How to defeat King Croaker in AFK Journey Dream Realm

King Croaker in AFK Journey is a Dream Realm boss armed with the ability to instakill enemies. The mage monster deals magical damage and can create a magical barrier with Energy that can reduce the incoming damage. It shoots a magic bubble three times during the battle that immediately kills your heroes when hit. Using the hero who can survive his bubble will be a crucial member of your roster.

In this article, you will find the details of the monster’s skills, strategies to counter them, and the best heroes to defeat King Croaker in AFK Journey.

NOTE: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinion.

Guide to defeat King Croaker in AFK Journey

Skills of Dream Realm boss King Croaker in AFK Journey. (Image via Lilith Games)

King Croaker in AFK Journey can block attacks, instantly kill, knock back, and stun your heroes. You can find the complete details of his skills below:

Magic Barrier (Ultimate): King Croaker recovers 60 Energy every second after the battle starts and gains a magical barrier when Energy becomes full. It loses some Energy while taking damage, but the barrier reduces the damage by a certain amount.

Magic Bubble: The monster releases a magical bubble at the nearest heroes, which kills them instantly. It casts the skill three times (at 55, 35, and 15 seconds mark)

Water Bomb: King Croaker charges for a short period to release a water bomb to the area with most heroes. It deals 220% damage to heroes within two tiles.

Tail Smash: The monster deals 240% damage to heroes within one tile near him. Additionally, the attack knocks them back one tile and stuns them for 2.5 seconds.

The Starshed Spell Artifact can be the most helpful artifact for defeating King Croaker in AFK Journey. It boosts your team’s overall damage, reduces enemies’ attack speed, and allows the team to deal true damage. All these effects are done by releasing the flame wave, which triggers every four times your heroes cast their ultimate.

Best characters to defeat King Croaker in AFK Journey

Thoran is the only hero that can counter King Croaker's instakill skill in AFK Journey. (Image via Lilith Games)

First, you need an AFK Journey hero that can survive King Croaker’s instakill skill, Magic Bubble. Unfortunately, only one hero can do the job: Thoran, a Tank class hero from the Graveborn faction. His other skill, Resurrection, also allows him to resurrect (once per battle) with 40% HP after being defeated.

He can survive one more instakill if you upgrade him to Mythic+ and give him access to the Soul Pact skill, which allows him to resurrect after defeat. Note that Thoran can survive the instakill attack only two times in a battle and will get killed the third time.

You can use a Tank, debuffer, buffer, DPS, and healer in your team formation to defeat King Croaker in AFK Journey. Below is the list of the best characters that can give the monster a hard time:

Thoran: Tank and counter for instakill

Tank and counter for instakill Reinier: Debuffer (It’s recommended to upgrade him to Mythic+ to maximize the debuff that increases the damage taken by the monster)

Debuffer (It’s recommended to upgrade him to Mythic+ to maximize the debuff that increases the damage taken by the monster) Kruger: Debuffer

Debuffer Smokey & Meerky: Healer and buffer

Healer and buffer Odie: DPS

DPS Marilee: DPS

DPS Cecia: DPS (Mr.Carlyle can act as an additional Tank if you don’t have Thoran)

DPS (Mr.Carlyle can act as an additional Tank if you don’t have Thoran) Korin: DPS

Bringing at least two/three DPS in your AFK Journey team is recommended. Moreover, you should also consider taking advantage of the Faction bonus while building a team.

Smokey & Meerky will be the best healers who can also buff allies to defeat King Croaker in AFK Journey. Those who don’t have him can use Hewynn as a healer and Damian, Rowan, Lyca, Cassadee, and Koko as buffers.

Any Tank class hero like Lucius and Antandra works in a team without Thoran. However, other Tanks might have a hard time in the late game. If you don’t have Thoran, you can use Cecia and a Warrior class hero, such as Brutus, to tank and enable your team to survive longer.

Note that you must upgrade the heroes to the highest level possible before using them to defeat King Croaker.

Follow Sportskeeda for more AFK Journey-related guides:

Best ways to get and use Acron || AFK Journey redeem codes || How to get Hypogean and Celestial heroes