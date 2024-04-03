AFK Journey team building guide: Best team compositions

Creating a well-balanced AFK Journey team is crucial for swiftly progressing the story, clearing stages, and defeating opponents in various game modes. You must select five from a vast roster of over 40 heroes, each with a unique play style and skills and belonging to different factions. Several factors, such as Faction bonuses and units’ classes, must be considered while building a robust team.

However, choosing the best ones for your team from such an overwhelming roster might be confusing. But fret not; this AFK Journey team-building guide helps all players build a robust team for content clearance and swift early-game progression.

AFK Journey team building guide: How to create the best team

Learn about heroes' abilities, skills, and roles before building a team in AFK Journey. (Image via Lilith Games)

You must know your roster before building an AFK Journey team. Heroes’ classes, abilities, and factions are some of the primary things to consider. Classes dictate a unit's playstyle, and it's important to position heroes correctly based on their classes during battles. Otherwise, they won’t be able to defeat enemy units even if they have robust skills in their kit.

Factions, on the other hand, are essential for gaining passive buffs. Deploying three or more heroes from the same faction boosts the HP and Attack stats of your AFK Journey team.

Additionally, you can see the target priority of each enemy unit (indicated by the red curve line) and your unit (indicated by the yellow curve line). Click on the three red dots below the chat icon on the left side and tap the topmost button with three arrows to access the feature. With this feature, you will have an idea of placing the hero in the grid before the battle.

Keeping the above things in mind, below are the best AFK Journey team compositions for every faction. You can also find the details of faction bonuses, heroes' classes, and a guide to building a well-balanced AFK Journey team.

Best AFK Journey team compositions for every faction

Brutus, Smoky & Meerkey, and Odie are the best heroes for an AFK Journey team built around Maulers faction. (Image via Lilith Games)

Below are some of the best AFK Journey team compositions for every faction in AFK Journey. They will only include three heroes from each faction, defining a core team. You can use the other two characters based on it and fill the gaps left by them.

Graveborn: Cecia (damage dealer), Thoran (Tank), Viperian or Silvina (damage dealer)

Maulers: Antandra or Brutus (Tank), Odie (damage dealer), Smokey & Meerky (Support)

Wilders: Granny Dahnie (Tank) or Bryon (damage dealer), Lyca (debuffer and buffer), Hewynn (Support)

Lightbearers: Vala or Marilee (damage dealer), Korin (mixed with high damage and survivability), Rowan (Support)

The above AFK Journey team compositions are only suggestions based on individual heroes' utility and their synergies with each other. As an AFK Journey beginner, you must experiment with the team comps using various heroes you’ve summoned and are comfortable with for the best results.

AFK Journey team building guide: Taking advantage of Faction bonuses

An in-game screenshot detailing the Faction bonuses for an AFK Journey team. (Image via Lilith Games)

AFK Journey has six factions: Lightbearers, Maulers, Wilders, Graveborn, Celestials, and Hypogeans. There are four types of faction bonuses; below are their details:

10% HP and Attack bonuses for deploying three units from the same faction.

bonuses for deploying from the same faction. 14% HP and Attack bonuses for three units from the same faction and the remaining two from any other.

bonuses for from the same faction and the remaining from any other. 18% HP and Attack bonuses for four units of the same faction.

bonuses for of the same faction. 22% HP and Attack bonuses for five units of the same faction.

The above rules apply to the four factions except Celestials and Hypogeans because they can be counted as any faction heroes when computing Faction Bonuses. If you deploy three characters from the Graveborn and two from Celestials, the latter will be counted as Graveborn and trigger the 22% Faction bonus.

In addition to bonuses, the Factions are also disadvantaged or advantaged against each other. The hero from the stronger faction deals 15% increased damage to enemies, and the weaker inflicts 15% less damage. Below are the details:

Graveborn is stronger than Lightbearer

is stronger than Lightbearer is stronger than Maulers

is stronger than Maulers is stronger than Wilders

is stronger than Wilders is stronger than Graveborn

AFK Journey team building guide: Classes details and hero positioning

You create an AFK Journey team by choosing five heroes from six different classes. (Image via Lilith Games)

There are six classes: Mage, Marksman, Rogue, Support, Tank, and Warrior, with units belonging to one of them. Below are their details:

Mage: The heroes in this class specialize in dealing with magical damage and have debuffing skills in their kit.

The heroes in this class specialize in dealing with magical damage and have debuffing skills in their kit. Marksman: Marksman class heroes deal with high damage with their ranged attacks but have low durability.

Marksman class heroes deal with high damage with their ranged attacks but have low durability. Warriors: Warriors are melee fighters who can dish out damage from enemies and survive longer than others.

Warriors are melee fighters who can dish out damage from enemies and survive longer than others. Support: Support class heroes to ensure your team survives longer to take out enemies with their healing abilities. They can also buff allies and boost their strength during battle.

Support class heroes to ensure your team survives longer to take out enemies with their healing abilities. They can also buff allies and boost their strength during battle. Tank: Tanks are best at fulfilling the role of a wall that stops and absorbs all incoming damage and enables damage dealers to kill enemy units.

Tanks are best at fulfilling the role of a wall that stops and absorbs all incoming damage and enables damage dealers to kill enemy units. Rogue: Rogue class heroes are the most mobile units that can quickly jump tiles to kill enemies in battles. They work like assassins and can destroy the most vulnerable but dangerous enemies quickly.

The combat occurs in a grid-based battlefield, where you can freely place heroes while building an AFK Journey team. You must place each hero in an optimal position based on their classes to maximize your team's utility.

Marksman and Mage class heroes can take the back row since they can attack from far and are squishy. Tanks work best in the frontline, keeping enemies’ focus on them.

You can place Warrior class heroes with the Support in mid-row. Lastly, Rogue class heroes can be put closer to the squishy enemy unit, like Mage and Marksman, so that they can quickly diffuse them.

How to form a well-balanced team in AFK Journey?

An AFK Journey team build around Graveborn faction. (Image via Lilith Games)

There isn’t a hard and fast rule for creating an AFK Journey team. You must experiment with team comps using the best heroes available. AFK Journey tier lists will be of great help in easing the process.

A well-balanced team generally comprises one Tank, two damage dealers, and one Support (healer or buffer). The last spot can be anyone based on your preference or the enemy's team, such as a damage dealer, secondary tank, debuffer, or a unit with mixed abilities, like Korin and Lyca.

While triggering faction bonus, use three heroes from the same faction and two from any other. Chances are, you won’t find heroes that fit every role in a single faction, which makes it useless to aim for a mono-faction team, especially in the early game.

Moreover, heroes from the same faction might not synergize well and complement each other’s kit during battle. The optimal combination is three core allies from a single faction, triggering 10% HP and Attack bonuses.

That concludes our AFK Journey team-building guide.