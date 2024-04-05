How to get Hypogean and Celestial heroes in AFK Journey

Getting Hypogean and Celestial heroes in AFK Journey is an arduous task. However, with them included, your roster will be much more potent, and you'll have more room to improve your strategy. First, they are regarded as any faction when counting Faction bonuses in a team. Second, each Celestial or Hypogean hero increases the HP and Attack stats of all heroes in your team by 1%.

While you can recruit other heroes on various banners using Invite Letters, this is not the case with Celestial and Hypogean. You must unlock a special banner and obtain a different currency to summon them.

Here are all the ways to get Hypogean and Celestial heroes in AFK Journey.

All methods to get Hypogean and Celestial heroes in AFK Journey

There are four S-level Hypogean and Celestial heroes in AFK Journey available currently: Dionel (Marksman), Scarlita (Warrior), Berial (Rogue), and Reinier (Support). You have three ways to get them: Stargaze Station, Guild Store, and All Hero Login event.

Stargaze Station

Only Stargaze Station banner grants Hypogean and Celestial heroes in AFK Journey (Image via Lilith Games)

Stargaze Station is the only banner you can pull on to get Hypogean and Celestial heroes in AFK Journey. Unlike other banners, it won’t be available at the beginning. You must pull 400 times in any of the three banners: All-Hero Recruitment, Epic Recruitment, and Rate Up Recruitment.

The number of pulls is calculated cumulatively, meaning you must summon 400 times to unlock Stargaze Station. Upon unlocking the special banner, you need a different currency, Stellar Crystals. You can get Stellar Crystals in three main ways: in-game shop, Recruitment Store, and Guild Store.

One Stellar Crystal costs 400 AFK Journey Diamonds (50% discount price) in the Guild Store, and you can buy six of them monthly. You can use 310 Dolly Tickets to purchase one Stellar Crystal at a 50% discount and three Stellar Crystals for 620 Dolly Tickets monthly in the Recruitment Store. Dolly Tickets are obtained by performing summons on the banners.

Lastly, they are also available to purchase at the in-app store with real money. First, buy Dragon Crystals with real money and then purchase bundles containing Stellar Crystals with the Dragon Crystals.

You can also get some Stellar Crystals from Guild Chests. Acquire chests by completing Guild Quests and ranking higher in the Arena, Honor Duel, Dream Realm, and Arcane Labyrinth. Acquiring or purchasing Stellar Crystals is only possible after unlocking the Stargaze Station banner.

After unlocking, select any of the four available Hypogean and Celestial heroes in AFK Journey to summon from the Stargaze Station. However, the probability of getting it is very low, at 3.25%. You can also obtain other in-game resources from the banner. Below is the complete list of items and their drop rate:

4 Omni Acorn: 20%

2 Omni Acorn: 42.4%

Celestial and Hypogean Hero: 3.25%

5 Dazzling Stone: 0.5%

1 Dazzling Stone: 3%

5 Ruins Stone: 20%

1 Ruins Stone: 20%

9,999 Diamond: 0.1%

6,666 Diamond: 0.5%

3,000 Diamond: 0.5%

Guild Store

Purchase Hypogean and Celestial heroes in AFK Journey at the Guild Store (Image via Lilith Games)

The Guilds feature unlocks after clearing AFK Stage 30. You can join or create a new one, participate in various activities, and complete quests to earn Guild Medals. You can use Guild Medals to purchase Soul Sigils of Hypogean and Celestial heroes in AFK Journey.

You can buy up to six Soul Sigils of each hero in the monthly section of the Guild Store. One unit of Soul Sigil costs 30,000 Guild Medals. To access the Guild Store, tap the Guild button at the bottom of the screen, then click the Emporium button above it.

All Hero Login event

Get Hypogean and Celestial heroes from the All Hero login event in AFK Journey (Image via Lilith Games)

All Hero Login is an ongoing event that grants every hero available at launch, including Hypogean and Celestial heroes in AFK Journey. You get one hero every day for logging into the game. After logging in for a certain number of days, flip an invitation card to acquire a random S-level hero.

The invitation card won’t grant an S-level hero more than once. Additionally, you can get guaranteed Hypogean or Celestial heroes in AFK Journey on the 4th, 8th, 12th, and 16th flips.

You can flip an invitation card on the 7th, 14th, 21st, 28th, 35th, 42nd, 49th, 56th, 63rd, 70th, 77th, 84th, 91st, 98th, 105th, 112th, 119th, 126th, 133rd, 140th, 147th, and 154th login days.

