10 best AFK Journey heroes to build and use

Selecting the best AFK Journey heroes is vital to swiftly pushing content and clearing stages. With over 40 heroes available at launch, choosing only five to form a team makes it slightly trickier. One must consider faction bonuses, hero synergies, and more while building a robust team. Our best heroes list will guide players in choosing the formidable characters that make progressing convenient.

One can choose them in the wishlist while pulling on the Epic and All-Hero Recruitment banners. This list includes heroes from all factions; some need their Exclusive Skills to unlock their full potential.

Below are some of the best AFK Journey heroes to build and use.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Reiner, Smokey & Meerky, Thoran, and more best AFK Journey heroes to use and build

1) Reinier

Reinier is one of the best AFK Journey heroes who belongs to the Hypogean faction. (Image via Lilith Games)

Reinier is one of the best AFK Journey heroes that you can include in your roster. He is a Support class hero from the Hypogean faction, which makes him very hard to obtain. However, if you manage to get this Hypogean hero in AFK Journey, he will be the best support to fit any team comp. You can invest in him without worry and should opt to unlock his Exclusive Skill by upgrading him to Mythic+.

While using the Dynamic Balance skill, he can swap the adjacent ally’s position with the enemy symmetrical to the ally. Every time the enemy takes damage, the switched ally recovers HP equal to 45% (up to 1000%) of the damage the enemy takes till the battle ends.

At Mythic+, the Dynamic Balance skill deals 200% damage to the enemy and gets knocked down. Additionally, the enemy takes an additional 25% damage till the battle ends.

2) Smokey & Meerky

Smokey & Meerky are the best AFK Journey heroes from the Support class for PvE content. (Image via Lilith Games(

Smokey & Meerky is the best AFK Journey hero belonging to the Support class from the Mauler faction. Anyone looking to progress swiftly in PvE mode must have this S-level hero as a healer on their AFK Journey team. Their Ultimate, Special Aroma is the best skill in their kit. After entering the battle, they create an aroma within two tiles, which helps them recover 50 Energy per second.

Additionally, all allies within the aroma recover 21% HP per second. Casting the Ultimate upgrades his aroma levels, and all allies recover 170% HP. The first upgrade extends the range by one tile, and the second upgrade grants 30 Haste to all allies within the aroma.

3) Thoran

Thoran is one of the best AFK Journey heroes in the Tank class. (Image via Lilith Games)

Thoran, the top S-level Tank, is among the best AFK Journey heroes from the Graveborn faction. He can self-sustain and deal severe damage. Due to his Resurrection ability, he can be the most annoying Tank. Upon defeat, he revives himself with 40% HP after a short duration. Note that it can be triggered only once in the battle.

Using the Soul Plunder skill, he can drain 18% of the HP of the enemy with the highest health to increase his max HP by the same amount. The affected target also receives 13% more damage till the battle ends.

Thoran’s Ultimate, Soul Retaliation, can deal massive amounts of damage. He charges up for a short duration, slashing enemies within his range. His attack deals 200% damage with an additional 180% of the damage he takes while charging. Additionally, he gains 20% Life Drain and becomes immune to all control effects when casting Soul Retaliation.

4) Cecia

Cecia is the best AFK Journey hero who can summon an additional ally, Mr. Carlyle, with her Ultimate. (Image via Lilith Games)

Cecia is one of the best AFK Journey heroes in the Marksman class of the Graveborn faction. Her Ultimate Queen’s Summons is the best skill in her kit. She summons Mr. Carlyle, who can serve as an additional Tank in your team’s frontline and deal 170% damage within 1-tile range. Mr. Carlyle can be summoned on any tile and inherits all of Cecia's Stats.

His max HP will be 45% more than Cecia's, but he will lose 4% of his max HP per second. After entering the battlefield, he immediately casts Tangled Agony upon enemies within two tiles, paralyzing them for a short duration. He also deals 280% damage over two seconds.

If Cecia casts her Ultimate while Mr. Carlyle is on the battlefield, Mr. Carlyle recovers his HP fully and casts Tangled Agony again. Note that Rowan synergizes well with Cecia because he can grant her Energy to cast her Ultimate sooner.

5) Odie

Odie is the best AFK Journey hero from the Marksman class who is competent in all game modes. (Image via Lilith Games)

Odie is one of the best AFK Journey heroes with high single-target damage. He is an A-level hero from the Maulers faction and belongs to the Marksman class. This character becomes more formidable after his Exclusive Skill is unlocked.

His Ultimate, Corrosive Dart, deals 150% damage and inflicts the enemy with Dart Poison. The enemy gets poisoned and suffers 30% damage every second until defeated. At Mythic+, when Odie’s Exclusive Skill is unlocked, he executes the poisoned enemies when their HP falls below a certain threshold.

Moreover, Odie casts his Venom Surge skill, prioritizing the nearest poisoned enemy. If the latter gets hit, the Dart’s Poison’s base damage (30%) increases by 25% permanently (up to 20 stacks).

6) Brutus

Brutus is one of the best AFK Journey heroes from the Mauler faction. (Image via Lilith Games)

Brutus is an S-level Warrior class hero in AFK Journey from the Mauler faction, and can also serve as a Tank. However, he alone can't take a lot of damage, and one should deploy another Tank in the field. His Skill, Indomitable, steals the show because it allows him to survive a fatal blow from enemies. He also becomes immune to all control effects and damage for five seconds, gaining a Life Drain and Attack boost.

Brutus is one of the best AFK Journey heroes who needs Exclusive Skill to become more potent. His Exclusive Skill, Cleaving Strike, deals 200% damage and an additional 12% damage of the target’s max HP. He attacks with Cleaving Strike after receiving physical damage 10 times from the nearby enemies.

Buruts also gains 30% Life Drain with Cleaving Strike, which can help prolong his time in the battle. Cleaving Strike can be triggered once every five seconds.

7) Korin

Korin is one of the best AFK Journey heroes who can perform excellently even without his Exclusive Skills. (Image via Lilith Games)

Korin is among the best AFK Journey heroes, from the Lightbearer faction in Warrior class. His Defiance Charge is one of the best skills in his kit. It allows him to jump next to the lowest-HP ally, after which he and the ally get a shield that blocks 300% damage for 5 seconds.

Korin then runs towards the nearest enemy to deal 180% true damage. His other skill, Air Strike, allows him to inflict a guaranteed critical hit, and every 1% of his critical rate increases his critical damage by 1%. Unlocking his Exclusive Skill, Vine Arms, allows him to deal additional true damage equal to 2% of the enemy’s max HP for eight seconds.

Vine Arms gets triggered when Korin and the allies within two tiles cast Ultimate three times. He does impressive damage even without his Exclusive Skill, but unlocking it will give him more advantage.

8) Koko

Koko is one of the best AFK Journey heroes armed with abilities to buff allies and herself. (Image via Lilith Games(

Koko is a Support class hero from the Mauler faction who can give valuable buffs to her allies and herself with Ultimate, Full Energy. It grants a 45% damage reduction for 12 seconds and a 30 Life Drain to all allies, including her. Additionally, everyone in the team gains a 10% attack boost with her Ultimate.

The damage she reduces with Full Energy gets recorded and settled as true damage after the skill duration ends. Her Exclusive Skill grants shields to all allies after the damage reduced by Full Energy is settled. The shield can absorb damage equal to 15% of the total damage dealt by allies buffed by the Ultimate for seven seconds.

Koko outshines as one of the best AFK Journey heroes, especially in PvE and Dream Realm.

9) Antandra

Antandra is one of the best AFK Journey heroes from the Tank class. (Image via Lilith Games)

Antandra is one of the best AFK Journey heroes from the Tank class, belonging to the Mauler faction. Her Ultimate, Shield Assault, is the best skill in her kit. Shield Assault causes Antandra to activate her shield and taunt enemies within two tiles for a second. The taunted enemies can only attack her with normal attacks.

However, the normal attacks won’t be a worry because the damage Antantdra takes is reduced by 60% and she becomes immune to all crowd-control effects for five seconds. After a short duration, she raises her shield and stuns adjacent enemies for two seconds. Then, she deals 400% damage to the nearby enemies with her spear and knocks them down.

After knocking down enemies, she recovers 20% HP, and each successful hit restores an extra 8% HP. Antandra is one of the best tanks that shines in the late-game content of the Story mode.

10) Marilee

Marilee is the best AFK Journey heroes who especially shines in Dream Realm game mode. (Image via Lilith Games)

Marilee is one of the best AFK Journey heroes who is very effective against Dream Realm bosses. She is a Marksman class hero from the Lightbearer faction. With the Hyperfocus skill, she can boost her attack and attack speed boosts if there aren’t enemies within two tiles.

She can move up to two tiles in any direction using her Ultimate Mid-Air Shot. While shifting her position, she deals damage to two enemies closest to her initial spot. Unlocking her Exclusive Skill, Battlefield Learning increases her attack by 5% every time allies cast an Ultimate.

The attack buff can stack up to five times, and her normal attacks deal true damage upon reaching the maximum stack. She can deal tons of damage with her Battlefield Learning, Hyperfocus, and Ultimate skills at play together.

Follow Sportskeeda for more AFK Journey-related guides:

