How to change servers in AFK Journey

Farlight’s Indie RPG, AFK Journey, has been gaining a fair bit of popularity lately with many in the community curious to know about some of its quality-of-life features, such as changing the server that they are playing on. The title will automatically assign you a server when you begin playing the game. Hence, you might likely be playing the game on a server that differs from the rest of your friends.

Fortunately, the title allows you to change the server that you are on, but there are a few steps involved to do so. That said, this AFK Journey guide goes over how you can change servers in the indie RPG.

How to easily change servers in AFK Journey

There may be many reasons why you might be looking to swap servers in the game. This could possibly be to join a friend on a different server or because the server that you are on has gotten overcrowded.

So if you are looking to change your server in AFK Journey, here is what you will be required to do:

Make your way to the Head icon from the main menu. It should be located in the top left corner of the screen.

From there, select the Settings Grear icon and then navigate to the Others tab.

Click on Character Switch, then “Create New Character” and then you will get the option to select a new server from a Number.

The higher the number of the servers, the newer they are. Once you select the desired server, you will just need to click on the New Character button.

However, do keep in mind that selecting a new server will also result in selecting a new character as well. Your character created in one server will not be transported to another. Thus, you will have to create a new character all over again and begin AFK Journey from the start.

However, while you will need to play the game with a new character from the start, AFK Journey will allow you to switch between your characters instantly and as many times as you want. Since the game has cross-platform and cross-save features, you should be able to transition between your PC and mobile devices. That way, you can enjoy the RPG on the go.