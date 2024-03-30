AFK Journey redeem codes (March 2024) and redemption guide

Lilith Games has provided several AFK Journey redeem codes that grant various resources in the game for free. By following a few simple steps, you can claim free in-game currencies, such as Diamonds to recruit new units, and Gold to boost heroes' strength by upgrading their in-game level. Redeeming the codes is the best method to get them without grinding or spending real money.

Remember that these freebies don’t remain valid for long, so you should redeem them immediately. That said, you can find all active AFK Journey redeem codes granting free rewards in March 2024 and a step-by-step guide to redeeming them.

All AFK Journey redeem codes for March 2024

Enter the code in the box and tap the checkmark to claim all freebies (Image via Lilith Games)

Lilith Games has offered ten redeem codes to help you accumulate over 1000 Diamonds and 100K Gold. The table below lists all active AFK Journey redeem codes and their respective rewards you can get in March 2024:

Redeem codes Rewards AFKJOURNEYMSA 200 Diamond and 20K Gold AFKJOURNEYSQUEEZIE 200 Diamond and 20K Gold AFKJOURNEYCARBOT 200 Diamond and 20K Gold AFKJOURNEYZANNY 100 Diamond and 18K Gold AFKJOURNEY88 100 Diamond and 18K Gold AFKJOURNEYTT 88 Diamond and 16K Gold AFKJOURNEYART 327 Diamond and 16K Gold AFKJOURNEYPAX 400 Diamond and 40K Gold AFKJOURNEYCREATOR 200 Diamond and 18K Gold AFKJN2024 188 Diamond and 18K Gold

Note that the above-listed codes expire after a certain period. So, redeem them immediately to claim all applicable free Diamonds and Gold successfully. Moreover, all players can redeem any particular AFK Journey redeem code only once per account.

How to get more AFK Journey redeem codes

Rewards from AFK Journey codes include Gold and Diamond (Image via Lilith Games)

The developers at Lilith Games give out redeem codes on the title’s official social media handles, including Facebook, X, Instagram, and Reddit. They also offer codes on special occasions, such as when the title gets a significant update or a special event is announced. For instance, they gave out a few codes on the occasion of the announcement of the EsperiaArt fanart contest.

A step-by-step guide to redeeming AFK Journey redeem code

Tap the Promo Code button to open the code redemption box (Image via Lilith Games)

You can use an in-game method to claim free rewards from all AFK Journey redeem codes. The process is simple and requires little to no effort. Follow the below-listed steps to redeem the codes:

Launch AFK Journey on your device, where you play the game.

Click your Avatar icon at the top left of the screen or the main menu button with three horizontal lines at the bottom left corner.

Then, click the Settings button to open the settings menu.

You can see many menus, such as Settings, Graphics, Battle, and Others.

Switch to the Others menu and tap the redeem code button. You can find it in the section containing Support, Terms of Service, Network, and Farlight Pass buttons.

A new window containing a blank space that says Tap to enter appears on the screen.

Type or copy-paste the code consecutively into the box.

Then click the button with a checkmark button to get all free rewards on your in-game profile.

That concludes our AFK Journey redeem codes for March 2024. Follow Sportskeeda to get redeem codes for such gacha games:

