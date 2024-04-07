Best ways to get and use Acorn in AFK Journey

Acorns play a crucial role in helping your heroes get more powerful in AFK Journey, and they allow you to invest in the ascension process. However, getting your hands on plentiful quantities of this resource is easier said than done. You will face scarcity at some point, especially when you are upgrading your heroes from Mythic to higher tiers.

Fortunately, there are a few ways to farm more Acorn as you make your way through the game. This AFK Journey guide will go over how you can get more Acorn and use them in the idle RPG.

How to easily farm more Acorn in AFK Journey

Acorns are shards that let you Ascend a hero’s tier. There are four Acorn types that are Faction-Tied to a specific hero class, namely:

Graveborn

Mauler

Wilder

Lightbearer

There is also a fifth type called the Omni Acorn, which will help you replicate other boosters that are tied to specific factions.

Here are some of the best ways to farm more Acorn in AFK Journey:

1) Get more Heroes

When you recruit more heroes in AFK Journey you will get a chance to transform Invitation letters into Acorns. Below is the RNG of Acorn drops for every invitation type:

All-Hero Recruitment:

59.5% chance of getting atleast one Acorn

15% chance of getting 4 Acorns

0.5% chance of getting 30 Acorns

Rate-Up Recruitment:

70% chance of getting 1 Acorn

15% chance of getting 4 Acorn

1.5% chance of getting 30 Acorns

Epic Recruitment:

50% chance of getting 1 Acorn

25% chance of getting 4 Acorns

1% chance of getting 30 Acorns

2) Buy Acorns from the Emporium

You will also be able to buy more Acorns from the Guild Store and the Recruitment Store. The former requires Guild Medals, while the latter will ask for Dolly Tickets if you want to buy some Acorns. However, as items in the Guild Store rotate regularly, you will not find Acorns there all the time.

3) Get Acorns from Guild Chests

Another great way of obtaining Acorns in AFK Journey is to join a Guild and access Guild Chests. These are opened every week on Monday and have a high chance of providing you with a fair bit of Acorn. Completing Battle Drills, like Reputation Treasure, can also yield a fair bit of this resource.

4) Gain Acorn Prizes from Nobel Paths

Battle Pass rewards often include Acorns. So, make sure you are completing the milestones and unlocking the tiers. However, for more ascension materials, you will want to get the Secret Travelogue pass as it has a much much higher yield.

5) Complete Arcane Labyrinths and Legend Trials

Once you reach tank 100 and above in AFK Journey, you will unlock Legend Trials and Arcane Labyrinth missions. These are very challenging quests and you will gain Acorns as you participate and progress through the stages.

How to use Acorns in AFK Journey

The best way to use Acorns in AFK Journey is to save it as an ascension material. You will require around 200 Acorns for each A-level hero upgrade, while an S-level hero will take 350 Acorns for each tier.

Make sure to receive your Faction-tied and Omni Acorns for the Supreme+ heroes that go well with the sort of playstyle that you are looking for. Don’t spend these scarce resources on anything else, whether you are a AFK Journey beginner or a veteran.