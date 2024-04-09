AFK Journey Forge guide

Apart from gaining new weapons, Forging or enhancing your existing equipment is another great way to get more powerful in AFK Journey. In this game, you will get a lot of duplicate equipment from chests when completing quests and missions. The best way to use these duplicates is to dismantle them for Forge Stones, which you can then use to Forge or enhance other weapons.

Today’s AFK Journey guide goes over how you can make the most of Forging in the idle RPG.

How to Forge in AFK Journey

To Forge in AFK Journey, follow these instructions:

Make your way to the Resonating Hall and click on your Equipment Button. Here, select the class whose equipment you want to dismantle. Now, click on the Equipment option.

Select the equipment that you want to dismantle. The game will then prompt the amount of Forge Stones that you will get out of it in exchange. Now, use the Recycle option to dismantle the equipment and then obtain the stones.

Select the weapon you want to Forge and enhance. Make sure it’s an item that is not already maxed out. You will find the Forge option below them, so click on it and max the weapon out using the Forge stones.

The Forging system is one of the best ways to make the most out of duplicate gear in the game.

Weapon Dismantle levels and Forge Stone rewards in AFK Journey

Here are the different Dismantle levels for all the equipment in the game along with the type of Forge Stones that they provide:

Dismantle Level 1-60

Forge Stone I (Rare): Used to forge level 1-60 Equipment

Dismantle Level 55-105

Forge Stone II (Elite): Used to forge level 65-105 Equipment

Dismantle Level 100-145

Forge Stone III (Epic): Used to forge level 110-145 Equipment

Dismantle Level 140-185

Forge Stone IV(Legendary): Used to forge level 150-185 Equipment

Dismantle Level 180-240

Forge Stone V (Mythic): Used to forge level 190-240 Equipment

By making the most of the Forge system, you can help your characters grow more powerful and make tackling some of the game's harder content significantly easier.