PvP game mode in which you challenge other players online. The game mode gives you three HP for a round. You will win a round by achieving victory in nine battles and lose when you no longer have HP or get defeated three times. Honor Duel grants Diamonds and Gold for winning a certain number of battles. You will get two All-Hero Invite Letters for winning 15 matches in this game mode.

Dream Realm

Obtain Invite Letters by defeating Dream Realm bosses (Image via Farlight)

Dream Realm is a boss rush mode in which you fight a new monster daily. There are four bosses: Snow Stomper, Skyclops, Necrodrakon, and King Croaker. Each boss has five difficulty levels; winning the current one unlocks the subsequent one. Defeating the monsters in each difficulty level grants you All-Hero Invite letters in AFK Journey.

Legend Trial

Progress through the different towers in Legend Trial to earn All-Hero Invite Letters (Image via Farlight)

Legend Trial is a PvE game mode in which you climb towers by defeating enemies. There are four towers: the Tower of Light, the Tower of Nature, the Tower of Eternity, and the Tower of Will, each containing 90 floors. You can deploy only Lightbearers heroes in the Tower of Light, Wilders in Nature, Graveborn in Eternity, and Maulers in the Tower of Will.

Every fifth floor grants various rewards, such as Essence, Arcons, and All-Hero Invitation Letters. This game mode is one of the best sources for getting plenty of Invite Letters in AFK Journey.

Progress AFK Stages

Clearing some AFK Stages also rewards All-Hero Invite Letters (Image via Farlight)

AFK Stages are primary sources of Gold, XP, and Essence. You can progress through the stages by defeating enemies. Clearing some stages grants various items, such as Diamonds, Essence, and All-Hero Invite Letters in AFK Journey. You can also get green chests by clearing some stages containing Equipment and All-Hero Invite Letters.

World Loot

Check all chests to get Invite Letters while progressing the main story (Image via Farlight)

Traversing across the map also grants Invite Letters in AFK Journey. They can be found in the chests found on the world map. Not all chests contain Invite Letters, so open every chest you stumble on while progressing through the story.

Events

You can clear tasks in Expert Dueler to earn All-Hero Invite Letters as rewards (Image via Farlight)

Participate in various events that reward generously with various in-game items. Currently, you can participate in a limited-time event, Expert Dueler, to earn 10 All-Hero Invite Letters in AFK Journey. The Expert Dueler event features several tasks related to the Honor Duel game mode.

Complete Easy and Difficult tasks featured in the event, earn points, and get Invite Letters. The event also rewards Creek Vines skin for Parisa.

How to get Epic Invite Letters in AFK Journey

Below is the list of all methods you can farm to acquire Epic Invite Letters in AFK Journey.

Growth Path

Earn Epic Invite Letters by completing Growth Path missions (Image via Farlight)

Growth Path is a type of quest that features several tasks. There are multiple stages, each containing four missions you must complete by engaging in various activities. Completing each stage grants at least one Epic Invite Letter in AFK Journey.

Arcane Labyrinth

Progress in the Arcane Labyrinth game mode to obtain Epic Invite Letters (Image via Farlight)

Arcane Labyrinth is a PvE game mode that resets every Monday at 12:00 UTC. It offers 15 difficulty levels, and you must meet certain conditions, like reaching a particular Resonance Level and obtaining a specific number of Legendary or higher-tier heroes. Clearing each difficulty level for the first time rewards three Epic Invitation Letters in AFK Journey. Ensure to upgrade and bring your best AFK Journey heroes while battling against enemies in this mode.

Noble Path

Upgrade Noble Path milestones to get Epic Invite Letters (Image via Farlight)

Noble Path is the battle pass, which contains 100 milestone levels. You must complete Daily, Weekly, and Epic missions to earn milestone points and upgrade Noble Path’s level. Earn Epic Invite Letters in AFK Journey in some milestone levels. Additionally, purchasing the battle pass allows you to earn more Epic Invite Letters.

World Loot

Open chests containing Crimson Treasures to get Epic Invite Letters (Image via Farlight)

Like All-Hero, collect Epic Invite Letters from the world map. However, collect Crimson Treasures, found in locked chests guarded by several enemies. The number of guards depends on the chest's level, and defeat them all to obtain the Crimson Treasure. Each chest rewards Epic Invite Letters in AFK Journey. Fast travel in the AFK Journey map to chests containing Crimson Treasures.

Guild

Play Battle Drills matches in Guild to obtain Epic Invite Letters (Image via Farlight)

Engaging in Battle Drills in your Guild also rewards Epic Invite Letters in AFK Journey. Do this by completing the tasks in Reputation Treasure. The Reputation Treasure has four levels, and each grants at least one Epic Invite Letter.

The Chest of Valor also grants both Epic and All-Hero Invite Letters. It is a separate gacha for Guild, which requires Treasure Keys. You can get Treasure Keys by participating in the Battle Drills matches. The probability of obtaining Epic Invite Letters is 1.5%, and All-Hero is 3.0%.

Events

Complete missions in Forward Journey event to earn Epic Invite Letters (Image via Farlight)

Like Expert Dueler, engage in a Forward Journey event to get Epic Invite Letters in AFK Journey. It is also a limited-time event that features tasks that require you to reach certain AFK Stages. You get points for completing each task and obtain rewards based on it.

Emporium

Exchange Diamonds for Invite Letters at Emporium (Image via Farlight)

Emporium is another way to get All-Hero and Epic Invite Letters in AFK Journey. Access it from the Mystical House and buy Invite Letters in the Guild and Recruitment Store. The former offers letters for Diamonds in AFK Journey, whereas the latter offers them in exchange for Dolly Tickets. Get Dolly Tickets by recruiting in all types of banners.

How to obtain Rate-Up Invite Letters in AFK Journey

You can only exchange Diamonds for Rate Up Invite Letter. (Image via Farlight)

Unfortunately, you can’t directly farm for Rate-Up Invite Letters in AFK Journey. Exchange them for Diamonds or purchase them with real money at the in-app store. One Rate-Up Invite Letter costs 300 Diamonds, and 10 costs 3,000.

The Rate-Up Recruitment is a limited-time banner featuring a character at a boosted drop rate. It currently features S-Level Vala, a Rogue class AFK Journey hero, at a drop rate of 3%.

