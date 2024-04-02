AFK Journey beginners guide: Best tips to start strong

AFK Journey, developed by Lilith Games, was released globally on March 27, 2024. It features an open-world exploration with an idle combat system in its gameplay. You can create a custom character, collect heroes, and form a team of five to play various game modes, such as Story, AFK Stages rewards, Dream Realm, Honor Duel, Arena, and more.

The in-game gacha system allows you to obtain new heroes using Invite Letters. Each hero possesses unique abilities and passives, can equip exclusive weapons and gear, and belongs to one of the six factions: Lightbearers, Maulers, Wilders, Graveborn, Celestials, and Hypogeans.

This article offers some tips for AFK Journey beginners, preparing them for a strong start in the game.

6 best tips for AFK Journey beginners

1) Clear AFK Stages

Clearing AFK Stages must be a top priority for AFK Journey beginners to unlock content and obtain more resources. (Image via Lilith Games)

AFK Stages are crucial for progressing in AFK Journey. They form a system that grants you various in-game items idly, such as Gold, XP, and Essence. There are multiple stages you can unlock, and each subsequent one will increase your earnings. In addition to Gold and other items, clearing certain stages also bestows Invite Letters, Diamonds, and Chests as completion rewards.

As an AFK Journey beginner, clearing AFK Stages must be your top priority. In addition to idle rewards, this action unlocks various game modes, such as Dream Realm, Honor Duel, Arena, Arcane Labyrinth, and more.

The system will gather loot worth 12 hours at the start, extending to 24 hours as you clear more stages. Ensure you collect rewards within your current max AFK time and reset the timer.

2) Explore the open world

The open world exploration will help AFK Journey beginners gather resources and advance the main story. (Image via Lilith Games)

Open-world exploration is part of the main story progression. As you explore the in-game map, you will find chests that contain Invite Letters, Diamonds, Gold, Hero Essence, equipment, and more. You will also encounter enemies, and defeating them drops various loot, including the Training Manual that helps upgrade heroes’ levels.

This is the most effective way to farm materials that help boost your combat prowess, ascend heroes, obtain new heroes, and more. Make sure you look at every corner and fight all enemies while exploring.

3) Remember faction bonus for team-building

Use three units from the same faction for a balanced and robust team. (Image via Lilith Games)

AFK Journey heroes belong to one of six factions: Maulers, Wilders, Lightbearers, Graveborn, Celestial, and Hypogean. A team consists of five heroes, and using three or more from the same faction buffs your entire team. Here are the details:

Three heroes from the same faction give a 10% boost in HP and Attack stats.

heroes from the same faction give a 10% boost in HP and Attack stats. Three heroes from one and two from any other faction grant a 14% boost in HP and Attack stats.

heroes from one and from any other faction grant a 14% boost in HP and Attack stats. Four heroes from the same faction increase HP and Attack stats by 18%.

heroes from the same faction increase HP and Attack stats by 18%. Five heroes from the same faction boost HP and Attack by 22%.

Note that Celestial and Hypogean heroes are neutral and can be counted as members of any faction while calculating faction buffs. For instance, using four heroes from any faction and one from either Celestial or Hypogean triggers the five heroes faction bonus, which is a 22% boost in HP and Attack.

Note that you must refrain from using all heroes from the same faction because all factions don’t have viable heroes for every role. It's best to aim for three units from the same faction when building a team.

4) Understand heroes’ abilities

Understanding heroes' abilities is crucial for building a team. (Image via Lilith Games)

Each hero has unique abilities, skills, and exclusive weapons in AFK Journey. A hero will only have an Ultimate at the start, and you will unlock more skills by upgrading their in-game level and ascending them to Legendary+, Mythic+, and Supreme+. The units also have their respective Exclusive Weapons, which unlock at Mythic+.

You must learn about each hero’s skills and their effects before using them. Knowing about the heroes’ roles and placing them in the proper positions is crucial to win a brawl. The units perform one of these roles: Mage, Marksman, Rogue, Support, Tank, and Warrior.

Place the tanks in the first row due to their high sustainability and ability to protect the team from damage. Rogue, Warriors, and Support go in the middle to help dish out damage and aid other allies. Mages and Marksman take the back row, where they are safe from incoming attacks and can deal significant damage with their ranged attacks.

5) Use Resonating Hall feature

Resonating Hall nullifies the hassle of upgrading every hero in AFK Journey. (Image via Lilith Games)

Resonating Hall, a place where you can level up your heroes, is one of the best features in AFK Journey. It has two parts: Hands of Resonance and Resonance Heroes.

Hands of Resonance can contain five heroes; you only have to upgrade their levels. There’s no need to upgrade other heroes’ levels to increase their stats.

For instance, if you have a level 32 Rowan in Resonance Heroes and a level 50 Silvina in Hands of Resonance, swapping their places will change Rowan’s level to 50 and Silvina’s to 32. However, Rowan's upgrade is temporary, and if you swap him again, his level will be restored to the initial one, which is 32.

Resonating Hall also has a Resonance level equal to the lowest-level hero in the Hands of Resonance. For instance, if the lowest hero level in Hands of Resonance is at level 15, the Resonance level will be 15. All other units in Resonance Heroes will be upgraded to the same.

You must level up heroes evenly in the Hands of Resonance to build a team with equally powerful units and increase other heroes

6) Join a Guild and play other game modes

Join a Guild and play various AFK Journey game modes to obtain more resources. (Image via Lilith Games)

After clearing AFK Stage 30, the Guild feature unlocks, and you can join an existing one or create your own.

A Guild is one of the best sources for Invite Letters, Diamonds, and more. Moreover, you can also directly purchase the Celestial and Hypogean heroes from the store using Guild currency.

Playing various game modes will also help you accumulate resources, such as Gold and Diamond in AFK Journey. They will unlock after completing certain AFK Stages. Here are the details:

Dream Realm (Boss rush): After clearing AFK Stage 16

Honor Duel (PvP): After clearing AFK Stage 16

Arena (PvP): After clearing AFK Stage 20

Arcane Labyrinth (PvE): After clearing AFK Stage 100

Battle Drills (available in Guilds): After clearing AFK Stage 121

Legend Trial (PvE): After clearing AFK Stage 166

That concludes our AFK Journey beginners guide.